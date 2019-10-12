The Fred T. Foard boys soccer team scored all of its goals in the second half as the Tigers shut out nonconference Bandys 3-0 on Thursday in Newton. The victory was the third straight for Foard, which is now 12-2-3 overall.
Irvin Villa scored the first goal for the Tigers off an assist from Drew Simmons, while Grayson Walker added an unassisted goal before Villa scored again off an assist from Tristan Ramirez. Trevor Holmberg recorded a shutout for Foard in goal.
Bandys fell to 6-9 overall.
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory Christian Academy 5, University Christian 2
Hickory Christian Academy scored three second-half goals to break a 2-2 halftime tie on the road Thursday. Garrison Mullis had three goals and one assist for the Knights (12-4 overall, 6-0 Foothills Athletic Conference), who also received two goals from Braden Runyon, two assists from Stephen Frye and one assist from Dylan Morrison.
The Barracudas dropped to 10-5 overall and 3-3 in the Foothills Athletic Conference.
Bunker Hill 2, Statesville Christian 2
The Bears and Lions played to a tie on Thursday in Claremont, with both teams scoring in each half of the nonconference match. Bunker Hill moved to 4-10-1 overall, while Statesville Christian is now 8-9-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Maiden 3, East Lincoln 1
The Blue Devils knocked off the Mustangs in four sets on Thursday in Denver. After winning the opening set 25-22, Maiden (17-4 overall, 11-1 South Fork 2A Conference) dropped the second set 25-18 before winning the next two sets by respective scores of 25-23 and 27-25.
Abbey Smith had 17 kills and 21 digs for the Blue Devils, who also got nine kills and 12 digs from Isabella Abernathy, six kills and two aces from Sarah Wicker, seven kills and eight digs from Savannah Lail, 27 digs from Natalie Lail, 26 assists and 10 digs from Adison Ford and 19 assists and two aces from Abby Gantt. With the loss, East Lincoln fell to 13-3 overall and 9-3 in the South Fork 2A.
East Burke 3, Alexander Central 0
The Cavaliers swept the Cougars in a nonconference tilt on Thursday in Icard, winning by set scores of 25-23, 25-16 and 25-23. Erica Clontz finished with 13 kills, Graleigh Hildebran had five kills and 12 assists and Dani Foxx added four kills and three blocks for East Burke (15-4 overall).
Alexander Central is now 8-13 overall.
West Iredell 3, St. Stephens 1
The Warriors topped the Indians in four sets on Thursday in Hickory, winning the first two sets 25-22 and 25-14, dropping the third set 25-23 and winning the fourth set 25-10. West Iredell moved to 12-10 overall, while St. Stephens fell to 10-11.
North Lincoln 3, Newton-Conover 0
Newton-Conover lost in straight sets on the road Thursday, dropping to 6-10 overall and 4-8 in the South Fork 2A Conference. North Lincoln improved to 9-9 and 6-6.
R-S Central 3, Draughn 0
The Wildcats were swept by the Hilltoppers in nonconference action on Thursday in Rutherfordton, losing 25-13, 25-19 and 25-22. Draughn fell to 13-9 overall, while R-S Central moved to 13-8.
GIRLS TENNIS
University Christian 8, Hickory Christian Academy 1
University Christian defeated Hickory Christian Academy in the regular-season finale on Thursday at home, winning all six singles matches and two of three doubles contests to capture the inaugural Foothills Athletic Conference championship. Singles winners for the Barracudas (14-2 overall, 5-1 Foothills Athletic Conference) included Gracie Myers (6-1, 6-1), Adele Huffman (6-0, 6-0), London Fidler (6-0, 6-1), Ainsley Richardson (6-0, 6-0), Olivia Jarman (6-0, 6-0) and Lydia Gerrard (6-1, 6-0), while the teams of Myers and Huffman (8-0) and Fidler and Catherine Glaze (8-1) added doubles victories.
The Knights (1-7 overall, 1-5 Foothills Athletic Conference) got their only win from the doubles team of Mary Parker Pate and Anna DeVries (9-7).
JV FOOTBALL
Alexander Central 43, Freedom 6
The Cougars scored in all four quarters while holding the Patriots to a single first-quarter touchdown on Thursday in Taylorsville. Caleb Williams was the leading rusher for Alexander Central (6-0, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) with 10 carries for 93 yards and two TDs, while Luke Hammer had six carries for 78 yards and Cam Lackey finished with eight carries for 71 yards and two scores. Brandon Craig and Luke Mitchell also had rushing TDs for the hosts.
Freedom fell to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
St. Stephens 28, North Iredell 0
The Indians blanked the Raiders in nonconference action on Thursday in Hickory, with fullback Anthony Bravo rushing for two TDs and Tony Rangel scoring on both sides of the ball with a rushing TD and his own blocked punt that he recovered in the end zone. Noah Gscheidmeier and Michael Watkins added 2-point conversion receptions for St. Stephens (2-2-1 overall), which received six tackles from safety Kymani Evans on defense.
North Iredell is now 0-6 overall.
South Caldwell 36, McDowell 22
The Spartans upped their overall record to 3-3 and their Northwestern 3A/4A Conference mark to 2-0 with a two-TD win over the Titans on Thursday in Hudson. McDowell fell to 3-3 and 1-2.
Bunker Hill 30, Draughn 6
The Bears cruised past the Wildcats on Thursday in Claremont, moving to 2-3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Draughn dropped to 0-5 and 0-2.
Hibriten 49, Fred T. Foard 13
The Panthers scored two TDs in each of the first three quarters before adding a fourth-quarter score in a 36-point victory over the Tigers on Thursday in Newton. Hibriten improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Foard fell to 1-5 and 1-2.
West Lincoln 6, Newton-Conover 0
The Rebels notched the only score in overtime on Thursday in Lincolnton, with the Red Devils falling to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the South Fork 2A following their second straight loss. West Lincoln is now 4-2 and 1-2.
Bandys 32, Lincolnton 8
The Trojans knocked off the Wolves on Thursday in Catawba, scoring in each of the first three quarters while holding Lincolnton scoreless until the final period. Bandys moved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Lincolnton dropped to 1-5 and 1-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.