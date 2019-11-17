The third-seeded Hibriten football team used a 21-point third quarter to break open a tight ballgame and advance to the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2AA football playoffs with a 45-26 win over Wilkes Central on Friday in Lenoir.
Hibriten (11-1), which has now won 11 straight, led 17-12 at halftime and Wilkes Central could not convert on an onside kick to start the second half. Daren Perry, who scored three touchdowns in the game, turned it into points five plays later with a 23-yard TD run.
Noah Isbell (15 yards) and Kobie Morrison (9 yards) added third-quarter TDs to push the lead to 38-12 after three.
But the No. 14 Eagles (6-6) continued to fight and scored twice in the fourth quarter. First, quarterback Josh Pack connected with Alex Nichols, who won a jump ball with Jamarion Wilson for a 12-yard TD pass.
Then JoRaye Morrison, who had three TDs in the game, scored from 26 yards away and Ethan Dobson added the 2-point conversion for the final score. Morrison, a junior, also had touchdown runs of 10 and 1 yard in the first half.
Hibriten placekicker Griffin Bryson was 6-for-6 on extra points and also hit a 28-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter.
The Panthers will be back home again for the second round next Friday when they face No. 6 Burns (10-2). The Bulldogs knocked off 11th-seeded East Lincoln 42-20 in the first round.
FOOTBALL
No. 8 Parkland 38 No. 9 Alexander Central 34
The Cougars led for much of their 3AA state playoff opener, but the Mustangs scored the go-ahead TD with just under nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and made it hold up to collect a four-point victory on Friday in Winston-Salem.
Steven Montgomery had 25 carries for 303 yards and four scores for Alexander Central (8-4), while Lance Justice added 15 carries for 77 yards to go with 31 passing yards including a 20-yard TD strike to Blake Martin.
Camian Shell led the way for Parkland (8-3), completing 17 of 25 passes for 266 yards and three TDs. He hooked up with seven different receivers including TD passes to Jaylen Elliott, Denoris Wardlow and Chris Joines, but it was Chase Rorie’s 88-yard kickoff return in the final period that proved to be the game-winner.
Parkland visits top-seeded Weddington (12-0) in the second round next Friday. The Warriors blanked 16th-seeded South Iredell 35-0 in the opening round.
No. 6 Chase 41 No. 11 Draughn 34
The Wildcats fell behind early and attempted to rally in the second half before dropping their 2A state playoff first-round contest against the Trojans on Friday in Henrietta.
A 4-yard TD run from Kaden Hampton and a 76-yard TD scamper from Kayshawn Woods made it 14-0 in favor of Chase (10-2) after the first quarter, while Kaden Hampton’s second-quarter TD passes of 32 and 53 yards to Garrett Hampton and Jack McKinney, respectively, extended the advantage to 27-0.
Braxton Cox and Nick Chrisco connected for a pair of 11-yard TD strikes to bring Draughn (7-5) within two scores in the third quarter. However, the Trojans’ Kiylan Miller responded with a 7-yard TD run to make it 35-12 entering the final period.
Draughn outscored the hosts 22-6 in the fourth quarter thanks to a 43-yard TD run from Cox, a 7-yard TD run from Trent Corn and another 11-yard TD pass from Cox to Chrisco, but Chase was able to escape with a seven-point victory after its final TD came on a 48-yard scoring scamper from Kameron Mills.
Chase travels to third-seeded Brevard (10-2) in the second round next Friday. The Blue Devils slipped past 14th-seeded Hendersonville 22-21 in the first round.
No. 7 Pisgah 35 No. 10 Bunker Hill
Bunker Hill was unable to hold a 14-12 halftime lead, as Pisgah scored three second-half TDs to earn a 21-point win over the visiting Bears in their 2AA state playoff opening-round matchup on Friday in Canton.
Bunker Hill (6-6) scored less than 2 ½ minutes in when they returned a fumble for a TD, but the host Bears countered with TD runs of 23 and 15 yards from Hunter Cseledy to gain their first lead of the night midway through the second quarter.
Desmond Anderson put Bunker Hill back in front with a 1-yard TD run late in the opening half before Pisgah (9-2) dominated the scoreboard in the second half thanks to a pair of 2-yard TD runs from Korey Griffith and a 5-yard TD burst from Cain Early.
Bunker Hill finished with negative yards rushing, but received 117 passing yards from Carson Elder. Jay Abrams (4 catches for 53 yards), Chadz Stevenson (6 catches for 43 yards) and Anderson (2 catches for 10 yards) had receptions for the visiting Bears.
Pisgah visits second-seeded North Lincoln (11-1) in the second round next Friday. The Knights beat 15th-seeded R-S Central 54-19 in the first round.
No. 1 Mountain Heritage 37 No. 16 Bandys 14
The Trojans led for a while, but the Cougars ultimately overpowered their 2A state playoff first-round foes on Friday in Burnsville to run their winning streak to six games and improve to 6-0 at home this fall.
Mountain Heritage (10-1) trailed 14-8 at halftime before outscoring the visitors 29-0 over the final two quarters.
Bandys (5-7) lost for the seventh time in nine games after starting 3-0.
The Cougars host ninth-seeded Owen (7-4) in the second round next Friday. The Warhorses defeated eight-seeded West Stanly 27-7 in the opening round.
No 5 Glenn 42 No. 12 South Caldwell 0
The Spartans entered the 4A state playoffs on a four-game losing streak and were unable to spring an upset in the first round, as the Bobcats shut them out on Friday in Kernersville.
Following a 34-7 home loss to West Forsyth in its final game of the regular season, Glenn (8-4) bounced back with an emphatic victory over South Caldwell to win its second straight playoff opener.
The Spartans (4-8) suffered their seventh double-digit defeat of the season, although two of those losses were by just 10 points.
Glenn travels to fourth-seeded Hickory Ridge (8-3) in the second round next Friday. The Ragin’ Bulls had a bye in the first round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.