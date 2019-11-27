The Bandys girls basketball team won its second straight road game to start the season, defeating Hibriten 57-39 on Monday in Lenoir behind 20 points from Macy Rummage and 13 from Logan Dutka.
Laci Paul added nine points for the Trojans (2-0), while the Panthers (0-1) were paced by 16 points from Miquisha Patterson and 10 from Dannielle Muniz.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fred T. Foard 65, West Lincoln 26
The Tigers dominated the Rebels on the road Monday, with Alexis Wolgemuth notching a game-high 22 points as they improved to 1-0 on the season. Carley West added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Fred T. Foard, which also received 10 points from Samaira Tipps and eight from Alyssa Smith.
Kaitlyn Leonhardt (4 points), Tylasia Tipps (2), Emmie Morrison 92) and Elayna Chavis (1) rounded out the scoring for the Tigers, who dropped West Lincoln to 0-3.
Hickory 70, Draughn 39
In their first-ever regular-season matchup with the Red Tornadoes, the Wildcats hung around early but were ultimately unable to keep up with their nonconference foes as Hickory won by 31 points on Monday in Hickory.
Hickory moved to 1-0, while Draughn fell to 1-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fred T. Foard 58, West Lincoln 32
The Tigers defeated the Rebels by double digits for the second consecutive season on the road Monday, winning their first season opener since the opening game of the 2016-17 season by a 26-point final margin.
Foard improved to 1-0, while West Lincoln dropped to 0-3.
WRESTLING
Newton-Conover sweeps home quad match
The Red Devils won all three of their matches during a quad match on Monday in Newton, beating Hickory 78-0, Crest 63-16 and South Caldwell 64-12.
Winning grapplers for Newton-Conover (4-1) against the Red Tornadoes (0-8) included Nathan Vang (106 pounds; forfeit), Camden Spencer (120; forfeit), Isaiah Summers (126; forfeit), Jordan Henze (132; first-period pin), Jason Brawley (138; forfeit), Ethan Clark (145; forfeit), Charlie Pettery (152; first-period pin), Caleb Kincaid (160; second-period pin), Michael Forney (170; first-period pin), Cole Clark (182; first-period pin), Sakarri Morrison (195; forfeit), Owen Clark (220; first-period pin) and Ryan Walker (285; forfeit).
Against the Chargers (1-5), Newton-Conover received victories from Spencer (120; first-period pin), Summers (126; forfeit), Henze (132; forfeit), Ethan Clark (145; first-period pin), Pettery (152; forfeit), Kincaid (160; forfeit), Forney (170; forfeit), Cole Clark (182; second-period pin), Morrison (195; first-period pin), Owen Clark (220; 2-1 decision) and Walker (285; first-period pin).
Victorious wrestlers for the Red Devils against the Spartans (3-3) were Spencer (120; 21-4 technical fall), Summers (126; first-period pin), Henze (132; 16-3 major decision), Brawley (138; first-period pin), Ethan Clark (145; 8-5 decision), Pettery (152; second-period pin), Kincaid (160; second-period pin), Cole Clark (182; second-period pin), Morrison (195; first-period pin), Owen Clark (220; first-period pin), Walker (285; first-period pin) and Vang (106; 14-3 major decision).
Despite losing to the Red Devils 64-12, South Caldwell finished 2-1 during Monday’s quad match thanks to a 72-12 win over Hickory and a 58-24 victory over Crest.
The Spartans’ winning wrestlers against the Red Tornadoes were Haley McCall (106; forfeit), Jonah McBurney (113; forfeit), Tyler Queen (120; forfeit), Abby Phillips (126; forfeit), Jade Hutto (138; forfeit), Hunter Hudson (145; forfeit); Shiloh Woody (152; third-period pin), Grayson Teague (160; first-period pin), Jaxsen Wilkerson (170; first-period pin), CJ Crawford (195; forfeit), Justin Chester (220; second-period pin) and Mason Spradling (285; forfeit).
Against the Chargers, South Caldwell got wins from McCall (106; forfeit), McBurney (113; pin), Queen (120; 11-0 major decision), Phillips (126; forfeit), Hutto (132; forfeit), Hudson (145; pin), Woody (152; forfeit), Damion Harkey (160; forfeit), Wilkerson (170; forfeit) and Spradling (285; pin).
South Caldwell’s victories against the Red Devils came from McBurney (113; forfeit) and Wilkerson (170; first-period pin).
After finishing with no wins against Newton-Conover, Hickory got wins from Jailen Geter (132; forfeit), Marliyon Saddler (152; forfeit), Michael Wyatt (160; forfeit) and Daniel Sigmon (170; forfeit) in a 54-24 loss to the Chargers while adding victories from Geter (132; first-period pin) and Hunter Williams (182; second-period pin) against the Spartans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.