Fred T. Foard girls tennis players Alexis Wolgemuth and Hannah Cummings capped an undefeated season in doubles play with a 2A state championship this past weekend in Cary. They knocked off North Johnston’s Samantha Davis and Arial Pearce 6-1, 6-0 in the first round Friday before beating Salisbury’s Meredith Burton and Margaret Thurman 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
In Saturday’s semifinals, Wolgemuth and Cummings earned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Oak Grove’s Marlie Stephenson and Chloe Bethea. They followed that up with a 6-0, 6-3 triumph over Hendersonville’s Olivia Pursley and Anna Trace to capture the state title.
Look for a more extensive feature on the duo’s accomplishment, as well as other state results involving area players, in a future edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, South Point 0: The top-seeded Tigers collected an impressive victory over the 32nd-seeded Red Raiders in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday in Newton. Fred T. Foard (27-1) won by set scores of 25-3, 25-5 and 25-8.
Megan Dorsey had eight kills in the Tigers’ win over South Point (13-9), while Michelle Thao had eight kills, four aces and eight digs. Dara Shaffer added seven aces and nine digs, with Sarah Lingerfelt chipping in three aces and 14 assists.
Foard hosts 17th-seeded East Lincoln on Tuesday after the Mustangs beat 16th-seeded Shelby in the first round.
Maiden 3, North Wilkes 0: The fourth-seeded Blue Devils breezed past the 29th-seeded Vikings in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday in Maiden. Following a 25-11 win in the first set, Maiden also won the second set 25-11 before taking the third set by a 25-18 score.
Abbey Smith recorded nine kills for the Blue Devils, with Isabella Abernathy adding eight kills, Anna White finishing with four kills and three blocks, Sarah Wicker notching four kills, Adison Ford dishing out 14 assists, Abby Gantt tallying 13 assists and Natalie Lail registering 12 digs.
Maiden hosts 20th-seeded West Stokes on Tuesday after the Wildcats upset 13th-seeded Mount Pleasant in the opening round.
South Rowan 3, Bunker Hill 0: The fifth-seeded Raiders swept the 28th-seeded Bears in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday in China Grove. South Rowan (26-1) won by set scores of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-8.
Bunker Hill finishes the season at 10-14, while the Raiders advance to Tuesday’s second round where they will host 12th-seeded Lake Norman Charter. The Knights beat 21st-seeded Hendersonville in the first round.
Surry Central 3, East Burke 2: The 19th-seeded Cavaliers forced the 14th-seeded Golden Eagles to five sets on Saturday, but couldn’t quite pull off an upset in the first round of the 2A state playoffs in Dobson. East Burke (16-8) fell 28-26 and 25-21 in the first two sets before winning 25-21 and 25-23 in sets three and four and losing 15-12 in the fifth set.
East Burke received 12 kills and 15 blocks from Riley Haas, 19 kills and 12 digs from Erica Clontz and 36 digs from Ashlyn Stilwell against Surry Central (19-7), which travels to third-seeded West Wilkes on Tuesday. The Blackhawks topped 30th-seeded Smoky Mountain in the opening round.
West Stanly 3, Bandys 0: The sixth-seeded Colts knocked off the 27th-seeded Trojans in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday in Oakboro. West Stanly (23-3) won the first set 25-8, the second set 25-23 and the third set 25-12.
Bandys finishes the season at 11-11, while the Colts move on to Tuesday’s second round. West Stanly entertains 11th-seeded Patton after the Panthers beat 22nd-seeded East Henderson in their playoff opener.
Franklin 3, Draughn 1: The 10th-seeded Tigers eliminated the 23rd-seeded Wildcats in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday in Franklin. Franklin (19-6) won the opening set 25-16 and lost the second set 25-19 before winning the third and fourth sets by respective scores of 25-22 and 25-8.
Draughn finishes the season at 15-11, while the Tigers advance to Tuesday’s second round. Franklin visits seventh-seeded Forbush, which beat 26th-seeded North Lincoln in the opening round.
Crest 3, Alexander Central 0: The seventh-seeded Chargers swept the 26th-seeded Cougars in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on Saturday in Shelby. Crest (22-4) won by set scores of 25-7, 25-6 and 26-24.
Alexander Central finishes the season at 9-15, while the Chargers move on to Tuesday’s second round. Crest hosts 10th-seeded South Iredell, which defeated 23rd-seeded Cuthbertson in the first round.
