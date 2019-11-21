The Draughn girls basketball team overwhelmed the visiting Rebels from the start of Tuesday’s contest, outscoring them in every quarter on their way to a 75-38 win in Valdese.
Haley Lowman, Bailey Shuping and Ella Abernathy had 12 points apiece to lead the Wildcats (1-1), while Abby Parker finished with 10 and Hailey Kincaid, Kaitlyn Kincaid and Shea Owens tallied eight each. Shelby Edwards and Katie Cozort chipped in two points apiece for Draughn, which also received one point from Maddison Powell.
West Lincoln fell to 0-1 following the season-opening loss.
BOYS BASKETBALL Draughn 83, West Lincoln 43
The Wildcats cruised to a 40-point victory over the Rebels on Tuesday in Valdese, getting 24 points from Isaac Walker and 19 from Daylin Pritchard. Draughn (1-0) led 16-7 after the first quarter, 41-19 at halftime and 58-33 through three periods.
Denver Treadway and Marshall Byrd added nine points apiece for the Wildcats, with Zack Poteet chipping in eight, Nick Chrisco finishing with five, Braxton Cox notching four, Zaydin Pritchard and Donovan King scoring two each and Beckett Nelson recording one.
The Rebels are now 0-1 after losing to Draughn for the fifth straight season opener.
WRESTLING Patton finishes 3-0 at home quad match
Patton picked up three wins in a season-opening quad match on Tuesday in Morganton, beating East Burke 47-33, Hickory 84-0 and Shelby 77-6. Eight Panthers won all three of their bouts: Mariano Mendez (106 pounds; second-period pin, two forfeits), Josh Aguilar (113; three forfeits), Sawyer James (126; first-period pin, inj. default, forfeit), Dilan Patton (132; two tech falls, forfeit), Jerry Sarath (145; two first-period pins, forfeit), Eliseo Ramirez (160; two first-period pins, forfeit), Kaleb Spann (170; three first-period pins) and Jeffery Rivas (285; two first-period pins, forfeit).
East Burke posted a 2-1 record, with four grapplers finishing 3-0: Benny Prestwood (120; first-period pin, two forfeits), Trevor Phillips (152; two first-period pins, second-period pin), Elijah Hess (195; two first-period pins, forfeit) and Jacob Newton (220; two first-period pins, second-period pin). Collin Jackson (182; first-period pin, forfeit) added a 2-0 performance for the Cavaliers.
Shelby’s only win came in a 42-30 triumph over Hickory. The Red Tornadoes received pins from Daniel Sigmon (160), Zion Ettison (220) and Jacob Dugger (285) and forfeit victories from Jailen Geter (138) and Hunter Williams (182).
Hickory also won three bouts against East Burke, as Geter recorded a third-period pin, Sigmon notched a first-period pin and Dugger won via forfeit.
