West Lincoln won the South Fork 2A Conference girls golf match on Tuesday at Rock Barn Country Club in Conover with a final score of 142. Host Newton-Conover placed second with a score of 160 and Lake Norman Charter came in third with a score of 162, while East Lincoln (166) and North Lincoln (166) tied for fourth and Lincolnton (203) took sixth.
Camryn Lamp of Newton-Conover placed first individually, finishing with a score of 38. The Red Devils’ Sondra Uon placed second with a 50, while North Lincoln’s Ashley White finished third with a score of 52.
Also scoring for Newton-Conover was Alexa Allison (72), with Lamp earning the conference’s golfer of the year honors and West Lincoln’s Matthew Lytton being named the conference’s coach of the year. Others named to the all-conference team included Uon, East Lincoln’s Sophia Laliberte, Lake Norman Charter’s Georgia Chapman and Tess Palmer and West Lincoln’s Laycee Hoffman, Reese Coltrane and Rae Watson.
Final team standings for the season had West Lincoln in first, East Lincoln second, Newton-Conover third, Lake Norman Charter fourth, North Lincoln fifth and Lincolnton sixth.
VOLLEYBALL East Lincoln 3, Bandys 2
Bandys led the match after the third set, but East Lincoln came back in sets four and five to win in the conference matchup on Tuesday in Catawba. The Mustangs (13-2 overall, 9-2 South Fork 2A Conference) emerged victorious by set scores of 25-15, 19-25, 13-25, 25-17, 15-13.
The Trojans fell to 9-8 overall and 6-5 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
LKN Charter 3, Newton-Conover 1
Lake Norman Charter defeated Newton-Conover on Tuesday in Newton with set scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13. The Knights improved to 11-6 overall and 8-3 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
The Red Devils dropped to 6-9 overall and 4-7 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
