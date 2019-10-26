The Alexander Central JV football team collected a 54-0 win over St. Stephens on Thursday in Hickory, holding the Indians to just two first downs while outgaining them 412-47. The Cougars led 16-0 after the first quarter, 30-0 at halftime and 46-0 through three quarters before tacking on their final points in the fourth period.
Andrew Bumgarner paced the Cougars (8-0, 4-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) with three carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns, while Caleb Williamss had three carries for 80 yards and a score, Harrison Brashear had four carries for 57 yards and two TDs and Luke Hammer had four carries for 46 yards and one TD.
On the other side, Anthony Bravo was the leading performer for St. Stephens (2-5-1, 0-4) with 30 yards on five carries.
JV FOOTBALL
Hickory 30, South Caldwell 28
The Red Tornadoes slipped past the Spartans in overtime on Thursday in Hickory, winning their fourth straight game in the process. Hickory moved to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while South Caldwell fell to 3-5 and 2-2.
Bandys 30, West Lincoln 14
The Trojans led after every quarter against the Rebels on Thursday in Lincolnton, scoring eight points in each of the first three periods before scoring six in the final quarter. Bandys remained unbeaten at 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while West Lincoln dropped to 5-3 and 2-3.
West Caldwell 8, Patton 6
The Warriors earned a tight victory over the Panthers on Thursday in Lenoir, evening their record at 4-4 overall while moving to 3-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Patton fell to 3-5 and 2-3.
Hibriten 55, East Burke 0
The Panthers dominated Thursday’s contest against the Cavaliers in Icard, scoring 34 first-quarter points en route to a huge win. Hibriten improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while East Burke is now 0-8 and 0-5.
Bunker Hill 22, West Iredell 8
The Bears scored TDs in each of the final three quarters while holding the Warriors to just a fourth-quarter score during Thursday’s game in Statesville. Bunker Hill moved to 4-3-1 overall and 4-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while West Iredell dropped to 5-3 and 4-1.
North Lincoln 35, Newton-Conover 14
The Knights were too much for the Red Devils on Thursday in Lincolnton, upping their record to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference with a three-TD win over their league foes. Newton-Conover fell to 4-4 and 2-3.
East Lincoln 41, Maiden 18
The Blue Devils lost for the second week in a row at the hands of the Mustangs on Thursday in Denver, dropping to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the South Fork 2A Conference. East Lincoln moved to 4-4 and 2-3.
