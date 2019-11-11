After protecting home field in the opening round, the Hickory boys soccer team won on the road in the second round of the 3A state playoffs, slipping past South Iredell by a 1-0 final on Saturday in Statesville.
The 12th-seeded Red Tornadoes (17-5-3) scored on a first-half goal from Carter Holt, with Patrick Ceccato supplying the assist.
Hickory’s Peyton Winkler recorded a shutout in goal against the fifth-seeded Vikings (18-3-2), helping the visitors advance to the third round where they will host 20th-seeded Cuthbertson on Wednesday.
Boys soccer
No. 2 Hibriten 4, No. 15 West Caldwell 1
The Panthers scored all four of their goals in the opening half against their county rivals in the second round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday in Lenoir. Gerardo Rodriguez had two goals for Hibriten (23-1-2), while Kevin Rios and David Franquiz added one goal apiece and Rios and Jonas Doll each notched one assist.
Mack Waters recorded a shutout for the Panthers in goal as they moved on to the third round where they will host 23rd-seeded West Iredell on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Warriors ended the season at 14-6-2.
No. 10 Page 1, No. 7 South Caldwell 0: After receiving a bye in the first round of the 4A state playoffs, the Spartans lost to the visiting Pirates on Saturday in Hudson.
Following a scoreless opening half, Page (10-6-5) registered a second-half goal to advance to the second round where it will visit second-seeded Northwest Guilford on Wednesday.
On the other side, South Caldwell finished the season at 11-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.