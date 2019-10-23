The top-seeded Fred T. Foard volleyball team advanced to the semifinals of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Tournament with a three-set, first-round victory over eighth-seeded West Caldwell on Monday in Newton. The Tigers (24-1) won by set scores of 25-6, 25-13 and 25-10 behind nine kills from Martina Foster and eight apiece from Megan Dorsey and Michelle Thao. Sarah Lingle added 19 assists for Foard, while Makenzie Sutton had six aces.
West Caldwell ended the season at 0-20, while Foard hosted fourth-seeded East Burke on Tuesday with the winner moving on to the championship match tonight.
VOLLEYBALL
East Burke 3, Draughn 0
The fourth-seeded Cavaliers defeated the fifth-seeded Wildcats in the opening round of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Tournament on Monday in Icard. East Burke (16-6) won by set scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 25-15.
Riley Haas paced the Cavs with nine kills and three blocks, while Erica Clontz added nine kills and six digs, Graleigh Hildebran had seven kills and 21 assists and Kendall Buff chipped in five kills and nine digs. Meanwhile, Draughn (15-10) was led by 13 kills and three digs from Kirsten Powell, five kills and three blocks from Haygen Sigmon, four kills and five blocks from Georgia Goulding, four kills, two blocks, two aces, two digs and 21 assists from Chloe Gary and four kills, one block and one dig from Bailey Bryant.
East Burke visited top-seeded Fred T. Foard on Tuesday, while the championship contest is scheduled for tonight.
Patton 3, Hibriten 0
Second-seeded Patton swept seventh-seeded Hibriten in the first round of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Tournament on Monday in Morganton. The host Panthers (18-5) won by set scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-17 as they advanced to Tuesday’s semifinal round, where they entertained third-seeded West Iredell with a trip to tonight’s championship match on the line.
Seventh-seeded Hibriten completed the year with a 3-19 record.
West Iredell 3, Bunker Hill 1
After winning the first set 25-22, the sixth-seeded Bears lost the next three sets 25-13, 27-25 and 25-12 as they were ousted from the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Tournament by the third-seeded Warriors on Monday in Statesville. Bunker Hill fell to 10-13, while West Iredell improved to 14-11 heading into Tuesday’s semifinal contest at Patton.
The winner of Tuesday’s West Iredell-Patton match will compete in the championship match tonight.
Maiden 3, Lincolnton 0
The top-seeded Blue Devils knocked off the eighth-seeded Wolves in the opening round of the South Fork 2A Conference Tournament on Monday in Maiden. Set scores were 25-11, 25-9 and 25-12, with Maiden (20-4) receiving nine kills and 12 digs from Abbey Smith, nine kills from Anna White, seven kills and four aces from Isabella Abernathy, 21 assists from Abby Gantt, 15 assists from Adison Ford and 15 digs from Natalie Lail.
Lincolnton dropped to 5-16 to end the season, while the Blue Devils advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals against fifth-seeded North Lincoln. Both the semifinals and tonight’s championship contest will be held at Lake Norman Charter.
East Lincoln 3, Newton-Conover 0
The third-seeded Mustangs swept the sixth-seeded Red Devils in the first round of the South Fork 2A Conference Tournament on Monday in Denver. East Lincoln (16-3) won by set scores of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-16 as it advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals against second-seeded Lake Norman Charter.
Newton-Conover finished the year at 7-13, while East Lincoln moved on to face the Knights, who dispatched seventh-seeded West Lincoln in straight sets (25-12, 25-4 and 25-15) on Monday in Huntersville and will host the semifinal and championship rounds of the tournament. Lake Norman Charter improved to 15-6, while West Lincoln fell to 4-19.
BOYS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard 4, Patton 0
The Tigers shut out the Panthers on Monday in Newton, getting two goals from Irvin Villa and one apiece from Andrei Tamas and Drew Simmons. Tristan Ramirez recorded assists on the goals by Tamas and Simmons, while Villa scored his first goal off an assist from Connor Josey and his second on a penalty kick.
Foard is now 14-3-3 overall and 9-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Patton is 5-13-1 and 3-8.
West Caldwell 6, East Burke 1
The Warriors scored four first-half goals before adding two more in the second half of a five-goal victory over the Cavaliers on Monday in Lenoir. Jose Ortiz and Francesco Gonzales had two goals each for West Caldwell (12-4-1 overall, 9-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Bryan Lopez and Eleazar Zamora finished with one apiece. Gonzalez and Zamora also added two assists each, with goalkeepers Brandon Rivera and Alan Ibarra recording three and two saves, respectively.
Micah Chrisco scored East Burke’s only goal off an assist from Aiden Ledford in the first half. Garrett Pitts had five saves for the Cavs (6-11-1 overall, 4-7 Northwestern Foothills 2A) in goal.
Hibriten 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Panthers were too much for the Bears on Monday in Lenoir, defeating them via mercy rule to improve to 18-1-2 overall and 11-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill suffered its third straight loss to fall to 4-13-1 and 1-10.
West Iredell 9, Draughn 0
The Wildcats remained winless at 0-13 overall and 0-11 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference after allowing six goals in the first half and three more after halftime in a shutout loss to the Warriors on Monday in Valdese. West Iredell moved to 8-8-2 and 7-4.
Newton-Conover 9, Lake Norman Charter 1
The Red Devils cruised to an eight-goal win over the Knights on Monday in Newton, registering their fourth consecutive victory in the process. Newton-Conover is now 15-2-1 overall and 10-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Lake Norman Charter is 4-12 and 4-7.
North Lincoln 5, Maiden 1
The Blue Devils managed just one goal in a loss to the Knights on Monday in Maiden. Max Martinez scored for Maiden (4-13 overall, 2-9 South Fork 2A Conference) off an assist from Anthony Palma, but North Lincoln (11-7-2, 6-5) held a 2-1 halftime lead before scoring three times in the second half.
East Lincoln 7, Bandys 2
The Trojans trailed 4-0 at the half en route to a five-goal defeat on Monday in Denver. Bandys dropped to 6-12 overall and 4-7 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while East Lincoln improved to 19-0 and 11-0.
Alexander Central 4, McDowell 1
The Cougars won their second match in a row with a three-goal win over the Titans on Monday in Marion. Alexander Central is now 9-8-2 overall and 5-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while McDowell is 0-16 and 0-10.
South Caldwell 5, Freedom 0
The Spartans blanked the Patriots, scoring two first-half goals and three in the second half of Monday’s match in Morganton. South Caldwell moved to 10-5 overall and 7-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while Freedom dropped to 7-11-1 and 1-9.
Watauga 6, St. Stephens 0
The Pioneers were up 2-0 at halftime before pulling away with four goals in the second half of a victory over the Indians on Monday in Boone. Watauga improved to 13-5-1 overall and 9-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while St. Stephens is now 7-7-2 and 5-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.