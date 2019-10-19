The Bandys volleyball team topped North Lincoln in five sets on Thursday in Lincolnton. After dropping the first set 25-20, Bandys (11-9 overall, 8-6 South Fork 2A Conference) won 25-21 and 25-15 in the second and third sets before falling 25-18 in the fourth set and bouncing back to win the fifth set by a 20-18 score.
North Lincoln fell to 10-10 overall and 7-7 in the South Fork 2A.
VOLLEYBALL
Maiden 3, Lincolnton 0
The Blue Devils swept the Wolves on Thursday in Maiden, winning 25-15, 25-5 and 25-6. Abbey Smith had nine kills and five aces for Maiden (19-4 overall, 13-1 South Fork 2A Conference), with Savannah Lail adding nine kills and one block, Sarah Wicker notching seven kills and one block, Lily Grissom finishing with 19 assists, Heaven Wiley tallying eight digs and Natalie Lail recording six aces and five digs.
Lincolnton fell to 5-15 overall and 1-13 in the South Fork 2A.
Hickory Christian Academy 3, Statesville Christian 1
The Knights won in four sets in the second round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 2A state playoffs on Thursday in Statesville. After dropping the opening set 25-9, Hickory Christian won the next three sets 25-23, 26-24 and 25-12 to move to 8-7 overall and advance to the third round today against Gaston Day School.
The Lions ended the season at 15-6 overall.
East Lincoln 3, Newton-Conover 0
The Mustangs defeated the Red Devils in three sets on Thursday in Denver, winning 25-16, 25-10 and 25-22. East Lincoln improved to 15-3 overall and 11-3 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Newton-Conover fell to 7-12 and 4-10.
BOYS SOCCER
University Christian 3, Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill 1
The Barracudas knocked off the Lions in the second round of the NCISAA 2A state playoffs on Thursday in Hickory, with all four goals coming after halftime. Eli Goebelbecker scored off a penalty kick deflection in the 46th minute, while Adam Gerrard converted a PK in the 71st before Connor Dunn of Trinity (10-5) cut the deficit to 2-1 with a long goal in the 74th.
University Christian’s final goal came from Goebelbecker in the 78th minute, with the Barracudas (12-5 overall) advancing to face top-seeded Westchester Country Day in the third round today. Today’s contest will represent University Christian’s first-ever third-round match in boys soccer.
St. Stephens 2, Asheville 0
The Indians beat the Cougars in nonconference action on Thursday in Hickory thanks to goals in each half, with David Tapia scoring their first-half goal and Geovanney Linares finding the back of the net in the second half off a corner kick by Tapia. St. Stephens’ Bennet Strahmann notched a shutout in goal.
St. Stephens moved to 7-6-2 overall, while Asheville fell to 15-4-1.
Watauga 2, Hickory 0
The Pioneers scored both of their goals in the opening half on their way to shutting out the Red Tornadoes on Thursday in Hickory. Watauga improved to 12-5-1 overall and 8-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Hickory dropped to 12-5-3 and 6-3.
JV FOOTBALL
Alexander Central 38, McDowell 6
The Cougars cruised past the Titans on Thursday in Marion, outgaining them 321-94 in a game where all of the scoring was done in the first three quarters. Cam Lackey’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Alexander Central (7-0 overall, 3-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) a 6-0 lead in the opening period before McDowell (3-4, 1-3) tied things on a 30-yard TD run from Bo Edwards in the second.
The rest of the scoring came from the Cougars on TD scampers of 7 and 56 yards from Andrew Bumgarner in the second quarter as well as third-quarter TD runs from Harrison Brashear, Lackey and Luke Mitchell. Bumgarner led all players with 118 yards and two TDs on 10 carries, while Brashear had eight carries for 63 yards and a score and Lackey finished with 11 carries for 55 yards and two TDs.
Bandys 32, East Lincoln 20
The Trojans defeated the Mustangs by 12 points on Thursday in Catawba, recording a TD and a 2-point conversion in each quarter. Bandys moved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while East Lincoln dropped to 3-4 and 1-3.
Bunker Hill 34, East Burke 8
The Bears led 14-0 after the first quarter, 28-0 at halftime and 34-0 through three periods on Thursday in Claremont. Elijah Boston was the leading rusher for Bunker Hill (3-3-1 overall, 3-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) with four carries for 53 yards and a TD, while Jerry Robinette-Graham added three carries for 50 yards and a score for a team that totaled 207 yards on 32 rushing attempts. The Bears’ Brady Speaks completed 4 of 7 passes for 88 yards and two TDs.
East Burke is now 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
Hibriten 56, Draughn 0
The Panthers led 28-0 at the end of the opening quarter and 49-0 at halftime before tacking on a fourth-quarter TD in a blowout win over the Wildcats on Thursday in Lenoir. Hibriten moved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Draughn remained winless at 0-7 and 0-4.
Newton-Conover 20, Lake Norman Charter 14
The Red Devils outlasted the Knights in overtime in a contest that was tied after each quarter of regulation on Thursday in Newton. Newton-Conover improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Lake Norman Charter fell to 1-5 and 0-4.
Watauga 26, St. Stephens 12
The Pioneers defeated the Indians by two touchdowns on Thursday in Boone, upping their record to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. On the other side, St. Stephens dropped to 2-4-1 and 0-3.
North Lincoln 36, Maiden 22
The Knights stayed perfect at 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference with a 14-point win over the Blue Devils on Thursday in Maiden. As for Maiden, it fell to 5-2 and 2-2.
Freedom 40, South Caldwell 30
The Patriots earned a 10-point victory over the Spartans on Thursday in Morganton, outscoring them 16-6 in a game that was tied after three quarters. Freedom moved to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while South Caldwell is now 3-4 and 2-2.
