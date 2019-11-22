The Bandys girls basketball team started the 2019-20 season with a 44-31 win over St. Stephens on Wednesday in Hickory. The Trojans led 12-9 after the first quarter, 24-12 at halftime and 37-25 through three periods.
Bandys improved to 1-0 after winning its season opener for the third straight season, while the Indians fell to 0-1 following their first opening-night defeat since a 55-49 loss at Newton-Conover on Nov. 24, 2015.
Wrestling
Fred T. Foard defeats
Cox Mill, North Iredell
The Tigers picked up two wins in a season-opening tri-match on Wednesday in Newton, defeating Cox Mill 57-24 and North Iredell 60-21.
Against Cox Mill, Fred T. Foard (2-0) received wins from Dawson Cody (120 pounds; forfeit), Spencer Bechtol (126; pin), Zane Birtchet (132; pin), Braden Wharton (138; pin), Conner Weaver (145; pin), Justin Whalen (152; 8-2 decision), David Weaver (160; pin), Evan Steiger (170; forfeit); Landon Foor (182; forfeit) and Jacob Belton (195; pin).
In the win over North Iredell, the Tigers got victories from Reece Todd (106; forfeit), Cody (120; pin), Jamie Richard (126; pin), Birtchet (132; pin), Wharton (138; pin), Dalton Jackson (145; pin), Whalen (152; pin), Steiger (170; pin), Belton (182; pin) and Foor (195; pin).
Newton-Conover loses
to North Gaston,
tops North Lincoln
The Red Devils split with North Gaston and North Lincoln on Wednesday in Dallas, losing to host North Gaston 49-26 and defeating North Lincoln 51-27.
Wins for Newton-Conover (1-1) against North Gaston came from Isaiah Summers (126; second-period pin), Jordan Henze (132; third-period pin), Ethan Clark (145; 7-4 decision), Owen Clark (195; first-period pin) and Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220; first-period pin).
Against North Lincoln, the Red Devils added wins from Camden Spencer (120; forfeit), Summers (126; forfeit), Henze (132; forfeit), Mason Shook (138; forfeit), Charlie Pettery (152; first-period pin), Caleb Kincaid (160; 8-5 decision), Clark (195; third-period pin), Lioret-Tutty (195; third-period pin) and Shaun Rowell (285; forfeit).
West Caldwell finishes 1-2
at Kings Mountain quad
The Warriors beat Bessemer City 36-22, but lost to Kings Mountain 52-18 and South Point 69-12 in a quad match on Wednesday in Kings Mountain.
West Caldwell’s wins against Bessemer City came from Jacob Spencer (126; first-period pin), Jesse Farris (138; first-period pin), Ty Burch (145; forfeit), Freddy Guardiola (160; first-period pin), Brandon Rivera (170; first-period pin) and Tre’Shon Harper (220; first-period pin).
Against Kings Mountain, the Warriors (1-2) received victories from Guardiola (160; first-period pin), Rivera (170; first-period pin) and Harper (220; second-period pin).
West Caldwell added wins from Spencer (126; pin) and Harper (220; forfeit) in the match against South Point.
Swimming
St. Stephens wins
3-team meet at Corpening
Memorial YMCA
The Indians took first during their first meet of the year, totaling 204 points on the boys’ side and 189 on the girls’ side to defeat Alexander Central and McDowell on Wednesday in Marion. The Cougars had 107 points on the boys’ side to finish second and 85 on the girls’ side to take third, while the host Titans had 56 points on the boys’ side to take third and 179 on the girls’ side to finish second.
St. Stephens won 13 of the 22 events, while Alexander Central emerged victorious in four events and McDowell won five. Individual winners for the Indians included Katelyn Parmenter with a time of 2:00.74 in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle, John Cherkez with a time of 2:14.00 in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle, Elijah Godfrey with a time of 2:10.60 in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley, Annabelle Hessong with a time of 27.59 in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle, Josh Talbert with a time of 24.21 in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle, Carson Parmenter with a time of 57.51 in the boys’ 100-yard butterfly, Talbert with a time of 52.55 in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle, Katelyn Parmenter with a time of 5:17.58 in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle, Carson Parmenter with a time of 1:01.04 in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke, Hessong with a time of 1:16.20 in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke and Godfrey with a time of 1:08.80 in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke.
Team-wise, St. Stephens received first-place finishes from the foursome of Godfrey, Cherkez, Carson Parmenter and Talbert (1:50.39) in the boys’ 200-yard medley relay and the quartet of Cameron Broos, Sebastian Castellanos-Morales, Jonathan Gheorghica and David Perjer (4:04.10) in the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay.
Alexander Central’s Sydney Farmer won the girls’ 200-yard individual medley with a time of 3:05.23, while teammate Jacob Perez won the boys’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 8:05.06. The Cougars added victories in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay (Paige Coonse, Farmer, Jenna Elder and Hallie Reese; 2:04.58) and the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay (Culvar Holland, Mason Riddle, Leyton Brown, Kyle Harper; 1:48.59).
