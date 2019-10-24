The Maiden volleyball team defeated North Lincoln 3-0 in the semifinals of the South Fork 2A Conference Tournament, winning by set scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-17 on Tuesday in Huntersville. Savannah Lail had 10 kills for the top-seeded Blue Devils (21-4), while Abbey Smith had nine kills and 16 digs. Isabella Abernathy and Sarah Wicker added eight kills apiece, with Natalie Lail notching 12 digs and Adison Ford and Abby Gantt each registering 20 assists.
The fifth-seeded Knights dropped to 11-11, while Maiden advanced to face second-seeded and tournament host Lake Norman Charter (16-6) in the championship match on Wednesday. Lake Norman Charter beat third-seeded East Lincoln in three sets on Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRYNorth Lincoln sweeps team titles at South Fork 2A Conference championship meet
The South Fork 2A Conference held its cross country championship meet on Tuesday at Southside Park in Newton, with North Lincoln winning its third straight boys’ title and its second consecutive girls’ championship.
The first-place Knights totaled 20 points on the boys’ side, while Lake Norman Charter (56) came in second, East Lincoln (97) finished third, Bandys (124) took fourth and Lincolnton (141), Maiden (143), West Lincoln (202) and Newton-Conover (211) finished fifth through eighth. In the girls’ race, champion North Lincoln totaled 22 points to finish ahead of second-place Lake Norman Charter (44), third-place East Lincoln (100), fourth-place Maiden (116), fifth-place West Lincoln (133) and sixth-place Bandys (134).
Lincolnton’s Daniel Hopkins was the individual boys’ champion with a time of 16:04.66, while the next five spots were occupied by North Lincoln runners. Jason Thomson was second with a time of 16:18.05, followed by Khari Johnson in third (16:28.53), Jacob Scott in fourth (16:29.95), Miles Phillips in fifth (16:34.39) and Alex Wulfhurst in sixth (16:45.65). Rounding out the top 10 were East Lincoln’s Noah Lesser (7th; 16:54.11), Lake Norman Charter’s Grant Howlett (8th; 16:59.32) and Dwayne Holmon (9th; 17:20.37) and North Lincoln’s Jared Campbell (10th; 17:29.85).
Bandys’ top five runners were C.J. Schronce (23rd; 18:39.40), David Birkhofer Jr. (33rd; 19:16.39), Bryson Burkett (41st; 19:42.73), Irvin Carreon (44th; 19:49.66) and Graceson Muckler (48th; 20:08.64), while Maiden was paced by Luke Reed (25th; 18:48.12), John Miller (30th; 19:00.89), Hunter Smathers (53rd; 20:16.53), Matthew Adair 954th; 20:17.61) and Christopher Guernsey (56th; 20:21.83). Newton-Conover was led by Rodrigo Venegas (43rd; 19:45.57), Eli Chellman (59th; 20:27.49), Jordan Henze (70th; 21:26.37), Max Meehan (79th; 22:11.29) and Angel Lemus-Santellan (90th; 23:36.66).
West Lincoln’s top finish in the 107-person field came from 31st-place Andy Saine, who posted a time of 19:04.87.
On the girls’ side, North Lincoln’s Angie Allen emerged victorious with a time of 18:38.37. Teammate Alyssa Galvin finished second with a time of 19:35.30, while Lake Norman Charter’s Abby Farris came in third with a time of 19:39.55. Other top-10 finishers included North Lincoln’s Andrea McAllister (4th; 20:02.30), Lake Norman Charter’s Megan Wozniak (5th; 20:32.66), East Lincoln’s Marlene Delgado (6th; 20:33.47), North Lincoln’s Shelby Fink (7th; 20:38.03), Shay Rooney (8th; 20:39.59) and Lori Glavan 99th; 20:44.62) and Lake Norman Charter’s Anna Gartner (10th; 21:11.87).
Maiden’s top five individual finishers were Noelle Poovey (19th; 22:19.21), Rachel Morris (26th; 23:04.41), McKenna Parker (27th; 23:05.30), Alyssa Keener (38th; 24:33.74) and Liz Mroz (40th; 24:42.17), while Bandys was paced by Lauren Buckminster (13th; 21:21.26), Emily Hedrick (29th; 23:07.98), Paige Oldenburg (39th; 24:33.96), Katie Cornette (47th; 25:45.37) and Olivia Osteen (53rd; 27:59.48). Leading the way for West Lincoln in the 60-person field was 17th-place Alexa Bieberich with a time of 21:52.41.
Newton-Conover did not field any female runners, while Lincolnton had just two led by 25th-place Katherine Hopkins with a time of 22:52.28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.