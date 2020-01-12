For the second time in three nights, the South Caldwell boys basketball team upset a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent. The Spartans knocked off Hickory on Wednesday at home before beating a shorthanded Freedom squad by a 78-73 final on Friday in Morganton.
Colby Collins led all scorers with 24 points for South Caldwell (4-9, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A), which also received 18 from Justin Eggers, 16 from Trey Ramsey and 15 from Spencer Piercy.
On the other side, the previously undefeated Patriots (13-1, 2-1) got 21 points from Bradley Davis, 16 from Qualique Garner, 15 from Ben Tolbert and 13 from Nick Johnson. Freedom was without starters James Freeman (suspension) and Jayden Birchfield (college visit), among several others.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Watauga 67, St. Stephens 59
The Pioneers handed the Indians their fifth straight loss on Friday in Boone, moving to 6-6 overall and 3-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Meanwhile, St. Stephens fell to 4-12 and 0-4.
McDowell 63, Alexander Central 55
It took two overtimes, but the Titans finally outlasted the Cougars by eight points on Friday in Marion. Avery Cook scored 13 points in a losing effort for Alexander Central (9-6, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), with Jem Lowrance adding 12 and Zach Wooten finishing with 10.
McDowell (7-6, 2-2) was paced by a game-high 23 points from Michael Queen, while Colby Effler chipped in 13.
West Iredell 72, Fred T. Foard 64
The Warriors earned an eight-point victory over the Tigers on Friday in Statesville, improving to 6-8 overall and 2-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. As for Fred T. Foard, it dropped to 4-10 and 0-4.
East Burke 52, Draughn 43
The Cavaliers topped their Burke County rivals on Friday in Icard, grabbing a 6-2 lead after the first quarter and overcoming a 16-15 halftime deficit to lead 36-29 through three periods on their way to a nine-point win. Micah Chrisco was the leading scorer for East Burke (7-8, 3-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) with 12 points, while Luke Coble and Cam Propst added 11 apiece.
The Wildcats (8-7, 2-3) got a game-high 14 points from Daylin Pritchard, while Denver Treadway also reached double figures with 10.
Hibriten 51, Patton 39
Hibriten won the battle of the Panthers on Friday in Morganton, with Daren Perry scoring a game-high 15 points and Kobe Woodruff adding 13. Hibriten (11-1, 4-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) also received 10 points from Luke Absher.
Patton (9-5, 3-2) was led by 11 points each from Finn Rigsbee and Jackson Vance.
East Lincoln 80, Bandys 43
The Mustangs routed the Trojans on Friday in Denver, building a 21-11 advantage after the first quarter and leading 39-29 at the half before outscoring Bandys 17-10 in the third period and 24-4 in the fourth. Justin Kuthan surpassed the 1,000-point total in his high school career for East Lincoln (10-3, 3-1 South Fork 2A Conference) thanks to a game-high 31 points, while Myles Adams finished with 17.
Bandys (5-8, 0-4) was led by 10 points from Brandon Harrill, with Spencer Ledford adding nine.
North Lincoln 73, Maiden 42
The Knights dominated the Blue Devils on Friday in Lincolnton, receiving a game-high 15 points from Aidan Callahan to go with 12 from Cole Seagle and 11 from Jack Carter. With the win, North Lincoln is now 7-5 overall and 2-2 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Maiden (6-7, 2-2) got eight points from Iziah Morgan, while Treveon Howell and Amarion Craig each scored seven.
Lake Norman Charter 72, Newton-Conover 47
The Knights led 19-13 at the end of the opening quarter, 40-26 at halftime and 59-31 after three frames en route to a 25-point victory over the Red Devils on Friday in Huntersville. Lake Norman Charter moved to 9-4 overall and 4-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Newton-Conover is now 9-5 and 3-1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Freedom 69, South Caldwell 51
The Patriots outscored the Spartans in every quarter on their way to an 18-point triumph on Friday in Morganton. Freedom (14-0, 3-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) was led by Blaikley Crooks’ 20-point, 14-rebound effort, with Josie Hise adding 16 points and Danisha Hemphill and Adair Garrison scoring 10 points each.
South Caldwell (7-5, 0-3) received 18 points from Faith Curtis, 15 from Taylor Austin and 10 from Olivia Miller.
Watauga 45, St. Stephens 33
The Pioneers collected a 12-point win on Friday in Boone, upping their overall record to 9-4 and their Northwestern 3A/4A Conference mark to 3-1. The Indians fell to 2-14 and 0-4 following their 10th consecutive defeat.
McDowell 48, Alexander Central 30
The Cougars jumped out to a 12-7 advantage after the opening quarter, but the Titans held them to single digits over the final three periods as they improved to 6-7 overall and 2-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. McDowell was led by 15 points from Leila Bragg and 11 from Makenna Parkins, while Naliyah Boyce scored eight.
Alexander Central fell to 10-5 and 2-1 after getting eight points from Madeleine Jenkins and six apiece from Gracie Harrington and Chesney Stikeleather.
West Iredell 64, Fred T. Foard 59
The Warriors slipped past the Tigers on Friday in Statesville, overcoming a 14-11 deficit after the first quarter to lead 35-22 at the half and 47-43 entering the fourth period. West Iredell is now 8-6 overall and 2-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Fred T. Foard is 6-8 and 1-3.
East Burke 74, Draughn 46
The Cavaliers grabbed a comfortable win over the Wildcats on Friday in Icard, outscoring them in every quarter and holding them scoreless in a second quarter that allowed them to take a 36-16 lead into the halftime break. East Burke (12-3, 5-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) received 19 points from Grace Lockee, 16 from Graleigh Hildebran and 13 apiece from Aubrie Snyder and Riley Haas, while Aubrie Griggs and Ashlyn Stilwell added 10 each.
Draughn (7-8, 3-2) was paced by 19 points from Ella Abernathy, with Abby Parker chipping in eight.
Patton 59, Hibriten 35
Patton was too much for Hibriten on Friday in Morganton, receiving 16 points from Reece Fisher, 14 from Zakiah King, 11 from Claire Hawkins and 10 from Nevaeh Duckworth in the 24-point victory. Patton improved to 8-6 overall and 4-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Hibriten dropped to 2-11 and 0-4.
East Lincoln 52, Bandys 36
The Mustangs gave the Trojans only their second road loss of the season on Friday in Denver. Brianna Tadlock led all scorers with 19 points for East Lincoln (9-4, 4-0 South Fork 2A Conference), which also got 12 from Sara Rhoney.
Bandys fell to 9-4 overall and 2-2 in South Fork 2A play despite getting 10 points from Logan Dutka and eight from Toni Laney.
Maiden 60, North Lincoln 56
The Blue Devils defeated the Knights in overtime on Friday in Lincolnton, with two free throws from Lainee Hentschel with 6.2 seconds remaining pushing their lead to four. Hentschel led Maiden (5-8, 3-1 South Fork 2A Conference) with 15 points, while Maggie Andrews had 14 and Gracie Arrowood scored nine.
North Lincoln (9-3, 2-2) was paced by 15 points from Aly Wadkovsky and 11 from Dylan Ambrose. Rachel Seagle added nine points for the hosts.
Newton-Conover 61, Lake Norman Charter 23
The Red Devils didn’t allow the Knights to reach double digits in any quarter, leading 21-2 after the first quarter, 31-9 at the half and 53-18 through three periods on their way to a 38-point win. Newton-Conover pushed its overall record to 11-2 and its South Fork 2A Conference mark to 4-0, while Lake Norman Charter is now 4-9 and 0-4.
WRESTLING
St. Stephens 58, South Caldwell 12
The Indians won 11 of 14 bouts on Friday in Hickory to move to 22-6 overall and 3-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Jovanny Urzua (113 pounds; first-period pin), Coy Reid (120; 19-6 major decision), Braxton Hankinson (126; first-period pin), Kymani Evans (132; first-period pin), Dalen Milligan (138; 7-0 decision), Garrett Bolling (145; first-period pin), Beck Nestor (152; second-period pin), Jayden Jackson (160; third-period pin), Dorian Whitworth (170; first-period pin), Justin Beltran (182; first-period pin) and Andre Britt (195; 5-0 decision) were the winning wrestlers for St. Stephens.
South Caldwell (14-9, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) got wins from Jonah McBurney (106; 11-9 decision), Cole McCall (220; third-period pin) and Josh Voelkel (285; 6-4 decision).
Fred T. Foard 78, Alleghany 0; Fred T. Foard 80, Bandys 0; Fred T. Foard 57, East Lincoln 16
The Tigers raised their record to 31-0 this season with three convincing wins during a quad match on Friday at Bandys High School in Catawba. In its shutout of Alleghany, Fred T. Foard received victories from William Auton (106; forfeit), Brock Carey (113; forfeit), Dawson Cody (120; pin), Jamie Richard (126; forfeit), Zane Birtchet (132; pin), Braden Wharton (138; 6-3 decision), Dalton Jackson (145; 6-0 decision), Justin Whalen (152; forfeit), David Weaver (160; forfeit), Hunter Lloyd (170; forfeit), Landon Foor (182; pin), Jacob Belton (195; pin), Mo McAfee (220; forfeit) and Dylan Smith (285; forfeit).
Winning grapplers for the Tigers against Bandys were Auton (106; pin), Carey (113; 15-0 technical fall), Cody (120; pin), Richard (126; pin), Birtchet (132; pin), Wharton (138; pin), Conner Weaver (145; pin), Whalen (152; pin), Evan Steiger (160; pin), Lloyd (170; forfeit), Foor (182; forfeit), Belton (195; 10-4 decision), Smith (220; pin) and McAfee (285; pin).
In the match against East Lincoln, Foard added wins from Auton (106; pin), Carey (113; pin), Spencer Bechtol (120; pin), Richard (126; 11-4 decision), Birtchet (132; pin), Wharton (138; pin), Whalen (152; 4-2 sudden victory), David Weaver (160; pin), Lloyd (170; 10-5 decision), Foor (182; pin) and Belton (195; forfeit).
