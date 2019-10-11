Five different races were held during Thursday’s 27th annual United Way Cross Country Invitational at Southside Park in Newton, with St. Stephens emerging victorious in the boys’ championship, A.C. Reynolds taking first in the girls’ championship, Lincoln Charter coming in first in the boys’ invitational, Brevard finishing at the top of the girls’ invitational and the T.C Roberson boys and Jesse Carson girls winning the mixed gender open.
The Indians totaled 58 points to win the boys’ championship, with T.C. Roberson (69), Jesse Carson (179), Alexander Central (200) and Christ School (200) rounding out the top five in the 17-team, 114-runner field.
St. Stephens was paced by first-place finisher Tyler Christensen (16:35.41), while Jeremy Brown (6th; 17:21.59), Jackson Black (9th; 17:37.43), Isaac Cruz (10th; 17:39.67) and Jack Kelly (33rd; 18:53.82) also scored for the Indians.
Alexander Central’s top finisher was fourth-place Logan Ellis with a time of 16:55.00, while ninth-place Draughn was led by 12th-place Tommy Blackwell (17:42.51), 10th-place Fred T. Foard was paced by third-place Ben Trimm (16:52.07) and 13th-place Hickory was led by 13th-place Chase Johnson (17:51.53).
Rounding out the top five teams in the girls’ championship behind first-place A.C. Reynolds (38) were Asheville (82), T.C. Roberson (101), Jesse Carson (133) and Tuscola (155). Fifteen squads competed for team scores and 98 runners participated in the race, with North Iredell’s Jonna Strange taking the individual title for the third straight year after posting a time of 18:24.62.
Eleventh-place St. Stephens was led by Sarah McNeil (33rd; 22:46.09), while 12th-place Hickory was paced by 32nd-place Laney Dettlebach (22:45.07) and 13th-place Alexander Central was led by 16th-place Camella Church (21:33.61).
R-S Central’s Christopher Upton won the boys’ invitational with a time of 16:28.62, while Lincoln Charter (48), South Rowan (92), Brevard (100), East Burke (118) and East Lincoln (140) were the top five teams in the 20-team, 250-runner field.
Fourth-place East Burke received an eighth-place finish from Luke Elliott (17:50.99), while sixth-place Bandys’ top finisher was 28th-place David Birkhofer Jr. (19:00.22), eighth-place Maiden was led by 27th-place Luke Reed (18:59.51), 12th-place Newton-Conover was paced by 56th-place Rodrigo Venegas (19:52.52), 13th-place Bunker Hill’s top finisher was 38th-place Ben Martin (19:12.02), 14th-place Hickory was led by 77th-place Antonio Arriaga (20:30.35), 15th-place University Christian was paced by 44th-place Hayden Patel (19:22.00), 19th-place Foard’s top finisher was 113th-place Austin Malouin (21:27.97) and 20th-place Draughn’s top finisher was 208th-place Spencer Bollinger (24:29.52).
Behind champion Brevard (49) in the girls’ invitational were Patton (89), Lincoln Charter (95), East Lincoln (120) and Shelby (144). Brevard’s Lucy Murray posted a time of 20:56.99 to win the race, which featured 17 teams and 184 runners.
Sixth-place Maiden got a 13th-place finish from Noelle Poovey (22:25.66), with seventh-place Bandys receiving a fourth-place finish from Lauren Buckminster (21:31.67), ninth-place East Burke getting a 23rd-place finish from Meah Walsh (23:08.22), 13th-place Foard receiving an 87th-place finish from Margaret Rousey (25:57.840, 14th-place Bunker Hill being led by a 70th-place finish from Maya Cappelletty (25:31.17), 15th-place Draughn’s top finish coming from 57th-place Regen Bridges (24:42.05), 16th-place University Christian getting a 96th-place finish from Rachel Little (26:23.49) and 17th-place Hibriten receiving a 114th-place finish from Emily Hussong (27:40.12).
Eight teams scored in the boys’ portion of the mixed gender open along with eight squads on the girls’ side. Behind the T.C. Roberson boys (23) were Lincoln Charter (57), Jesse Carson (67), East Lincoln (80) and South Point (156), while the Jesse Carson girls (16) were followed by Asheville (41), T.C. Roberson (75), South Iredell (126) and Lincoln Charter (139). Sixty-five boys and 69 girls competed in the race, with T.C. Roberson’s Omung Chhina finishing first on the boys’ side with a time of 19:05.41 and Jesse Carson’s Carly Green representing the top girls’ finisher with a time of 22:44.27.
The sixth-place South Caldwell boys were led by 26th-place Chase Houston (22:44.35) and the eighth-place Foard boys were paced by 42nd-place Nicholas Shull (23:48.39), while East Rutherford, A.C. Reynolds and North Iredell were the final three scoring teams in the girls’ portion of the mixed gender open.
Boys SoccerHickory 8, McDowell 0
Jose Vallecillos scored three goals for Hickory as it blanked McDowell in a conference matchup on Wednesday at home. Carter Holt added two goals and Patrick Ceccato, Isaac Benitez and Ayden Kelly had a goal each, while Holt finished with three assists and Vallecillos, Nick Hutto, Santi Agreda and Caleb Stamper had one apiece. Additionally, Peyton Winkler and Mackenzie Tonks combined for a shutout in goal.
Hickory improved to 11-4-3 overall and 5-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while the Titans dropped to 0-13 and 0-7.
Bandys 7, Maiden 3
Bandys defeated Maiden on Wednesday in Catawba to move to 6-8 overall and 4-4 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Marcos Dominguez had two goals for the Blue Devils and Daniel Bobadilla added one more as Maiden fell to 3-11 and 1-7.
Fred T. Foard 9, Draughn 0
Foard shut out Draughn on Wednesday at home. Irvin Villa and Michael Betancourt each scored two goals for the Tigers (11-2-3 overall, 7-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Cesar Cisneros, Carlos Erazo-Rojo, Andrei Tamas, Derek Chacon and Kevin Cervantes scored one goal each.
The Wildcats remained winless at 0-10 overall and 0-8 in conference play.
Newton-Conover 3,
Lincolnton 1
Newton-Conover moved to 12-2-1 overall and 7-1 in the South Fork 2A after a road win over Lincolnton on Wednesday.
Lincolnton fell to 9-4 and 5-3.
Hibriten 4, East Burke 2
Simon Hawkins scored two goals for Hibriten to win against East Burke on Wednesday in Icard. Kevin Rios and David Franquiz added a goal each for the Panthers (15-1-2 overall, 8-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A).
Anthony Thao and Bryan Hernandez each scored for Cavaliers as they moved to 5-9-1 overall and 3-5 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
West Iredell 4, Bunker Hill 0
Bunker Hill fell to 4-10 overall and 1-7 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A after losing to West Iredell on the road Wednesday.
The Warriors improved to 6-7-2 and 5-3.
Watauga 3, S. Caldwell 2
Watauga scored three goals in the first half to defeat South Caldwell on Wednesday in Hudson. The Pioneers moved to 10-5-1 overall and 6-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
South Caldwell fell to 8-5 and 5-2.
West Caldwell 8, Patton 0
West Caldwell blanked Patton on Wednesday in Lenoir behind four goals from Eleazar Zamora and one apiece from Jose Ortiz, Francesco Gonzales, Giovanni Rangel and Ben Chandler. Gonzalez also had four assists for the Warriors (9-4-1 overall, 6-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A), with Ortiz, Chandler and Jimmy Cruz adding one each.
The Panthers are now 4-11-1 overall and 2-6 in conference play.
VolleyballHickory 3, McDowell 0
Hickory defeated McDowell in a conference match on Wednesday at home. The Red Tornadoes won by set scores of 25-19, 26-24, 25-16 to improve to 14-4 overall and 9-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
The Titans dropped to 9-7 and 4-6.
East Burke 3, Hibriten 0
Erica Clontz had nine kills and seven aces to help East Burke defeat conference rival Hibriten on Wednesday in Icard with scores of 25-17, 25-11, 25-3. Riley Haas added seven kills and four blocks for the Cavaliers (14-4 overall, 8-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A), while Dani Foxx finished with three kills.
The Panthers are now 3-17 overall and 1-10 in conference play.
Fred T. Foard 3, Draughn 0
With scores of 25-4, 25-10, 25-11, Foard shut out Draughn on Wednesday in Valdese. Megan Dorsey completed 17 kills, six digs and four aces for the Tigers, who remained undefeated at 21-0 overall and 12-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. Michelle Thao added six kills, six aces and 10 digs, Haley Johnston finished with 24 assists, seven digs and three aces and Dara Shaffer had nine digs and three aces.
The Wildcats fell to 13-8 overall and 6-6 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
N. Iredell 3,
Alexander Central 1
Alexander Central won the first set of the match against North Iredell by a 25-21 score on Wednesday in Taylorsville, but was defeated in the next three sets by respective tallies of 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 in a nonconference match. The Cougars fell to 8-12 overall.
The Raiders improved to 11-5 overall.
West Iredell 3, Bunker Hill 0
West Iredell defeated Bunker Hill on Wednesday in Statesville with scores of 25-10, 25-18, 25-21. The Bears fell to 8-11 overall and 2-9 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
The Warriors moved to 11-10 and 9-3.
Watauga 3, S. Caldwell 0
Brooke Byrd had 11 kills for Watauga in the win against South Caldwell on Wednesday in Hudson with scores of 25-10, 25-19, 25-7. Chloe Baldwin had two aces and 12 digs and Rebakah Farthing added 13 kills and nine digs for the Pioneers (20-0 overall, 10-0 Northwestern 3A/4A).
The Spartans dropped to 4-16 overall and 2-11 in conference play.
Patton 3, West Caldwell 0
Patton swept West Caldwell on Wednesday in Lenoir, winning 25-16, 25-10, 25-9. The Panthers improved to 14-5 overall and 7-4 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
As for the Warriors, they fell to 0-15 and 0-11.
