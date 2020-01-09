The South Caldwell boys basketball team ended a seven-game losing streak against Hickory with a 64-51 win over the Red Tornadoes on Tuesday in Hudson. The victory was the Spartans’ first over the Red Tornadoes since a 57-56 home triumph on Jan. 3, 2017.
Spencer Piercy led South Caldwell (3-9, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) with 17 points, while Trey Ramsey added 16 and Justin Eggers finished with 11. Colby Collins chipped in nine points for the Spartans.
On the other side, Davis Amos was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points for Hickory (10-2, 1-2). Jayden Maddox added seven points for the Red Tornadoes, with Rico Walker and Dallas Culbreath tallying six apiece.
BOYS BASKETBALL Alexander Central 70, St. Stephens 44
The Cougars defeated the Indians on Tuesday in Taylorsville, receiving 18 points apiece from Maddox Kerley and Evan Presnell in the victory. Jem Lowrance added 14 points for Alexander Central (9-5, 2-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference).
Will Rose also had 18 points for St. Stephens (4-11, 0-3), while Zane McPherson finished with 16. Mikey Daaboul was the Indians’ third double-digit scorer with 10 points.
West Caldwell 81, Draughn 54The Warriors improved to 11-0 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a 27-point win over the Wildcats on Tuesday in Lenoir. Draughn saw its three-game winning streak end as it fell to 8-6 and 2-2.
East Burke 63, Fred T. Foard 51
The Cavaliers led 11-4 after the first quarter, 36-22 at halftime and 46-39 through three periods en route to a 12-point victory over the Tigers on Tuesday in Newton. East Burke (6-8, 2-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) was paced by a game-high 18 points from Christian Smith, while Aasin Lor added 11.
Foard (4-8, 0-2) received 17 points from Will Frye and 11 from Peyton Hemphill.
Patton 73, Bunker Hill 57
The Panthers outscored the Bears in every quarter on their way to a 16-point win on Tuesday in Claremont. Patton moved to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Bunker Hill dropped to 2-12 and 0-4.
Hibriten 59, West Iredell 32The Panthers cruised to a win over the Warriors on Tuesday in Lenoir, winning their second straight game after beginning the season with eight consecutive victories before a loss to undefeated West Caldwell in the finals of the Chick-fil-A Holiday Classic. Hibriten is now 10-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while West Iredell is 5-8 and 1-2.
Lincolnton 62, Bandys 41
The Trojans blew an 18-9 lead after the first quarter as the Wolves rallied to win each of the final three periods on Tuesday in Lincolnton. Lincolnton improved to 5-7 overall and 1-2 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Bandys fell to 5-7 and 0-3.
Newton-Conover 63, West Lincoln 28
The Red Devils led 18-2 after the first quarter, 40-4 at the half and 55-18 at the end of three frames as they earned their third straight win on Tuesday in Lincolnton. Newton-Conover moved to 9-4 overall and 3-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while the Rebels are now 0-13 and 0-3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Hickory 41, South Caldwell 38
The Red Tornadoes slipped past the Spartans on Tuesday in Hudson, improving to 10-3 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Shelby Darden scored 12 points to lead Hickory, with Finley Lefevers adding nine and Aysha Short and Kayla Soublet scoring eight apiece.
South Caldwell fell to 7-4 and 0-2 despite getting 12 points from Olivia Miller and 10 from Faith Curtis.
Alexander Central 55, St. Stephens 42
The Cougars moved to 10-4 overall and 2-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference with a 13-point win over the Indians on Tuesday in Taylorsville. Sydney Hayes had 14 points for Alexander Central, which also received 13 from Gracie Harrington and 12 from Teagan Pennell.
St. Stephens (2-13, 0-3) got 16 points from Ryleigh Rhodes and eight from Joselin Turner.
Draughn 59, West Caldwell 37The Wildcats rebounded from a 10-8 deficit at the end of the opening quarter to outscore the Warriors in each of the final three periods. Draughn is now 7-7 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while West Caldwell is 0-4 and 0-2.
East Burke 69, Fred T. Foard 54
Riley Haas had 21 points to lead the Cavaliers in their 15-point victory over the Tigers on Tuesday in Newton. Sarah Grace Lockee added 14 points for East Burke (11-3, 4-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), with Ashlyn Stilwell and Graleigh Hildebran tallying 10 each.
Foard (5-7, 0-2) got a game-high 26 points from Alexis Wolgemuth, while Samaria Tipps added 14 and Carley West scored eight.
Patton 65, Bunker Hill 53
The Panthers knocked off the Bears on Tuesday in Claremont. Patton is now 6-6 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Bunker Hill is 9-5 and 2-2.
West Iredell 53, Hibriten 39
The Warriors beat the Panthers on Tuesday in Lenoir, outscoring them in each of the first three quarters on their way to a 14-point win. West Iredell moved to 7-5 overall and 1-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Hibriten is now 2-10 and 0-3.
Bandys 47, Lincolnton 30The Trojans got a game-high 20 points from Macy Rummage in a 17-point victory over the Wolves on Tuesday in Lincolnton. Laci Paul notched 10 points for Bandys (9-3, 2-1 South Fork 2A Conference), with Logan Dutka adding nine.
Lincolnton (1-10, 0-3) received seven points from Emma Rhyne and six each from Haley Morris and Mackenzie Sand-Odom.
Newton-Conover 67, West Lincoln 21
The Red Devils dominated the Rebels on Tuesday in Lincolnton, grabbing an 18-8 advantage after the first quarter, a 34-11 lead at the half and a 48-20 lead through three frames. Newton-Conover moved to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while West Lincoln dropped to 1-10 and 0-3.
WRESTLING SCORES St. Stephens 69, Alexander Central 3
