The Fred T. Foard football team snapped a three-game losing streak with its second win of the season on Monday in Icard, defeating East Burke 28-21 to improve to 2-8 overall and 2-4 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. The game was postponed from last Friday due to wet field conditions.
The Tigers were paced by Corey Siemer’s 24 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown, while Brandon Alderman added nine carries for 51 yards and three scores and Will Frye completed 9 of 15 passes for 96 yards. Marcus Cilino finished with two receptions for 34 yards and one carry for 5 yards, with Gage Lackey totaling 28 yards on two catches.
The Cavaliers (2-8, 1-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A) received 37 carries for 266 yards and two TDs from Josh Moore, while Seth Pruitt completed two passes for 43 yards with Johnny Reynolds making both receptions. Dawson Langley added a 26-yard fumble return for a TD to account for East Burke’s remaining score.
JV FOOTBALL
Alexander Central 36, Hickory 14
The Cougars scored the first 22 points and defeated the Red Tornadoes by that same margin on Monday in Taylorsville. Andrew Bumgarner (8 carries for 121 yards and 1 TD), and Cam Lackey (13 carries for 112 yards and 1 TD) both surpassed the 100-yard mark for Alexander Central (9-0 overall, 5-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), while Caleb Williams (8 carries for 95 yards and 1 TD) came close as well.
Jayden Maddox led Hickory (5-3, 4-1) with nine carries for 57 yards, while Landan Maddox completed three passes for 134 yards and two scores. Dontae Baker caught two passes for 100 yards and a TD, with Eli Rose adding a 34-yard TD reception.
Bandys 12, Lake Norman Charter 7
After a scoreless opening half, both teams scored all of their points in the third quarter on Monday in Catawba. Lake Norman Charter scored on a 25-yard TD run from Anthony Ryerson, while Trey Shearer had a pair of scoring scampers for Bandys.
The Trojans moved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while the Knights fell to 3-6 and 1-5.
South Caldwell 22, St. Stephens 0
The Spartans shut out the Indians on Monday in Hudson to move to 3-2 at home this fall. South Caldwell improved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while St. Stephens dropped to 2-6-1 and 0-5 following its third straight loss.
Maiden 22, Newton-Conover 8
The Blue Devils scored two TDs in the second quarter to break an 8-8 tie before a scoreless second half resulted in a 14-point victory over the Red Devils on Monday in Newton. Maiden improved to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Newton-Conover dropped to 4-5 and 2-4.
CROSS COUNTRY
Area athletes qualify for state during regional meets
Local cross country runners participated in regional meets this past Saturday, with the 2A West Regional taking place at Newton’s Southside Park, the 3A West Regional being held at Morganton’s Freedom Park and the 4A West Regional taking place at Charlotte’s McAlpine Greenway Park.
2A WEST:
Fred T. Foard had a pair of athletes qualify for state during the 2A West Regional. Ben Trimm posted a 12th-place time of 16:47.98 in the boys’ race, while Karina Coulter came in fourth in the girls’ race with a time of 19:15.81.
Lauren Buckminster was the only state qualifier for Bandys after finishing 18th on the girls’ side at the 2A West Regional. She ran the race in a time of 20:58.54.
Draughn qualified a runner for state as well, with Tommy Blackwell recording a 14th-place time of 17:07.90 during the boys’ 2A West Regional.
The East Burke boys qualified for state as a team during the 2A West Regional. Luke Elliott (15th; 17:09.01), Logan Shuford (18th; 17:21.32), Ayden Lingerfelt (54th; 18:33.53), Shane Feamster (65th; 18:41.42), Clay Seagle (80th; 19:10.15), Caleb Johnson-White (95th; 19:31.60) and Jackson Spencer (148th; 21:06.76) will represent the Cavaliers at state after coming in fourth as a team behind first-place North Lincoln, second-place Lake Norman Charter and third-place Franklin.
Top non-qualifying boys for other area teams were Maiden’s Luke Reed (42nd; 18:17.23), Bandys’ David Birkhofer Jr. (46th; 18:25.54), Bunker Hill’s Ben Martin (63rd; 18:39.74), Newton-Conover’s Rodrigo Venegas (71st; 18:52.11) and Hibriten’s Jack Hillis (145th; 21:01.03).
The area’s top non-qualifying runners in the girls’ race were Maiden’s Noelle Poovey (32nd; 21:48.03), Bandys’ Emily Hedrick (47th; 22:33.18), East Burke’s Meah Walsh (49th; 22:43.32), Draughn’s Regen Bridges (90th; 24:17.20), Bunker Hill’s Lindsey Elrod (115th; 25:39.38) and Hibriten’s Amanda Kardol (136th; 28:04.45).
3A WEST:
The St. Stephens boys qualified for state as a team during the 3A West Regional. Tyler Christiansen (3rd; 16:32.00), Isaac Cruz (22nd; 17:21.00), Jackson Black (23rd; 17:22.00), Jeremy Brown (55th; 18:26.00), Jack Kelly (56th; 18:27.00), Payce Sherill (63rd; 18:36.00) and Caleb Ledford (68th; 18:51.00) will represent the Indians at state after finishing fourth as a team behind first-place Watauga, second-place T.C. Roberson and third-place Asheville.
Alexander Central qualified one boy and one girl for state during the 3A West Regional. In addition to Logan Ellis with a ninth-place time of 16:46.00 in the boys’ race, Camella Church qualified on the girls’ side with a 23rd-place time of 21:24.00.
Hickory’s top finisher in the boys’ race was Chase Johnson (42nd; 18:00.00), while the Red Tornadoes’ top runner on the girls’ side was Laney Dettlebach (40th; 22:15.00). Meanwhile, St. Stephens’ top finisher in the girls’ race was Sarah McNeil (54th; 22:40.00).
4A WEST:
South Caldwell didn’t qualify any runners for state during the 4A West Regional, but Anthony Baverso was the Spartans’ top finisher on the boys’ side with a 45th-place time of 18:34.50. Meanwhile, Karli West was their top finisher in the girls’ race with a 54th-place time of 25:04.20.
Note: Look for more on the area’s state qualifiers in Saturday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record. The state meet is set for Saturday in Kernersville.
