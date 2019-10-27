The Maiden football team earned a dramatic win over East Lincoln on Friday, getting a last-second field goal from Adrian Campos to beat the Mustangs 28-26 at Maiden High’s Thomas E. Brown Stadium.
An 84-yard kickoff return from Amarion Craig put the Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2 South Fork 2A Conference) on the board first, but East Lincoln (7-2, 3-2) answered with a 6-yard TD run from Cole Barber to tie things at 7 apiece.
Justin Barnett gave the Mustangs their first lead with a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter, but the extra-point attempt failed to leave the score at 13-7 entering halftime.
Maiden knotted the score at 13-all on a 6-yard TD pass from Dylan Abernethy to Brennan James in the third quarter, setting up a wild final period.
After East Lincoln’s Mikivi Phinx caught a 4-yard TD pass from Barnett to put the visitors back on top, Maiden’s Ethan Rhodes hooked up with Chris Morgan for a 12-yard TD pass that brought the Blue Devils within one point after the extra-point attempt was missed. Lucas McConnell recorded a 5-yard TD scamper for the Mustangs to restore their lead to seven.
The Blue Devils again drove down the field and scored on a 39-yard TD pass from Rhodes to Carson Hansley, but instead of kicking the extra point, the hosts attempted a 2-point conversion. The conversion failed, but Maiden was able to recover the ensuing onside kick with under a minute to play and get into position for Campos’ game-winning 25-yard field goal.
Maiden’s Rhodes completed 15 of 27 passes for 206 yards and two TDs, while Craig had 15 carries for 57 yards and Hansley caught three passes for 88 yards and a score. Craig also completed a 25-yard pass, with Abernethy adding five receptions for 45 yards, five carries for 40 yards and the 6-yard TD strike to James, who had four catches for 51 yards.
FOOTBALL
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Alexander Central 30, St. Stephens 16{/span}
The Indians gave the Cougars all they could handle on Friday in Taylorsville, even taking a brief lead in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling by two touchdowns. Alexander Central (6-3, 2-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) quarterback Lance Justice had 10 carries for 102 yards and a score to go with two completions for 51 yards and another TD, with AJ Miller adding 11 carries for 99 yards and a TD and Steven Montgomery finishing with 11 carries for 96 yards.
The Cougars grabbed a 7-0 lead on Justice’s 26-yard TD pass to Josh Abernathy in the final minute of the opening quarter, while St. Stephens (4-5, 1-3) pulled within four points at the half thanks to Chance Yang’s 37-yard field goal in the second period. Justice extended Alexander Central’s lead on a 47-yard TD run from Justice in the third quarter, but the Indians answered with a 29-yard TD pass from Connor Williams to Zak McLauchlin on the final play of the period.
St. Stephens took its first and only lead on another scoring strike at the 9:01 mark of the final quarter, this time a 33-yard hookup from Williams to Matthew Hancock. However, the Cougars’ Miller scored on a 45-yard TD run just over a minute later before adding a successful 2-point conversion run, and he also registered a 75-yard punt return to help the hosts extend their advantage.
McLauchlin was the Indians’ leading rusher (19 carries for 61 yards) and receiver (6 catches for 86 yards and 1 TD), while Zach Lee added six receptions for 80 yards. Williams completed 16 of 28 passes for 233 yards and two scores.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Hibriten 48, East Burke 14{/span}
The Panthers overwhelmed the Cavaliers on Friday in Lenoir, outgaining them 420-212 in a game they led 14-0 after the first quarter, 35-0 at halftime and 48-0 through three periods. Hibriten upped its all-time record in Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference games to 17-0 while improving to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in league play this fall.
Noal Isbell led the Panthers with 12 carries for 133 yards and a score, while Josh Moore paced East Burke (2-7, 1-4) with 29 carries for 107 yards. The Cavs managed a pair of fourth-quarter TDs on a 15-yard scoring strike from Seth Pruitt to Austin Sellers and a 29-yard TD pass from Pruitt to Chris Huffman.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Patton 27, West Caldwell 15{/span}
Coming off their first win since 2017, the Warriors hung around but were unable to make it two in a row on the Panthers’ homecoming Friday in Morganton. Cameron Beaver put West Caldwell (1-8, 1-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) ahead 7-0 on a 13-yard TD run in the first quarter before Patton tied the score on Jackson Vance’s 11-yard TD run in the second.
Patton (3-6, 2-3) grabbed the lead on Rico Barrino’s 1-yard fumble return for a score before Weston Fleming’s 2-point conversion run made it 15-7, but West Caldwell answered with a 56-yard TD pass from Mark Lopez to Faizon Dickson and Makyis Dula added the 2-point conversion run to even the score at 15-all at halftime.
Vance tallied a pair of TD runs in the second half, scoring from 5 yards out in the third quarter before tacking on a 10-yard scoring scamper in the fourth. Fleming was the Panthers’ leading rusher with 10 carries for 86 yards, but it was Vance who found the end zone three times in addition to his 17 carries for 54 yards.
For West Caldwell, Beaver led the way with 17 carries for 58 yards and a TD, while Dickson had four carries for 31 yards to go with his 56-yard TD grab. Lopez completed 3 of 6 passes for 68 yards while adding 22 yards on 13 carries.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}West Lincoln 27, Bandys 17{/span}
The Trojans suffered their fifth loss in their last six games on Friday in Catawba, falling to 4-5 overall and 1-4 in South Fork 2A Conference play. West Lincoln won its second in a row to move to 7-2 and 3-2.
Bandys is 1-3 at home this fall, while the Rebels are 3-1 on the road. The Trojans’ last three losses this season have been by double digits.
BOYS SOCCER
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Freedom 1, Fred T. Foard 1{/span}
The Tigers and Patriots played to a tie in nonconference action on Friday in Newton. Freedom (7-11-2) scored in the first half, while Fred T. Foard (15-3-4) registered its goal in the second half.
