The East Burke girls basketball team earned its program-record 20th straight win, defeating Franklin 38-30 in the third round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday in Icard. The Cavaliers led 9-8 after the first quarter, 21-18 at the half and 26-25 entering the fourth period.
Riley Haas was the leading scorer for second-seeded East Burke (27-3), scoring 12 points to help the Cavs hold off seventh-seeded Franklin (21-7). Ashlyn Stilwell and Graleigh Hildebran added nine points apiece for the hosts.
East Burke will entertain third-seeded Newton-Conover (27-2) in the fourth round on Tuesday. Winners of 19 straight, the Red Devils beat sixth-seeded Shelby 70-68 on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 3 Cuthbertson 69, No. 11 Hickory 60
The Red Tornadoes saw their season come to an end in the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Saturday in Waxhaw. The Cavaliers won their second game in as many days as they improved to 28-2, while Hickory fell to 21-7.
Cuthbertson travels to second-seeded Southeast Guilford (28-1) in the fourth round on Tuesday. The Falcons dropped seventh-seeded Central Cabarrus 69-26 on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.