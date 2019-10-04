Fred T. Foard volleyball remains an unstoppable force as they won in a conference match against Hibriten on Wednesday by scores of 25-9, 25-4, 25-11.
Jamianne Foster had five kills a 4 blocks for the Tigers (19-0 overall, 10-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A). Sierra Ward completed four kills and five blocks and Haley Johnston added 13 assists and five aces. Dara Shaffer finished with nine digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 8,
Alexander Central 0
Hickory shut out Alexander Central 8-0 on Wednesday in a home conference matchup. Jose Valleciolls scored three goals for the Red Tornadoes (9-4-3 overall, 3-2 Northwestern 3A/4A). Santi Agreda added two more and goalkeeper Peyton Winkley had six saves.
Alexander Central falls to 7-5-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
South Caldwell 3,
St. Stephens 1
St. Stephens lost to South Caldwell 3-1 on Wednesday in a home conference match. The Indians fell to 4-5-2 overall and 3-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
South Caldwell improved to 7-4 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
Bunker Hill 8, Draughn 2
Bunker Hill won their first conference game, defeating Draughn 8-2 on Wednesday at home. The Bears rise to 4-8 overall and 1-5 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Hibriten 5, Fred T. Foard 3
Hibriten defeated Foard 5-3 in overtime in a conference game on Wednesday. Irvin Villa and Jordan Del Pilar each scored a goal for the Tigers (9-2-3 overall, 5-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A). Drew Simmons had one assist.
Newton-Conover 9,
Maiden 0
Newton-Conover won by a 9-0 score to shut out Maiden in a South Fork 2A conference matchup on Wednesday and remains undefeated in conference play. The Red Devils now sport a record of 11-1-1. Maiden fell to 3-9 overall and 1-5 in the conference.
Lake Norman Charter 3,
Bandys 2
Bandys fell to Lake Norman Charter 3-2 in a conference match on Wednesday. The Trojans dropped to 4-8 overall and 2-4 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Lake Norman improved to 2-9 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
VOLLEYBALL
Draughn 3, Bunker Hill 2
Bunker Hill was ahead in their match against conference rival Draughn with scores of 28-26 and 25-18, but the Wildcats came back and won the next two sets leaving the match tied at 2-2.
Draughn came out on top with a 15-9 score in the fifth and final set winning 3-2 over the Bears.
Bunker Hill is now 7-9 overall and 1-7 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Hickory 3,
Alexander Central 0
Hickory came out on top against their conference rival Alexander Central at home on Wednesday. They finished with scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-19.
Hickory is now 11-4 overall and 7-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The Cougars dropped to 7-11 overall and 3-6 in the conference.
St. Stephens 3,
South Caldwell 0
St. Stephens won 3-0 over South Caldwell in a conference match on Wednesday at home. The Indians are now 9-8 overall and 6-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference while South Caldwell moved to 4-14 overall and 2-9 in the conference.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hickory High 9,
McDowell 0
Hickory High swept McDowell 9-0 in a conference match on the road Wednesday.
The win gives the Red Tornadoes a Northwestern 3A/4A conference record of 2-3 and an overall record of 3-8.
Freedom 6, St. Stephens 3
St. Stephens fell to Freedom on Wednesday, leaving the Indians with a 1-4 record in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference and a 5-10 record overall.
In singles matches, Savannah Vandergriff (6-0, 6-2), Lee Kania (6-0, 6-1) and Viasha Tate (6-3, 7-5) won for Freedom while Sophie Hainor (6-4, 6-4), Zoey Boston (6-3, 6-4) and Klaire Starr (6-3,6-1) won for St. Stephens.
In doubles, the teams of Vandergriff and Blaikley Crooks (8-1), Alyssa Burnett and Sara Byrd Succop (8-4) and Kania and Ellie Deacon (8-4) won for Freedom.
The loss gives St. Stephens an overall record of 5-10 and a Northwestern 3A/4A record of 1-4.
Draughn 9, Bunker Hill 0
Draughn swept Bunker Hill 9-0 during their conference match Wednesday.
In singles, Haley Kincaid (6-0, 6-1), Abby Parker (6-0, 6-1), Haley Lowman (6-0, 6-0), Katelyn Cozort (6-2, 6-2), Kaitlyn Kincaid (1-0) and Regan Winkler (6-2, 6-0) won in singles.
The teams of Parker and Haley Kincaid (8-0), Lowman and Cozort (8-3) and Winkler Kaitlyn Kincaid (8-1) won in doubles.
With the loss, Bunker Hill is 1-5-1 in Northwestern Foothills 2A conference play and 1-10-1 overall.
Fred T. Foard 8, Hibriten 1
Fred T. Foard nearly shut out Hibriten in their conference match Wednesday.
Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-0), Claire Boger (6-3,6-1), Hannah Cummings (6-2, 6-1), Adia Livert (6-4,6-3), Maddie Gee (6-1,6-0) and Tori Lutz (6-2, 6-4) all won single matches for Foard.
In doubles, Wolgemuth and Cummings (8-6) and Gee and Lutz (8-4) won for Foard while Parker Floyd and Sallie Young (8-6) won for Hibriten.
With the win, Foard is 14-0 overall and 7-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A.
CROSS COUNTRY
Watauga wins
Northwestern 3A/4A meet
Watauga won both the girls’ and boys’ races in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet against Alexander Central, Hickory and South Caldwell high schools on Wednesday. The boys finished with a final team time of 1:31:42 and girls finished with a final time of 1:50:36.
For the boys, Avery Cannon of Watauga placed first individually with a final time of 17:33 and Gavin Sweeney of Watauga finished second with a final time of 17:46.
For the girls, Olivia McAnulty of Watauga finished with a final time of 21:23 and Sidra Miller of Watauga finished second with a final time of 22:06.
Northwestern 3A/4A 5000 meter run results
St. Stephens boys team won the 5000 meter race against Freedom and McDowell on Wednesday in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference meet with a final team time of 1:35:48. Freedom girls team won the race with a final time of 2:12:22.
Tyler Christensen of St. Stephens placed first individually in the boys 5000 meter race with a time of 18:29.13 and Emma Brooks of Freedom won first in the girls race with a time of 24:44.86.
South Fork 2A
meet results
North Lincoln won the girls 5000 meter race with a final team time of 1:59:05 and East Lincoln won the boys meet with a time of 1:40:06.
Individually, Daniel Hopkins of Lincolnton placed first in the boys meet with a time of 18:07.61, Noah Lesser of East Lincoln placed second with at time of 19:13.95, and Nicholas Harrison placed third with a time of 19:40.95.
Lauren Buckminster of Bandys placed first in the girls meet with a final time of 22:05.14, Alexa Bieberich of West Lincoln placed second with a time of 23:20.49 and Macy Parks of East Lincoln placed third with a time of 23:25.77.
Northwestern Foothills 2A
meet results
East Burke won the boys conference meet with a final team time of 1:36:59 and Patton won the girls conference meet with a final time of 2:05:56.
For the boys, Ben Trimm of Fred T. Foard finished first with a time of 17:53.45, Tommy Blackwell of Draughn placed second with a time of 17:54.13 and Luke Elliott of East Burke finished at 18:22.40 to place third.
For the girls, Karina Coulter of Foard placed first with a time of 21:44.63, Calli Westra of Patton came in second with a time of 22:05.34 and Ella Evans of Patton finished third with a time of 22:17.18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.