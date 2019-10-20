The Bunker Hill football team has turned its season around over the past three weeks, putting together its first three-game winning streak since notching four straight victories late in the 2013 season. Following their 37-14 win over East Burke on Friday in Icard, the Bears are now 4-4 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Bunker Hill outgained the Cavaliers (2-6, 1-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A) 452-159 en route to its third win over East Burke in as many seasons. The Cavs’ last win over the Bears came when both were members of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference in 2012, with the teams not playing each other again until the Northwestern Foothills 2A was established in 2017.
Bunker Hill’s Carson Elder completed 14 of 26 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns, with Desmond Anderson (5 catches for 109 yards and 2 TDs) and Chadz Stevenson (5 catches for 85 yards) serving as his favorite targets. Jay Abrams (4 catches for 36 yards) and Kaliq Ramseur (2 catches for 22 yards) also caught TD passes for the Bears.
Stevenson was the Bears’ leading rusher with six carries for 60 yards and a score, while Kaden Robinson had nine carries for 57 yards and Garrison Davis finished with 39 yards on seven attempts. Additionally, Bunker Hill’s Marcus Sigmon had an interception on defense and Parker Garrison was the team’s leading tackler with 12 total tackles.
Clinging to a three-point lead at halftime following a late score by the Cavs, Bunker Hill outscored the hosts 20-0 over the final two quarters. A 1-yard TD run from Josh Moore gave East Burke a 7-3 lead in the opening period, while their other TD came on a 22-yard scoring strike from Seth Pruitt to Luke Coble.
Bears kicker Matt Garcia made 4 of 5 extra-point attempts while also drilling a 26-yard field goal to get the scoring started in the opening quarter.
FOOTBALL
Hibriten 56, Draughn 0
The Panthers earned their seventh win in a row on Friday in Valdese, scoring four first-quarter TDs on their way to a dominant victory over Draughn to remain a game ahead of Bunker Hill for the top spot in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Hibriten had 304 rushing yards compared to negative-52 for the Wildcats, and they also held a 17-3 edge in first downs.
Nine different players carried the ball for Hibriten (7-1 overall, 4-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A), which was led by Noah Isbell’s six carries for 77 yards and two TDs. Quarterback Daren Perry completed 7 of 10 passes for 143 yards and two TDs to go with eight carries for 40 yards and another score, with one of his TD passes coming on a 74-yard hookup with Marcus Jones.
Jones also had a 65-yard kickoff return for a score, while Joseph Estes returned an interception 21 yards for a TD. His pick was one of two thrown by Draughn (5-4, 3-2) quarterback Braxton Cox, who completed 11 of 22 passes for 61 yards. Nick Chrisco was the Wildcats’ leading receiver with seven receptions for 48 yards.
Newton-Conover 50, Lake Norman Charter 7
The Red Devils remained unbeaten in South Fork 2A Conference play with a 43-point victory over the Knights on Friday in Huntersville. Newton-Conover’s Allen Wilfong had nine carries for 93 yards and three TDs, while Allan Shade added 78 yards and two scores on only three attempts. The latter also had two of the Red Devils’ three sacks in the contest.
Speaking of defense, Newton-Conover (6-2, 4-0 South Fork 2A) forced four takeaways, with Sakarri Morrison causing and recovering a fumble to go with two interceptions from Zane Redmond and one from Quincey Spain. Furthermore, quarterback Justice Craig completed 12 of 18 passes for 153 yards and a TD, including four passes for 73 yards to Brandon Johnson and two passes for 42 yards and a score to Redmond.
Addison Hayes made all six of his extra-point attempts for the Red Devils, who held a 22-0 lead over Lake Norman Charter (1-7, 0-4) after the first quarter, a 43-0 advantage at halftime and a 50-0 lead at the end of three periods.
Freedom 52, South Caldwell 32
A back-and-forth contest early turned into an 18-point win for the Patriots over the Spartans on Friday in Hudson. Both teams scored in every quarter, but South Caldwell was held to single digits in three periods while Freedom scored at least 12 points in each period.
Chase Young had a career-high five rushing TDs and 168 yards on 18 carries for Freedom (6-3, 3-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), and he also recovered two fumbles as South Caldwell turned the ball over four times in the game. Patriots quarterback Jayden Birchfield completed 17 of 21 passes for 246 yards and two TDs to go with an interception on defense, with wide receivers Damien Dula (7 catches) and Desmond Caldwell (5 catches) each registering 76 yards through the air. Dula also picked off a pass for Freedom.
Isaiah Kirby paced the Spartans (4-4, 1-2) on the ground and through the air, carrying 18 times for 124 yards and three TDs while hauling in a pair of receptions for 95 yards. Avery Raynor added three completions for 157 yards and two TDs to go with 14 carries for 53 yards.
North Lincoln 42, Maiden 0
The Blue Devils suffered their most lopsided loss since a 42-0 defeat at the hands of East Lincoln on Nov. 1, 2013, losing to the Knights by that same score on Friday in Lincolnton. Ethan Rhodes completed 6 of 12 passes for 68 yards for Maiden (5-3, 2-2 South Fork 2A Conference), which also received 16 carries for 45 yards from Amarion Craig and three catches for 34 yards from Dylan Abernethy.
North Lincoln (7-1, 4-0) led 15-0 after the first quarter, 35-0 at halftime and 42-0 through three quarters before a scoreless fourth period. The Knights have outscored opponents 353-78 this season.
East Lincoln 23, Bandys 0
The Mustangs shut down the Trojans on homecoming Friday in Denver, handing Bandys its fourth loss in five games. In addition to falling to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in the South Fork 2A Conference, the Trojans lost for the first time in four road games this fall.
On the other side, East Lincoln improved to 7-1 and 3-1 following a 52-7 defeat at North Lincoln in the Mustangs’ previous game. They avenged a 35-14 road loss to Bandys last season.
