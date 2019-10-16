The boys soccer, volleyball and girls golf seasons continued on Monday, with several area teams seeing action on the pitch, the court and the links.
Here’s a look at how local squads performed on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 4, Freedom 2
The Red Tornadoes broke a 1-1 tie at the half with three second-half goals on Monday in Morganton. Jose Vallecillos and Carter Holt scored two goals apiece for Hickory (12-4-3 overall, 6-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), while Vallecillos, Holt and Santi Agreda each added one assist.
The Patriots scored in each half, but moved to 7-9-1 overall and 1-7 in conference play.
Fred T. Foard 7, East Burke 3
The Tigers outscored the Cavaliers 4-3 in the opening half and 3-0 in the second half of a four-goal victory on Monday in Icard. Irvin Villa netted a hat trick for Fred T. Foard (13-2-3 overall, 8-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Carlos Erazo-Rojo had two goals and Derek Chacon and Korbin Proctor added one apiece. Recording assists for the Tigers were Drew Simmons and Jacob Faherty with two each and Kevin Cervantes and Jordan Del Pilar with one apiece.
East Burke (5-10-1 overall, 3-6 Northwestern Foothills 2A) was paced by two goals from Josue Aguirre-Escobar and one from Micah Chrisco, with Anthony Thao and Jonathan Salgado each dishing out one assist.
St. Stephens 4, McDowell 0
After scoring three goals in the first half, the Indians added another in the second half en route to blanking the Titans on Monday in Marion. St. Stephens improved to 6-6-2 overall and 5-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while McDowell is now 0-14 and 0-8.
Hibriten 1, West Iredell 0
The Panthers shut out the Warriors on Monday in Statesville, improving to 16-1-2 overall and 9-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. On the other side, West Iredell dropped to 6-8-2 and 5-4.
West Caldwell 9, Draughn 0
The Warriors cruised past the Wildcats on Monday in Lenoir, scoring six times in the first half and three times after halftime to end the contest via mercy rule. Eleazar Zamora led West Caldwell (10-4-1 overall, 7-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) with two goals, while Jose Ortiz, Francesco Gonzales, Josef Fernandez, Giovanni Rangel, Brandon Rivera, Ben Chandler and Aaron Montejo finished with one each. Gonzalez added three assists to go with two from Fernandez and one apiece from Ortiz and Rangel, with Alan Ibarra notching a shutout in goal with two saves.
Draughn fell to 0-11 overall and 0-9 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
Maiden 6, West Lincoln 0
The Blue Devils blanked the Rebels on Monday in Maiden to end a six-match losing streak. Maiden improved to 4-11 overall and 2-7 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while West Lincoln dropped to 4-11-1 and 0-9.
Newton-Conover 6, Bandys 0
The Red Devils shut out the Trojans on Monday in Newton for second consecutive win and their eighth victory in their past nine contests. Newton-Conover moved to 13-2-1 overall and 8-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Bandys fell to 6-10 and 4-5.
Watauga 3, Alexander Central 0
The Cougars dropped their fourth straight match on Monday in Boone, allowing two goals in the first half and another after halftime in a shutout loss to the Pioneers. Alexander Central fell to 7-8-2 overall and 3-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Watauga improved to 11-5-1 and 7-1.
Patton 2, Bunker Hill 1
All three goals were scored in the second half as the Panthers slipped past the Bears on Monday in Morganton. Patton’s victory snapped a three-game losing streak and moved the Panthers to 5-11-1 overall and 3-6 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Bunker Hill remained winless in its past four matches and is now 4-11-1 and 1-8.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Stephens 3, McDowell 0
The Indians defeated the Titans in straight sets on Monday in Hickory, winning 25-19, 25-19 and 25-22. St. Stephens (11-11 overall, 8-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) received 13 kills, one ace, four blocks and six digs from Carter Leatherman, while Rylee Upton had 12 kills and four blocks, Kendall Setzer had five kills, five blocks and one dig, Madeline McElroy had 11 digs, Grace Brennan had seven digs and 18 assists and Kenley Killian had three digs and 16 assists. Kenley Killian and Ava Chandler led the Indians behind the service line with three aces apiece.
McDowell fell to 9-8 overall and 4-7 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
Fred T. Foard 3, East Burke 0
Foard grabbed a 25-9, 25-13, 25-21 win over East Burke on Monday in Icard. Megan Dorsey had nine kills and 10 digs for the Tigers (22-1, 13-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), who also got 13 kills from Michelle Thao, eight kills and three blocks from Sierra Ward, eight blocks from Martina Foster, 10 digs from Dara Shaffer, seven digs and 18 assists from Haley Johnston and 20 assists from Sarah Lingle.
The Cavaliers (15-5 overall, 8-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A) were led by 13 kills, two aces and eight digs from Erica Clontz, six blocks from Riley Haas and 15 digs and nine assists from Graleigh Hildebran.
Draughn 3, West Caldwell 0
The Wildcats defeated the Warriors 25-15, 25-7 and 25-9 on Monday in Lenoir. Kirsten Powell had 20 kills and two aces for Draughn (14-9 overall, 7-6 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference)), while Bailey Bryant added four kills and five aces, Georgia Goulding had six blocks and Sara Walker finished with 21 assists.
West Caldwell fell to 0-17 overall and 0-13 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
Newton-Conover 3, South Caldwell 2
The Red Devils outlasted the Spartans in five sets in Monday’s nonconference match in Newton. After losing the first set 25-23, Newton-Conover (7-10 overall) won the next two sets 27-25 and 25-23. The Red Devils lost 25-22 in the fourth set before taking the fifth set by a 17-15 score.
South Caldwell is now 4-17 overall.
Watauga 3, Alexander Central 0
The Cougars were swept by the Pioneers on Monday in Boone, losing by set scores of 25-14, 25-11 and 25-15. Savanna Bowen had four kills and two blocks for Alexander Central (8-14 overall, Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), while Brianna Abernathy added four blocks and Kinsley Elder and Emily Brown combined for 11 of the team’s 16 recorded assists to go with nine and six digs, respectively, from Layna West and Allie Daughtrey.
Watauga is now 22-0 overall and 11-0 in conference play.
Patton 3, Bunker Hill 0
The Panthers swept the Bears 27-25, 25-15 and 25-23 on Monday in Morganton. Patton improved to 17-5 overall and 9-4 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Bunker Hill is now 8-12 and 2-10.
West Iredell 3, Hibriten 0
The Panthers were swept by the Warriors on Monday in Statesville, losing by set scores of 25-14, 25-5 and 25-17. Hibriten dropped to 3-18 overall and 1-11 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while West Iredell improved to 13-10 and 10-3.
GIRLS GOLF
Freedom wins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Match
The Patriots hosted and won Monday’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match at Silver Creek Plantation in Morganton. Freedom’s Christina Fisher was the individual medalist with an even-par 36, while the Patriots shot 118 as a team with Albany Bock (39) and Anna Czarkowski (43) also scoring.
McDowell finished second as a team with 142, while Watauga and South Caldwell tied for third with 164s, Hickory came in fourth with 165 and Alexander Central and St. Stephens didn’t have enough participants to qualify for a team score.
South Caldwell’s top three scorers were Lexi Summerlin (49), Hannah Bumgarner (57) and Kayla Watson (58), while Hickory was paced by Claire Darden (47), Mary Grace Neill (58) and Caroline Peters (60). Alexander Central had two golfers compete in Chelsea Arney (49) and Heather Cronan (57), while St. Stephens’ only golfer was Cate Cook (51).
