The Maiden boys basketball team held West Lincoln to single digits in every quarter during Friday’s contest in Lincolnton, resulting in a 60-18 win for the Blue Devils. Maiden (6-4, 2-0 South Fork 2A Conference) led 18-6 after the first quarter, 37-6 at halftime and 49-13 at the end of three periods.
Elijah Fowler had 15 points for the Blue Devils, with Anthony Breland adding 12. Dru McCullough finished with nine points, while Dylan Abernethy had seven and Brennan James chipped in six.
Adam Fortenberry paced the Rebels (0-12, 0-2) with seven points, while Alex Rice scored four.
Boys basketball
Alexander Central 67, Watauga 49
The Cougars were too much for the Pioneers on Friday in Taylorsville, receiving a game-high 21 points from Jem Lowrance to go with 14 from Evan Presnell. Zach Wooten and Maddox Kerley added 10 points apiece for Alexander Central (8-5, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference).
Watauga (4-6, 1-1) was led by a game-high 30 points from Anderson Castle. The Pioneers’ second leading scorer was Jackson Earnhardt with nine points.
West Caldwell 60, Patton 57
The Warriors slipped past the Panthers on Friday in Morganton, overcoming a 16-13 deficit after the opening quarter to lead 28-24 at the half and 40-33 through three periods. West Caldwell (10-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) was outscored 24-12 in the final frame, but was able to hold on for a three-point victory behind 16 points from Jaiden Harper, 12 apiece from Anthony Isbell and Holden Triplett and 10 from Javon Elleby.
Patton (7-4, 2-1) got 17 points from Jayden Powell, while Finn Rigsbee and Jackson Vance added 11 each.
Hibriten 58, East Burke 48
The Panthers earned a 10-point victory over the Cavaliers on Friday in Icard, building a 17-11 advantage after the first quarter, a 27-17 lead at the half and a 44-26 lead entering the fourth quarter. Avery Kelly and Kobe Woodruff had 16 points apiece for Hibriten (9-1, 2-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), with Thomas Vaught chipping in eight.
For East Burke (5-8, 1-2), Cam Propst scored 16 points and Christian Smith finished with 10. Logan Shuford chipped in nine points for the Cavs.
Draughn 78, Fred T. Foard 62
The Wildcats jumped out to a 28-21 lead after the first quarter before the Tigers rallied to tie things at 39-all entering the half. However, Draughn (8-5, 2-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) outscored Foard 20-13 in the third quarter and 19-10 in the fourth as Daylin Pritchard finished with a game-high 29 points and Zaydin Pritchard added 19.
The Tigers (4-7, 0-1) received 21 points from Peyton Hemphill. Three other Foard players also reached double figures, with Daniel Lackey scoring 13 points, Will Frye finishing with 11 and Clay Patterson notching 10.
West Iredell 66, Bunker Hill 53
The Warriors handed the Bears their eighth straight loss on Friday in Statesville, dropping them to 2-11 overall and 0-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. West Iredell moved to 5-7 and 1-1.
McDowell 90, St. Stephens 76
The Titans were up 19-10 at the end of the first quarter, 41-32 at halftime and 64-54 heading into the fourth period during Friday’s 14-point triumph in Hickory. McDowell improved to 5-5 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while the Indians fell to 4-10 and 0-2.
Girls basketballMaiden 49, West Lincoln 30
The Blue Devils collected a 19-point victory over the Rebels on Friday in Lincolnton, receiving a game-high 11 points from Maggie Andrews for their first road win of the season. Lainee Hentschel added nine points for Maiden (3-8, 1-1 South Fork 2A Conference), which also got eight points apiece from Maggie Sigmon and Nadia Glover.
West Lincoln (1-9, 0-2) had a pair of 10-point scorers, with Chloe Norman and Alexa Bieberich each reaching that mark.
Alexander Central 49, Watauga 46
The Cougars nabbed a close win over the Pioneers on Friday in Taylorsville. Teagan Pennell led the way for Alexander Central (9-4, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) with 16 points, while Sydney Hayes scored eight and Lanie Hammer and Nikki Hagy tallied six apiece.
Watauga (7-4, 1-1) got 16 points from Chelsi Hodges and nine from Rebekah Farthing.
Patton 61, West Caldwell 43
The Panthers defeated the Warriors by 18 points on Friday in Morganton, turning an 8-8 tie at the end of the first quarter into leads of 21-14 at halftime and 39-28 through three periods. Patton (5-6, 2-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) received a game-high 23 points from Reece Fisher, with Claire Hawkins adding 19 and Zakiah King scoring 11.
West Caldwell (0-3, 0-1) was paced by 16 points from Jaleah Battle and 11 from Lucy Manuel.
East Burke 50, Hibriten 13
The Cavaliers cruised past the Panthers on Friday in Icard, outscoring the 15-4 in the opening quarter, 5-4 in the second period and 11-1 in the third quarter en route to a 37-point win. East Burke (10-3, 3-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) was led by a game-high 12 points from Graleigh Hildebran, with Ashlyn Stilwell and Aubrie Snyder each tallying nine.
Hibriten (2-9, 0-2) was paced by five points from MiQuishia Patterson.
Draughn 78, Fred T. Foard 56
The Wildcats won every quarter on Friday in Valdese, outscoring the Tigers 16-12 in the first period, 14-11 in the second and 26-18 in the third before also winning the fourth. Ella Abernathy and Abby Parker scored 19 points apiece for Draughn (6-7, 2-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Hailey Kincaid finished with 15.
Alexis Wolgemuth had a big game for Foard (5-6, 0-1) with 30 points, while Samaria Tipps added 16.
Bunker Hill 63, West Iredell 55
The Bears led 16-13 after the first quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 42-36 through three frames on Friday in Statesville on their way to an eight-point win. The victory was the second straight for Bunker Hill as it improved to 9-4 overall and 2-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while the Warriors dropped to 6-5 and 0-2.
McDowell 58, St. Stephens 45
The Titans defeated the Indians on Friday in Hickory, taking an 18-7 lead after the opening quarter and carrying a 38-22 advantage into halftime before leading 48-34 at the end of three periods. McDowell improved to 4-6 overall and 1-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while St. Stephens fell to 2-12 and 0-2.
