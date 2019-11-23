Graleigh Hildebran

East Burke's Graleigh Hildebran (45) battles for the ball against West Lincoln's Morgan Chapman (3) during their game Thursday night in Lincolnton.

The East Burke girls basketball team rolled past West Lincoln on Thursday in Lincolnton, winning 60-22 behind 18 points from Aubrie Snyder, 12 from Riley Haas and 10 from Ashlyn Stilwell. The Cavaliers led 8-3 after the first quarter, 32-13 at halftime and 45-17 at the end of the three quarters.

Maya Chrisco added six points for East Burke (1-0), while Aubree Griggs had four, Sarah Grace Lockee and Graleigh Hildebran finished with three apiece and Gracie Ruff and Zoie Smith tallied two each.

The Rebels (0-2) were paced by 15 points from Chloe Norman, while Katie Willis (3 points), Fatiha Richardson (2) and Brooke Beddingfield (2) also scored for the hosts.

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Burke 57, West Lincoln 22

The Cavaliers won every quarter on Thursday in Lincolnton, leading 13-5 at the end of the opening quarter, 29-12 at the half and 45-20 through three periods. Aasin Lor led East Burke (1-0) with 12 points and Cam Propst added 11, while Trey Ward and Micah Chrisco had nine apiece, Luke Coble had five, Logan Shuford and Christian Smith had four each and Van Kansleiter had three.

The leading scorer for West Lincoln (0-2) was Chevy Short with six points, while Judd Harrelson added five.

