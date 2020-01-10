The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team got back on track with a 63-42 win over West Caldwell on Wednesday in Lenoir. The Tigers (6-7, 1-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), who had lost five of their previous six games, received a game-high 30 points from leading scorer Alexis Wolgemuth as they moved to 4-2 on the road this season.
Wolgemuth also had six rebounds and five steals for Foard, while Carley West finished with nine points and 17 rebounds to go with eight points, 11 boards and four assists from Samaria Tipps. The loss dropped the Warriors to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in conference play.
Boys basketball
West Caldwell 80,
Fred T. Foard 47
The Warriors improved to 12-0 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference thanks to 30 points and six rebounds from Anthony Isbell on Wednesday in Lenoir. West Caldwell’s Javon Elleby added 15 points and four assists, while Holden Triplett finished with 12 points and five rebounds.
The Tigers lost their third straight contest to fall to 4-9 and 0-3.
SwimmingSouth Caldwell boys,
Watauga girls take
top spots in Northwestern
3A/4A meet
Four Northwestern 3A/4A teams faced off in a meet hosted by South Caldwell on Wednesday at the Lenoir Aquatic Center. The Spartans finished first on the boys’ side with 194 points, while Hickory came in second with 152, Watauga took third with 99 and Hibriten finished fourth with 77.
In girls’ action, Watauga was first with 198 points. South Caldwell came in second with 146 points, while Hickory (116) took third and Hibriten (103) finished fourth.
The Spartans won a meet-high nine events, with Watauga tallying six wins. Hickory and Hibriten earned four and three victories, respectively.
Team-wise, South Caldwell received two wins from the foursome of Brody Carroll, Matthew Hutchinson, Luke Powell and Ben Tomberlin — they won the boys’ 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:49.75 and the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:42.29. Meanwhile, the quartet of Greer Bolick, Katie Cannon, Abigail Chapman and Kayana Taylor was victorious in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:55.05.
Individual event winners for the Spartans were Taylor in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle (2:03.35) and the girls’ 100-yard freestyle (56.73), Tomberlin in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle (2:01.76), Carroll in the boys’ 100-yard butterfly (57.55) and the boys’ 500-yard freestyle (5:06.60) and Hutchinson in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle (50.91).
The Red Tornadoes’ event winners were Colby Fields in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle (27.64) and the girls’ 500-yard freestyle (5:57.36), Leonardo Negrete-Perez in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.37) and the team of Kyle Stillwell, Taylor Day, Matthew Pope and Negrete-Perez in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay (1:47.13).
As for Hibriten, it got victories from Matthew Barnett in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley (2:18.43) and the boys’ 100-yard backstroke (59.88) and Natalie Garcia in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly (1:09.24).
