The Maiden girls tennis team slipped past Pisgah by a 5-4 score in the first round of the 2A dual state playoffs on Wednesday in Maiden, receiving singles victories from Hannah Sherrill (6-0, 6-0), Macy Sigmon (6-3, 6-2), Alyson Soumpholphakdy (6-2, 6-4) and Emma Shokes (6-3, 7-6 (10-5)). The doubles team of Gracie Arrowood and Sherrill (8-6) also won for the Blue Devils (10-3 overall).
Singles winners for Pisgah (12-4 overall) included Mae Anna Norris (3-6, 6-1, 10-6) and Haylee Willis (6-4, 6-4), while the doubles teams of Chloe Parris and Willis (8-4) and Kara Mehaffey and Ivey McClure (8-2) were also victorious.
GIRLS TENNIS Hendersonville 9, Draughn 0
The Bearcats won all nine matches against the Wildcats in the opening round of the 2A dual state playoffs on Wednesday in Hendersonville. Hendersonville remained perfect at 15-0 overall, while Draughn ended the dual season at 8-5 overall.
BOYS SOCCER Alexander Central 5, Freedom 0
The Cougars shut out Freedom on Wednesday in Taylorsville to improve to 6-1-1 at home this fall. Alexander Central moved to 8-8-2 overall and 4-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while the Patriots dropped to 7-10-1 and 1-8.
South Caldwell 9, McDowell 1
The Spartans led 2-1 over McDowell at the half before exploding for seven goals in the second half on Wednesday in Hudson. South Caldwell improved to 9-5 overall and 6-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while the Titans remained winless at 0-15 and 0-9.
East Burke 11, Draughn 2
The Cavaliers kept the Wildcats winless with nine goals in the first half and two in the second half while holding Draughn to a pair of first-half goals on Wednesday in Valdese. Anthony Thao, Micah Chrisco and Brandon Cuellar had three goals apiece for East Burke (6-10-1 overall, 4-6 Northwestern Foothills 2A), while Turner Strong and Bryan Hernandez each added one. Chrisco also finished with five assists to go with two from Thao and one apiece from Hernandez and Chimoua Yang. Goalkeeper Garrett Pitts added three saves for the Cavs.
Draughn is now 0-12 overall and 0-10 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
Hibriten 4, Patton 0
After scoring three goals in the opening half, Hibriten added one more in the second half to defeat Patton on Wednesday in Lenoir. Hibriten moved to 17-1-2 overall and 10-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Patton fell to 5-12-1 and 3-7.
West Caldwell 5, Bunker Hill 0
The Warriors knocked off the Bears on Wednesday in Claremont, receiving two goals from Eleazar Zamora and one apiece from Jose Ortiz, Francesco Gonzales and Giovanni Rangel. Gonzales had all four assists for West Caldwell (11-4-1 overall, 8-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), which dropped Bunker Hill to 4-12-1 overall and 1-9 in conference play.
West Iredell 2, Fred T. Foard 0
West Iredell blanked the Tigers on Wednesday in Newton to move its overall record to 7-8-2 and its Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference mark to 6-4. On the other side, Fred T. Foard dropped to 13-3-3 and 8-2 after having its four-match winning streak snapped.
Newton-Conover 5, West Lincoln 1
The Red Devils earned a four-goal win over the Rebels on Wednesday in Lincolnton, upping their overall record to 14-2-1 and their South Fork 2A Conference mark to 9-1. Meanwhile, West Lincoln is now 4-12-1 and 0-10.
Lincolnton 3, Bandys 1
The Wolves beat the Trojans on Wednesday in Catawba to sweep the season series. Lincolnton moved to 10-5 overall and 6-4 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Bandys is now 6-11 and 4-6.
LKN Charter 5, Maiden 0
Lake Norman Charter scored four first-half goals before adding one in the second half against the Blue Devils on Wednesday in Huntersville. The Knights improved to 4-11 overall and 4-6 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Maiden dropped to 4-12 and 2-8.
VOLLEYBALL Alexander Central 3, Freedom 0
The Cougars swept Freedom 25-16, 25-17 and 25-21 on Wednesday in Taylorsville, sending the Patriots to their eighth straight loss. Alexander Central ended the regular season at 9-14 overall and 5-7 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Freedom fell to 3-16 and 2-10.
McDowell 3, South Caldwell 2
The Titans finished the regular season with a five-set win over the Spartans on Wednesday in Hudson. South Caldwell (4-18 overall, 2-12 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-18 before dropping the final three sets 25-17, 25-20 and 15-7.
McDowell improved to 10-8 overall and 5-7 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
Draughn 3, East Burke 1
The Wildcats beat the Cavaliers in four sets on Wednesday in Valdese, losing the opening set 25-20 before winning the next three sets 25-19, 25-18 and 25-22. Draughn moved to 15-9 overall and 8-6 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference to complete the regular season, while East Burke fell to 15-6 and 8-6.
Hibriten 3, Patton 0
Patton defeated Hibriten in straight sets on Wednesday in Lenoir, winning 25-18, 25-23 and 25-17. Patton improved to 18-5 overall and 10-4 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Hibriten fell to 3-19 and 1-12.
Bunker Hill 3, West Caldwell 0
The Bears swept the Warriors on Wednesday in Claremont, winning 25-6, 25-6 and 25-8. Bunker Hill is now 10-12 overall and 3-10 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, while West Caldwell dropped to 0-19 and 0-14.
Fred T. Foard 3, West Iredell 0
The Tigers finished undefeated in conference play for the second straight year with a three-set win over West Iredell on Wednesday in Newton. Foard (23-1 overall, 14-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) won by set scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-14 behind eight kills from Megan Dorsey, 12 digs from Michelle Thao, eight kills and four blocks from Martina Foster, seven kills from Jamianne Foster, 18 digs from Dara Shaffer, four blocks from Sierra Ward, 20 assists from Haley Johnston and 16 assists from Sarah Lingle.
The Warriors fell to 13-11 overall and 10-4 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
