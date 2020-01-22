Eighteen wrestling teams attended the Kannapolis Duals hosted by A.L. Brown High School on Saturday, including Catawba County squads Fred T. Foard and St. Stephens. The Tigers won all five of their matches at the event, while the Indians finished 3-2.
Foard improved to 37-0 in dual matches this season following wins over Mount Pleasant (64-12), West Rowan (66-12), Rocky River (84-0), Southeast Guilford (43-32) and St. Stephens (53-12).
As for St. Stephens, which is now 29-8, it collected victories over Concord (59-6), Mallard Creek (34-22) and North Davidson (70-8) to go with the 53-12 loss to Foard and a 36-27 defeat at the hands of West Forsyth.
Five Tigers finished 5-0 during the event, including Jamie Richard (126 pounds), Braden Wharton (138), Dalton Jackson (145), Justin Whalen (152) and Landon Foor (182/195). David Weaver (160/170) and Jacob Belton (182/195) were 4-0, while Mo McAfee (220/285) posted a 3-0 record and Evan Steiger (160) was 2-0.
Other participants for Foard included William Auton (4-1 at 106), Zane Birtchet (4-1 at 132), Hunter Lloyd (4-1 at 170/182), Brock Carey (3-1 at 113), Dylan Smith (2-2 at 220/285) and Dawson Cody (2-3 at 120).
For the Indians, Jovanny Urzua (113) and Andre Britt (195/220) finished 5-0. Coy Reid (120) and Justin Beltran (182/195) added 4-1 marks, with Cesar Chavez Alonzo (106), Garrett Bolling (145) and Ryan Campbell (285) going 3-2.
The remaining competitors for St. Stephens were Robert Valencia (2-2 at 220), Kymani Evans (2-3 at 132), Dalen Milligan (2-3 at 138), Beck Nestor (2-3 at 152), Jayden Jackson (2-3 at 160), Dorian Whitworth (2-3 at 170) and Braxton Hankinson (1-4 at 126).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hickory 73, Carver 46
The Red Tornadoes defeated the Yellow Jackets as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Classic on Saturday at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem. The victory was the third straight for Hickory as it moved to 13-3 overall, while Carver dropped to 1-14 following its 11th loss in a row.
SWIMMING
Lake Norman Charter sweeps South Fork 2A meet
The Lake Norman Charter girls and boys both emerged victorious during the South Fork 2A championship meet last Friday at the Hickory Foundation YMCA, with the girls totaling 426 points and the boys finishing with 418. Coming in second through seventh on the girls’ side were North Lincoln (227), East Lincoln (205), Newton-Conover (198), Maiden (152), West Lincoln (78) and Lincolnton (64).
On the boys’ side, East Lincoln (288) finished second and North Lincoln (182) took third. Lincolnton (132), Maiden (89), West Lincoln (46) and Newton-Conover (29) came in fourth through seventh, respectively.
Newton-Conover won a pair of events, with Valeria Hernandez-Pena posting a first-place time of 2:19.52 in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley and a first-place time of 57.46 in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle.
Nathan Jimenez was Maiden’s only first-place finisher, as his time of 2:19.53 led to a victory in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley.
