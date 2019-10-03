The Bandys volleyball team outlasted Newton-Conover in five sets on Tuesday in Newton, winning the opening set 25-23 before dropping the second set 26-24, taking the third set 25-23, losing the fourth set 25-20 and emerging victorious in the fifth set by a 15-7 score.
The Trojans moved to 7-7 overall and 5-4 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while the Red Devils fell to 5-8 and 3-6.
VOLLEYBALL Maiden 3, West Lincoln 0
Maiden swept a conference match against West Lincoln on Tuesday in Maiden with scores of 25-7, 25-7, 25-11. The Blue Devils improved to 15-3 overall and 9-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while the Rebels dropped to 3-14 and 0-9.
BOYS SOCCER Alexander Central 1, St. Stephens 0
Following a scoreless 80 minutes of regulation, Alexander Central managed an overtime goal to defeat St. Stephens 1-0 on Tuesday in Taylorsville. The Cougars improved to 7-4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while the Indians fell to 4-4-2 and 3-1.
GIRLS TENNIS St. Stephens 6, McDowell 3
St. Stephens defeated McDowell on Tuesday in Hickory to win its first conference match of the season. In singles, Sophie Hainor (6-0, 6-2), Klaire Starr (6-2, 6-1), Zoey Boston (6-2, 6-1) and Chloe Abbott (6-1, 6-0) each won for the Indians (5-9 overall, 1-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference).
In doubles, the teams of Starr and Abbott (8-3) and Boston and Lindsey O’Mara (8-3) each won for St. Stephens, which dropped the Titans to 3-8 overall and 0-5 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
Maiden 5, North Lincoln 4
Maiden defeated North Lincoln on the road Tuesday in a conference matchup. In singles, Gracie Arrowood (6-1, 6-0), Hannah Sherrill (6-0, 6-3), Macy Sigmon (6-4, 7-6 (8-6) and Emma Shokes (6-2, 0-6, 10-8) won for the Blue Devils (9-2 overall, 6-0 South Fork 2A Conference).
In doubles, the team of Arrowood and Sherrill (8-0) added one more victory for Maiden. Meanwhile, North Lincoln fell to 9-3 overall and 4-2 in the South Fork 2A.
Lake Norman Charter 7,
Newton-Conover 2
Newton-Conover fell to Lake Norman Charter on the road Tuesday. Alexa Allison (6-3, 7-5) and doubles team Allison and Anna Grace Hinshaw (8-2) each won for the Red Devils (2-8, 2-4 South Fork 2A Conference).
On the other side, the Knights improved to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the South Fork 2A.
East Lincoln 5, Bandys 4
Bandys was narrowly defeated by East Lincoln on the road Tuesday. Singles winners for the Trojans (1-5, 0-5 South Fork 2A Conference) were Toni Laney (6-0, 6-1) and Makayla Finger (4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-2), while doubles victories came from the teams of Laney and Madaline Finger (8-4) and Makayla Finger and Laci Paul (8-4).
The Mustangs moved to 4-8 overall and 4-2 in the South Fork 2A.
Alexander Central 7, South Caldwell 2
Alexander Central topped South Caldwell on Tuesday in Hudson, receiving singles wins from Hannah Maltba (6-4, 6-3), Emma Maltba (6-2, 6-3), Caeley Arney (4-6, 6-4, 10-8) and Caroline Wills (6-1, 6-0). Adding doubles victories for the Cougars (10-4 overall, 5-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) were the teams of Hannah and Emma Maltba (8-6), Kristin Ratliff and Arney (8-5) and Wills and Mackenzie Harper (8-6).
South Caldwell (8-2 overall, 4-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) got singles wins from Taylor Austin (7-6 910-8), 7-5) and Gwyneth Frye (6-4, 4-6, 10-4).
GIRLS GOLF Freedom wins Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match
Freedom won the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference match with a team score of 113 on Tuesday. The match was held at Marion Lake Club and hosted by McDowell High. McDowell placed second with a team score of 123 and Watauga was third with a score of 148, while South Caldwell (149) and Hickory (165) finished fourth and fifth, respectively. St. Stephens and Alexander Central also had golfers participate.
Christina Fisher of Freedom placed first individually with a score of 34, while teammates Albany Bock (37) and Anna Czarkowski (42) posted the next two lowest individual scores.
South Caldwell’s top three scorers were Hannah Bumgarner (46), Lexi Summerlin (49) and Lana McCall (54). Meanwhile, Hickory was led by Claire Darden (54), Anna Fleenor (54) and Mary Grace Neill (57).
Alexander Central’s two participants were Heather Cronan (44) and Chelsey Arney (51), while Christa Swanner (51) was the only golfer for St. Stephens.
Patton wins Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference match
Patton came out on top in the Northwestern Foothills 2A match with a team score of 169 on Tuesday. The match was held at Catawba Country Club and hosted by Fred T. Foard. Hibriten placed second with a team score of 172 and Draughn finished third with a score of 179, while Foard was fourth (185) and West Iredell (186) was fifth. East Burke also had a golfer attend.
Allie Witherspoon of Patton and Virginia Anders of Hibriten tied for first individually with scores of 52, Elle Tanner of Draughn was second with a score of 54 and Taylor Sweeney of Patton and Lindsey Hodge of Draughn tied for third with scores of 56.
Patton’s third scorer was Erin Wortman, who shot a 61 and had a hole-in-one on the seventh hole, a 114-yard par-3. She used a 4-Hybrid golf club on the hole.
The second- and third-lowest scores for Hibriten came from Carrington Haney (57) and McKinzie Jurney (63), while Draughn’s third-lowest score came from Charis Hyde (69). Foard was led by Kaija Stodden (59), Harley Gilland (62) and Emmie Morrison-Abernathy (64), with Shelby Huffman (71) representing East Burke’s lone competitor.
West Lincoln wins South Fork 2A Conference match
West Lincoln finished with a final team score of 142 to win the South Fork 2A Conference match on Tuesday. The match was played at Lincoln Country Club and hosted by North Lincoln. East Lincoln placed second with a score of 149 and Newton-Conover scored 153 to finish third, with Lake Norman Charter (158) taking fourth and North Lincoln (181) coming in fifth. Lincolnton also had golfers compete.
Camryn Lamp of Newton-Conover placed first individually with a final score of 38, while Sondra Uon (43) and Alexa Allison (72) also scored for the Red Devils.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.