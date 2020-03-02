Riley Haas

East Burke's Riley Haas (35) goes up for a layup as Franklin's Sydney Williams (24) defends in the third round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday in Icard.

James Lynch Jr./Morganton News Herald

The East Burke girls basketball team earned its program-record 20th straight win, defeating Franklin 38-30 in the third round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday in Icard. The Cavaliers led 9-8 after the first quarter, 21-18 at the half and 26-25 entering the fourth period.

Riley Haas was the leading scorer for second-seeded East Burke (27-3), scoring 12 points to help the Cavs hold off seventh-seeded Franklin (21-7). Ashlyn Stilwell and Graleigh Hildebran added nine points apiece for the hosts.

East Burke will entertain third-seeded Newton-Conover (27-2) in the fourth round on Tuesday. Winners of 19 straight, the Red Devils beat sixth-seeded Shelby 70-68 on Saturday.

No. 3 Cuthbertson 69, No. 11 Hickory 60

The Red Tornadoes saw their season come to an end in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Saturday in Waxhaw. The Cavaliers won their second game in as many days as they improved to 28-2, while Hickory fell to 21-7.

Cuthbertson travels to second-seeded Southeast Guilford (28-1) in the fourth round on Tuesday. The Falcons dropped seventh-seeded Central Cabarrus 69-26 on Saturday.

