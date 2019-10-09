The Hickory volleyball team collected a conference win over St. Stephens by set scores of 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18 on the road Monday.
The Red Tornadoes moved to 13-4 overall and 8-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while the Indians are now 9-10 and 6-4.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, West Caldwell 0
Foard defeated conference rival West Caldwell on Monday in Newton by scores of 25-7, 25-14, 25-13. The Tigers remained perfect at 20-0 overall and 11-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference after getting 12 kills and four aces from Michelle Thao, seven kills and two blocks from Martina Foster, five kills and three blocks from Sierra Ward, 17 assists from Haley Johnston, 15 assists from Sarah Lingle and 10 digs from Dara Shaffer.
The Warriors fell to 0-15 overall and 0-10 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Alexander Central 3, South Caldwell 0
Alexander Central defeated South Caldwell in a conference match with scores of 25-13, 25-14, 25-23 on Monday in Hudson. The Cougars moved to 8-11 overall and 4-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while the Spartans fell to 8-4 and 5-1.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Draughn 3, Hibriten 0{/span}
Draughn shut out conference rival Hibriten on Monday in Lenoir with scores of 25-11, 25-15, 25-7. The Wildcats improved to 13-7 overall and 6-5 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while the Panthers dropped to 3-15 and 1-8.
East Burke 3, Bunker Hill 0
Erica Clontz had 13 kills to help East Burke defeat conference rival Bunker Hill on Monday in Claremont with scores of 25-21, 25-18, 25-14. Graleigh Hildebran added 15 assists, nine kills and seven digs for East Burke (13-4 overall, 7-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A), which also received 15 digs from Ashlyn Stilwell, six assists and four digs from Sara Suddreth and nine kills from Riley Haas.
Bunker Hill is now 7-10 overall and 1-8 in the conference.
BOYS SOCCER
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}South Caldwell 3 (4), Alexander Central 3 (2){/span}
Alexander Central faced South Caldwell in a conference match on Monday in Hudson. The teams were tied 3-3 at the end of regulation, leaving the game to a shootout where the Spartans (8-4-1 overall, 5-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) won 4-2.
The Cougars fell to 7-6-2 overall and 3-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Hickory 4, St. Stephens 0{/span}
Hickory scored one goal in the first half of the game against St. Stephens and then sealed the win with three more in the second half on the road Monday. Jose Vallecillos had two goals for the Red Tornadoes (10-4-3 overall, 4-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) to go with one apiece from Spears Culpepper and Patrick Ceccato, while Carter Holt finished with two assists and Ben Boston had one along with nine saves from goalkeeper Peyton Winkler.
The Indians fell to 4-6-2 overall and 3-3 in conference play.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Hibriten 12, Draughn 0{/span}
The Panthers cruised past the Wildcats on Monday in Valdese, moving to 14-1-2 overall and 7-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Meanwhile Draughn remained winless at 0-9 overall and 0-7 in the conference.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}East Burke 3, Bunker Hill 0{/span}
Garrett Pitts completed five saves for East Burke to defeat Bunker Hill in a conference match on Monday in Icard. Anthony Thao, Micah Chrisco and Josue Aguirre-Escobar each scored for the Cavaliers (5-8-1 overall, 3-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Antony Salgado finished with three assists.
Bunker Hill fell to 4-9 overall and 1-6 in the conference.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Fred T. Foard 4, West Caldwell 1{/span}
Erik Loal and Irvin Villa each scored two goals for Foard to defeat West Caldwell in a conference matchup on Monday in Lenoir. Drew Simmons, Villa, Carlos Erazo-Rojo and Jordan Del Pilar each completed one assist.
The Tigers improved to 10-2-3 overall and 6-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while West Caldwell dropped to 8-4-1 and 5-2 after getting its lone goal from Francesco Gonzales.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Bandys 2, North Lincoln 0{/span}
After a scoreless first half, Bandys scored two goals in the second half to defeat North Lincoln in a conference game on Monday in Catawba. Bandys improved to 5-8 overall and 3-4 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while North Lincoln fell to 8-6-2 and 3-4.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Lincolnton 6, Maiden 0{/span}
Maiden fell to Lincolnton in a conference matchup on the road Monday. The Blue Devils are now 3-10 overall and 1-6 in the South Fork 2A Conference after receiving 15 saves from goalkeeper Damien Vixaysak, while the Wolves are 9-3 and 5-2.
