The Fred T. Foard boys soccer team escaped with a 2-1 victory over Atkins in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Wednesday in Newton. Erik Leal scored the first goal for the ninth-seeded Tigers (16-4-5) and assisted on a goal by Carlos Erazo-Rojo with 30 seconds remaining to lift Foard to its first opening-round win since reaching the 3A state championship in 2014.
The 24th-seeded Camels finish the season at 15-9-1, while Foard advances to the second round where it will visit eighth-seeded Newton-Conover on Saturday.
Boys soccer
No. 8 Newton-Conover 3,
No. 25 West Davidson 2
The Red Devils survived an upset bid from the Dragons in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs on Wednesday in Newton. Newton-Conover (18-3-1) led 2-1 at halftime before both teams scored in the second half.
West Davidson completes the year at 10-11, while Newton-Conover moves on to the second round where it will host ninth-seeded Fred T. Foard on Saturday.
No. 2 Hibriten 4,
No. 31 Wilkes Central 0
The Panthers scored three goals in the first half and one in the second half of Wednesday’s 2A state playoff opener in Lenoir. Kevin Rios had three goals for Hibriten (22-1-2), while Gerardo Rodriguez added one goal to go with two assists from Allen Meza and one from Jonas Doll. Mack Waters added a save for the Panthers in goal.
The Eagles end the season at 10-12, while Hibriten advances to the second round where it will host 13th-seeded West Caldwell on Saturday.
No. 13 West Caldwell 3,
No. 19 Lincolnton 1
The Warriors led 1-0 at halftime before holding off the Wolves in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Wednesday in Lenoir. Karim Aguilar had two goals for West Caldwell (14-5-2), with Francesco Gonzalez adding one goal and one assist to go with one assist from Bryan Lopez. Goalkeeper Alan Ibarra registered eight saves for the Warriors.
Lincolnton finishes the season at 12-8, while West Caldwell advances to the second round where it will travel to second-seeded Hibriten on Saturday.
No. 6 Smoky Mountain 1,
No. 27 Bandys 0
A second-half goal pushed the Mustangs past the Trojans in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs on Wednesday in Sylva. Despite making the playoffs each of the last three seasons, Bandys (8-14) has lost its opener every year.
Smoky Mountain (18-5-1) will host 11th-seeded Surry Central in second-round action on Saturday.
No. 1 East Lincoln 6,
No. 32 East Burke 1
The Mustangs scored six times in the opening half to cruise past the Cavaliers in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Wednesday in Denver. East Burke (8-13-1) tallied its only goal in the second half when Micah Chrisco found the back of the net off an assist from Josue Aguirre-Escobar, while goalkeeper Garrett Pitts had nine saves for the Cavs.
East Lincoln (23-0), the top-ranked 2A team in the state and the state’s fifth-ranked squad overall, will remain at home for a second-round matchup with 17th-seeded North Lincoln on Saturday.
No. 8 Mount Tabor 3,
No. 25 Alexander Central 1
The Spartans recorded three first-half goals while holding the Cougars to a single second-half goal in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on Wednesday in Winston-Salem. The contest marked the first playoff appearance for Alexander Central (11-10-2) since 2016.
Mount Tabor (15-4-2) hosts 24th-seeded Weddington in the second round on Saturday.
No. 2 Concord 5,
No. 31 St. Stephens 0
Following a scoreless opening half, the Spiders tallied five second-half goals en route to a shutout victory in their 3A state playoff opener on Wednesday in Concord. The loss was the fifth straight for the Indians (7-11-2).
Concord (22-1-2) hosts 15th-seeded Ashbrook in Saturday’s second round.
