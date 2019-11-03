The Bandys football team overwhelmed Lake Norman Charter on Friday in Claremont, scoring 28 points in the opening quarter before adding touchdowns in the second, third and fourth periods to win 48-0 and end a three-game home losing streak. The Trojans (5-5 overall, 2-4 South Fork 2A Conference) came in having lost five of their previous six contests overall.
The Knights fell to 1-9 overall and 0-6 in conference play. Lake Norman Charter is 0-20 all-time in South Fork 2A play.
St. Stephens 29, South Caldwell 28
The Indians avenged last year’s 44-28 road loss to the Spartans with a one-point victory on Friday in Hickory, evening their overall record at 5-5 while improving their Northwestern 3A/4A Conference mark to 2-3. The five victories surpasses St. Stephens’ total from a year ago and matches the five wins they earned in 2017.
South Caldwell dropped to 4-6 and 1-4 following its third defeat in a row.
Hibriten 37, West Iredell 0
The Panthers scored early and often against the Warriors on Friday in Statesville, getting a 2-yard touchdown run from Trey Piercy and a 38-yard field goal from Griffin Bryson in the first quarter before cruising to their ninth straight victory. Hibriten (9-1 overall, 6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) also dominated on defense, finishing with six sacks including two on West Iredell’s opening drive.
Noah Isbell scored from 4 yards out to push Hibriten’s advantage over West Iredell (5-5, 3-3) to 17-0 early in the second quarter, with an 8-yard TD run from Taylib Howell and a 36-yard TD pass from Daren Perry to Marcus Jones later in the period making it 31-0 at the half. The Panthers tacked on a 7-yard TD scamper from Jones in the fourth quarter to account for the final score.
Patton 36, Bunker Hill 35
A 2-point conversion run from the Panthers’ Weston Fleming in the second overtime was the difference on Friday in Morganton as Patton slipped past Bunker Hill to snap the Bears’ four-game winning streak. Fleming’s successful 2-point conversion came after a 4-yard TD scamper from Bryson Ratliff that brought the Panthers (4-6 overall, 3-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) within one following a 5-yard scoring strike from the Bears’ Carson Elder to Jay Abrams and the ensuing extra point from Matt Garcia.
The Panthers started the scoring with a 2-yard TD run from Weston Fleming in the first quarter, while Elder’s TD passes of 15 and 17 yards to Desmond Anderson put Bunker Hill (5-5, 4-2) ahead 14-6 after one. Patton tied things at 14-all in the second period before a scoreless third quarter, a fourth quarter that included a 3-yard TD run from Patton’s Ratliff and a 42-yard TD pass from Bunker Hill’s Elder to Kaden Robinson and a first overtime that consisted of a 5-yard TD run from Ratliff and a 10-yard TD pass from Elder to Anderson.
Patton outgained Bunker Hill 231-1 on the ground, but the Bears held a 203-0 edge in passing yards. Bunker Hill turned the ball over three times compared to two turnovers for the Panthers, while the teams combined for 195 penalty yards on 23 total infractions.
Draughn 48, West Caldwell 13
The Wildcats led 19-0 after the first quarter and 34-0 at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 14-13 in the second half of a 35-point win on Friday in Lenoir. Draughn (6-4, 4-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) did most of its damage through the air, finishing with 374 passing yards and 79 rushing yards compared to 144 passing yards for West Caldwell, which added 90 rushing yards.
Khe-nai Banks caught a 65-yard TD pass from Braxton Cox to get the Wildcats on the board in the first quarter, with Cox finding Denver Treadway for a 31-yard TD strike later in the period before a 32-yard TD run from Trent Corn made it 19-0. Cox added a 35-yard TD pass to Nick Chrisco and a 71-yard pass to Banks in the second quarter.
West Caldwell (1-9, 1-5) found the scoreboard in the third quarter on a 31-yard TD pass from Mark Lopez to David Urbina, while the Warriors sandwiched a 79-yard scoring strike from Lopez to Makyis Dula in between a pair of fourth-quarter TDs for Draughn.
