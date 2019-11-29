Several basketball games and wrestling events took place over the past few days as area teams prepared for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Here’s a look at how local squads fared in their most recent contests:
Wrestling
Fred T. Foard competes
in 2 holiday events
The Tigers sent wrestlers to two different individual events on Wednesday, with several grapplers participating in the annual Jet Invitational at Enka High School and others attending the Thanksgiving Throwdown at Watauga High School.
Four Fred T. Foard wrestlers took first place in their weight classes during the Jet Invitational, including 113-pounder Ian Willis who pinned Robbinsville’s Luke Wilson in the finals, 160-pounder David Weaver who earned a 7-6 decision over Enka’s Luke Artz in the finals, 182-pounder Landon Foor who pinned Enka’s Eli Vassey in the finals and 220-pounder Mo McAfee who earned a 6-3 decision over Tuscola’s Joseph Hernandez in the finals.
Spencer Bechtol was the Tigers’ standout during the Thanksgiving Throwdown, finishing with a 5-0 record thanks to four pins and a 3-2 decision. He wrestled at 126 pounds during the event.
St. Stephens finishes
2-3 at Lake Norman Duals
The Indians won two of their five matches during Wednesday’s dual tournament at Lake Norman High School, beating Apex Friendship 78-0 and Nation Ford 61-15 but falling to Cardinal Gibbons 37-30, Central Academy 45-28 and host Lake Norman 41-33.
Jovanny Urzua, who wrestled at both 113 and 120 pounds, was the only grappler for St. Stephens (11-3) to win a bout in all five matches. He pinned three opponents while winning his other bouts via a forfeit and an 8-4 decision.
Boys basketballMcDowell 69,
East Burke 68
The Titans trailed at halftime, but rallied in the third quarter and held on late for a one-point win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday in Marion. Mason McPeters was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points and Johnathan Ramirez added 14, while Trent Lewis finished with 10 for McDowell (1-1).
East Burke (1-2) was paced by 14 points from Cam Propst and 10 from Christian Smith.
Draughn 72,
St. Stephens 64
The Wildcats won a tight contest over the Indians on Tuesday in Valdese, improving to 2-0 behind 20 points from Nick Chrisco and 16 from Daylin Pritchard. Draughn’s Isaac Walker added 14 points.
St Stephens dropped to 2-2 this fall.
Hibriten 61,
A.C. Reynolds 51
The Panthers earned a 10-point win over the Rockets in both teams’ season opener on Tuesday in Lenoir, outscoring them 32-16 in the second and third quarters before holding off A.C. Reynolds in the fourth period. Hibriten is now 1-0, while the Rockets are 0-1.
Patton 60,
South Caldwell 47
The Panthers were too much for the Spartans on Tuesday in Morganton, winning their season opener for the seventh year in a row. Patton is now 1-0, while South Caldwell is 0-2.
Alexander Central 60,
Ashe County 35
The Cougars outscored the Huskies in all four quarters on Tuesday in West Jefferson. Alexander Central (1-1) received 15 points from Grove Lowrance, 14 from Maddox Kerley and 11 from Zach Herman.
Ashe County remained winless at 0-2.
Freedom 69, East Burke 35
The Patriots captured a big win over the Cavs on Tuesday in Morganton, receiving 22 points from Bradley Davis and 13 from James Freeman. Freedom (1-0) outscored East Burke in all four quarters.
The Cavs were led by 10 points from Aasin Lor, with Christian Smith adding nine.
Girls basketballEast Burke 45,
McDowell 35
The Cavs were down after three quarters, but outscored the Titans 21-8 in the final period to collect a 10-point victory on Wednesday in Marion. East Burke moved to 2-1, while McDowell fell to 0-2.
Draughn 66,
St. Stephens 51
The Wildcats scored 20 points in the first and final quarters as they cruised to a double-digit victory over the Indians on Tuesday in Valdese. Draughn improved to 2-2, while St. Stephens fell to 0-4.
A.C. Reynolds 50,
Hibriten 40
The Rockets defeated the Panthers on Tuesday in Lenoir. A.C. Reynolds moved to 1-0, while Hibriten dropped to 0-2.
South Caldwell 51,
Patton 38
The Spartans topped the Panthers on Tuesday in Morganton, putting three players in double figures in the triumph. Catherine Huggins led South Caldwell (2-0) with 13 points, with Faith Curtis adding 11 and Katlyn Wynn notching 10.
Patton is now 0-1 on the season.
Ashe County 62,
Alexander Central 53
The Huskies handed the Cougars their first defeat of the season on Tuesday in West Jefferson, moving to 2-0 for the first time in three years. Alexander Central (1-1) got 17 points from Sydney Hayes and 11 apiece from Gracie Harrington and Madeleine Jenkins in a losing effort.
Freedom 64, East Burke 57
The Patriots emerged victorious in a close affair against the Cavs on Tuesday in Morganton. East Burke transfer Josie Hise led Freedom (1-0) with 17 points, while Danisha Hemphill had 13 and Jayda Glass had 12.
The Cavs’ Riley Haas finished with 21 points to lead all scorers, while Ashlyn Stilwell had 12 and Aubrie Snyder recorded 10.
