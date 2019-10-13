The Bunker Hill football team ended Draughn’s school-record five-game winning streak with a 28-27 victory on homecoming Friday in Claremont. The Bears improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, with their three wins this fall representing the most they have won in a single season since finishing 8-5 in 2013.
Kaden Robinson finished with 15 carries for 191 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bears, while Carson Elder completed 11 of 19 passes for 132 yards and two scores. Elder threw two interceptions, but it was his 17-yard TD pass to Robinson with 28 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter that ultimately proved to be the difference in Bunker Hill’s one-point win.
Jay Abrams was Bunker Hill’s leading receiver with six catches for 53 yards, while Matt Garcia added three receptions for 52 yards and a TD. Chadz Stevenson had five touches (4 carries, 1 catch) for the Bears, totaling 40 total yards of offense.
The Wildcats (5-3, 3-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A) trailed 21-6 early in the second quarter before scoring 21 unanswered points on a 13-yard TD pass from Braxton Cox to Beckett Nelson, a 7-yard scoring strike from Cox to Nick Chrisco and a 2-yard TD run from Trent Corn. Their other score came on a 12-yard TD pass from Cox to Khe-nai Banks in the opening quarter.
Bandys 35, Lincolnton 0
The Trojans snapped a three-game losing streak with a shutout victory over the Wolves on Friday in Lincolnton. Following a scoreless first quarter, Bandys (4-3, 1-2 South Fork 2A Conference) scored seven points in the second period, six in the third and 22 in the fourth.
Bandys’ fourth-quarter TDs came on a 14-yard TD run from Isaiah Gilchrist and TD scampers of 1 and 2 yards from quarterback Jackson Spicer. Meanwhile, Lincolnton dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the South Fork 2A following its third consecutive loss.
Hibriten 60, Fred T. Foard 7
The Panthers overwhelmed the Tigers on homecoming Friday in Lenoir, tallying 17 points in the opening quarter to go with seven, 14 and 22 points in the second, third and fourth periods, respectively. Hibriten improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
On the other side, Fred T. Foard scored its only points on a fourth-quarter TD as it fell to 1-7 and 1-3.
St. Stephens 35, North Iredell 14
The Indians scored 28 first-quarter points and cruised to a three-TD nonconference victory over the Raiders on Friday in Olin. They also scored a fourth-quarter TD, while North Iredell (0-7 overall) scored in the first and fourth periods.
St. Stephens improved to 4-3 overall following its second win in a row.
South Caldwell 50, McDowell 10
The Spartans led 16-0 after the first quarter, 36-3 at halftime and 36-10 through three quarters in a 40-point triumph over the Titans on Friday in Marion. South Caldwell moved to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
McDowell lost its fifth straight game and is now 1-6 and 0-3.
Freedom 46, Alexander Central 42
The Cougars led 42-25 in the fourth quarter before the Patriots scored three TDs in the final five 5:14 to shock Alexander Central on homecoming Friday in Morganton. Freedom recovered a pair of onside kicks during their comeback to improve to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Freedom quarterback Jayden Birchfield completed 17 of 30 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns to go with 13 carries for 94 yards and two more scores. Chase Young added seven carries for 64 yards and a TD, while Desmond Caldwell was the Patriots’ leading receiver with six receptions for 234 yards and three scores.
Steven Montgomery paced Alexander Central (4-3, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) with 106 yards and four TDs on 18 carries, while quarterback Lance Justice completed 9 of 12 passes for 111 yards and three TDs to go with 13 carries for 90 yards.
Watauga 56, Hickory 28
The Red Tornadoes led twice against the Pioneers on Friday, but turned a 21-21 halftime tie into a four-TD victory on homecoming in Boone. Watauga quarterback Anderson Castle helped the Pioneers improve to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference with 18 carries for 202 yards and three TDs.
Watauga’s Jaiden Bond added five carries for 108 yards and a TD as the hosts finished with 42 carries for 444 yards overall. As for Hickory (2-6 overall, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A), it received 25 carries for 148 yards and three scores from Cody Young.
West Iredell 30, West Caldwell 19
Friday’s homecoming game in Statesville was tied 7-7 at halftime before West Iredell notched three second-half TDs to put away West Caldwell. The host Warriors moved to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
On the other side, the visiting Warriors (0-7 overall, 0-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A) scored a season-high 19 points thanks to a 2-yard TD run from Faizon Dickson in the second quarter, a 12-yard TD scamper from Makyis Dula in the third period and a 63-yard scoring strike from Mark Lopez to Dickson in the final quarter.
Patton 49, East Burke 21
The Panthers ended a three-game losing streak with a 28-point win over the Cavaliers on Friday in Morganton. Jackson Vance led Patton (2-5 overall, 1-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) with 25 carries for 220 yards and two TDs, while Bryson Ratliff added 14 carries for 124 yards and two scores and Weston Fleming had 78 yards and two TDs on the ground.
Josh Moore was the leading rusher for the Cavaliers (2-5, 1-2) with 97 yards and three TDs. Quarterback Seth Pruitt completed 14 of 31 passes for 162 yards, including eight for 70 yards to Luke Coble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.