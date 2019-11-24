A week after winning its first state playoff game since 2012, the seventh-seeded Newton-Conover football team ran into a buzz saw in the second round of the 2A playoffs, losing 49-13 to second-seeded Reidsville on the road Friday. The Rams (12-1) received 12 carries for 120 yards and four touchdowns from Lionel Long, while Kyle Pinnix completed 8 of 13 passes for 150 yards and a score to go with eight carries for 29 yards. In addition, Breon Pass had two catches for 64 yards and a TD.
The Red Devils (8-5) were led by Allan Shade’s seven carries for 41 yards, with Justice Craig completing 8 of 16 passes for 114 yards and two TDs. Newton-Conover’s leading receiver was Brandon Johnson with four receptions for 50 yards and a score, while Zane Redmond had two catches for 33 yards and a TD.
Reidsville hosts third-seeded Brevard (11-2) in the third round next Friday after the Blue Devils beat sixth-seeded Chase 48-21 in the second round.
FOOTBALL
No. 1 Shelby 49, No. 8 Maiden 7
The Blue Devils scored early on a 25-yard interception that was returned for a TD, but the Golden Lions eventually took control on their way to a 42-point win in the second round of the 2AA state playoffs on Friday in Shelby. The Golden Lions (11-1) overcame two additional first-half turnovers to lead 21-7 at the intermission.
In the second half, Shelby overwhelmed Maiden (9-4) thanks to 14-yard TD scampers from Donye Fuller and Omar Phillips and a 38-yard TD strike from Isaiah Bess to Diavonni Daley. Those scores came in the third quarter, while Phillips added another TD run in the final period.
The Golden Lions will host 12th-seeded West Lincoln (10-3) in the third round next Friday after the Rebels knocked off 13th-seeded South Point 29-21 in the second round.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bunker Hill 58, St. Stephens 41
The Bears got a game-high 28 points from Addison Wray as they collected their first win of the season on Friday in Hickory. Madison Stotts added 11 points for Bunker Hill (1-1) and Faith Isenhour finished with 10, while Camryn Bryant had five and Olivia Ellis registered four.
St. Stephens (0-2) was paced by 19 points from Ella Pilkenton, with Ryleigh Rhodes adding 10. The Indians also received six points from Kadence Ramseyer, two apiece from Joselin Turner and Kennedy Moulton and one each from Elizabeth Sumpter and Linsey O’Mara.
Alexander Central 62, North Iredell 33
The Cougars won their season opener for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons on Friday in Taylorsville, winning every quarter en route to a 29-point victory over the visiting Raiders. Alexander Central (1-0) was led by 18 points from Gracie Harrington and 14 from Sydney Hayes, while Madeleine Jenkins and Nikki Hagy finished with eight apiece, Lanie Hammer had six, Karly Fairchild notched four and Reid Pennell and Teagan Pennell had two each.
North Iredell (0-2) received 10 points from Jewell Allen, while Natasha Gwo had six and Skylin Guill recorded five. Bailey Barzee and Sydney Bradford added four each, Emily Myers had three and Lily Ward had one.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Stephens 75, Bunker Hill 67
Bunker Hill led 41-37 at halftime, but the second half belonged to the Indians as they evened their record at 1-1 behind 25 points from Mikey Daaboul and 16 from Ji Ikard on Friday in Hickory. Will Rose added 12 for St. Stephens, while Zane McPherson chipped in 11, Dayton Anderson and Mason Buff had five apiece and Smith Wall finished with one.
The Bears (0-2) were led by 18 points from Jonathan White, 14 from Keenan Kee and 11 from Jay Abrams. Carson Sigmon added eight points for the visitors, with Kaliq Ramseur notching seven.
North Iredell 48, Alexander Central 45
The Raiders won a low-scoring contest on Friday in Taylorsville, with Jackson Hawkins and John Jackson scoring 13 and 10 points, respectively, to pace their offense. North Iredell (2-0) also got nine points from Tanner Sherrill, six from Jayden Turner, five from Cole Saunders, two apiece from Dane Coltrane and Beckham Tharpe and one from BJ Blanton.
Alexander Central (0-1) was led by 14 points from Evan Presnell, eight from Maddox Kerley and seven from Dalton Stikeleather. Zach Wooten added six for the Cougars, with Jamison Benfield and Grove Lowrance tallying four each and Zach Herman scoring two.
West Caldwell 58, South Caldwell 47
West Caldwell head coach Billy Anderson defeated his uncle Danny Anderson’s team in an intra-county matchup on Friday in Hudson. The Warriors moved to 2-0, while the Spartans dropped to 0-1.
