The Alexander Central boys basketball team used a big first quarter to take control of South Caldwell on its way to a 48-32 win in a low-scoring contest on Tuesday in Taylorsville.
The Cougars (10-8, 3-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) led 22-2 after the opening period, 28-13 at halftime and 37-20 at the end of three quarters. They got 12 points apiece from Maddox Kerley and Evan Presnell, while Jem Lowrance added eight and Zach Wooten scored seven.
The Spartans (5-11, 3-3) were paced by Corey Kincaid’s game-high 14 points, with Trey Ramsey chipping in five.
Boys basketball
Fred T. Foard 75,
Bunker Hill 68
In Tuesday’s matchup of teams riding losing streaks, the Tigers ended a six-game skid with a seven-point home win over the Bears, who have lost 12 in a row. Foard improved to 5-12 overall and 1-6 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Bunker Hill dropped to 2-15 and 0-7.
W. Caldwell 64, Hibriten 59
Despite leading 32-21 at the half, the Panthers couldn’t overcome the Warriors in their second meeting of the season and their first Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference matchup on Tuesday at West Caldwell. West Caldwell emerged victorious in overtime to move to 16-0 overall and 7-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Hibriten fell to 14-2 and 6-1.
Patton 80, Draughn 45
The Panthers cruised past the Wildcats on Tuesday in Morganton, building a 17-10 lead after the opening quarter, a 35-18 edge at halftime and a 55-32 advantage through three periods. Patton upped its record to 11-5 overall and 5-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Draughn is now 9-8 and 3-4.
E. Burke 46, W.Iredell 30
The Cavaliers overcame a 10-6 deficit after the first quarter to lead 18-17 at halftime and 33-20 at the end of three quarters en route to a 16-point win over the Warriors on Tuesday in Icard. Logan Shuford led East Burke (8-9, 4-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) with a game-high 18 points, while Aasin Lor and Luke Coble scored nine and eight, respectively.
West Iredell (6-11, 2-5) got 11 points from Qualyne Johnson and nine from Gabriel Kitchens.
Lincolnton 64, Maiden 48
The Wolves handed the Blue Devils their fifth consecutive loss on Tuesday in Lincolnton, receiving a game-high 21 points from Amontre Finger to go with 17 from Davis Grooms and 14 from Connor Williams. Maiden (6-10, 2-5 South Fork 2A Conference) received 11 points each from Brennan James, Elijah Fowler and Drew McCullough.
Lincolnton is now 7-9 overall and 3-4 in the South Fork 2A.
Girls basketball
Alexander Central 48,
South Caldwell 40
Despite scoring just 11 points combined in the second and third quarters, the Cougars defeated the Spartans in overtime on Tuesday in Taylorsville. They led 14-10 after the opening quarter before trailing 24-19 at halftime, but retook the lead by outscoring South Caldwell 6-0 in the third period. After the Spartans tied things at the end of regulation, Alexander Central outscored them 13-5 in the extra session.
Madeleine Jenkins led the Cougars (11-7, 3-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) with 13 points, while Nikki Hagy added 12.
The Spartans (8-7, 1-5) got 13 points from Catherine Huggins and 10 from Kaitlyn Propst.
Bunker Hill 71,
Fred T. Foard 27
The Bears held the Tigers to single digits in every quarter on Tuesday in Claremont, moving to 12-5 overall and 5-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Foard fell to 7-10 and 2-5 following its second straight loss.
Patton 61, Draughn 39
The Panthers earned a 22-point win over the Wildcats on Tuesday in Morganton, losing to their Burke County rivals for the fourth straight time dating back to 2018. Patton improved to 10-6 overall and 6-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Draughn dropped to 8-9 and 4-3.
E. Burke 64, W. Iredell 38
Riley Haas scored a game-high 21 points and Ashlyn Stilwell added 13 as the Cavaliers moved to 14-3 overall and 7-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a 26-point victory over the Warriors on Tuesday in Icard. West Iredell (9-8, 3-4) was led by 18 points from Nakyla Heaggens and 10 from Lariyah Clark.
Lincolnton 44, Maiden 42
The Wolves edged the Blue Devils on Tuesday in Lincolnton, receiving 16 points from Mackenzie Sand-Odom and nine from Allie Blackburn as they improved to 2-13 overall and 1-6 in the South Fork 2A Conference. Maiden (6-10, 4-3) was paced by a game-high 17 points from Gracie Arrowood, with Alyssa Keener adding six.
Wrestling
St. Stephens 75, Watauga 4
The Indians rolled past the Pioneers on Tuesday in Boone, winning 13 of 14 weight classes to run their overall record to 30-8 and their Northwestern 3A/4A Conference mark to 6-0. St. Stephens received wins from Cesar Chavez Alonzo (106 pounds; forfeit), Jovanny Urzua (113; 6-2 decision), Coy Reid (120; second-period pin), Braxton Hankinson (126; first-period pin), Kymani Evans (132; first-period pin), Dalen Milligan (138; third-period pin), Garrett Bolling (145; first-period pin), Beck Nestor (152; first-period pin), Jayden Jackson (160; forfeit), Dorian Whitworth (170; forfeit), Justin Beltran (182; forfeit), Andre Britt (195; first-period pin) and Ryan Campbell (285; third-period pin).
South Caldwell 63,
Freedom 15
The Spartans completed the regular season with a win over the Patriots on Tuesday in Morganton. South Caldwell (16-10, 4-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) got victories from Jonah McBurney (106; second-period pin), Tyler Queen (113; first-period pin), Abby Phillips (120; 14-13 decision), Jade Hutto (126; second-period pin), Andrew Clark (138; forfeit), Hunter Hudson (145; first-period pin), Anthony Romero (152; first-period pin), CJ Crawford (182; forfeit), Justin Chester (195; third-period pin), Cole McCall (220; third-period pin) and Josh Voelkel (285; first-period pin).
Bunker Hill 50, Hibriten 25;
Bunker Hill 84, Draughn 0
The Bears picked up two convincing victories during a tri-match on Tuesday in Lenoir, ending the regular season with an overall record of 27-3 and a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference mark of 4-1. Winning wrestlers for Bunker Hill against the Panthers were Lawson Vang (106; first-period pin), Raul Hernandez (120; second-period pin), Alex Betancourt (132; first-period pin), Brayden Guess (145; second-period pin), Jadan Speaks (152; 10-4 decision), Clayton Dobbins (160; first-period pin), Rodney McManus (170; second-period pin), Aaron Bryant (195; second-period pin) and Casey Bolick (220; first-period pin).
The Bears also routed the Wildcats behind wins from Vang (106; forfeit), Alan Morales (113; first-period pin), Raul Hernandez (120; first-period pin), Tyler Fox (126; forfeit), Jose Hernandez (132; forfeit), Betancourt (138; forfeit), Guess (145; forfeit), Speaks (152; first-period pin), Dobbins (160; forfeit), McManus (170; forfeit), Chandler Icard (182; forfeit), Bryant (195; forfeit), Bolick (220; forfeit) and Lawson York (285; first-period pin).
Fred T. Foard 69, Patton 10; Fred T. Foard 76, West Iredell 6
The Tigers swept a tri-match against the Panthers and Warriors on Tuesday in Newton, running their overall record to 39-0 and their Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference mark to 5-0. Against Patton, Foard received wins from Brock Carey (113; pin), Jamie Richard (126; forfeit), Zane Birtchet (132; pin), Braden Wharton (138; pin), Dalton Jackson (145; forfeit), Justin Whalen (152; pin), David Weaver (160; pin), Hunter Lloyd (170; 12-5 decision), Landon Foor (182; pin), Jacob Belton (195; pin), Dylan Smith (220; pin) and Mo McAfee (285; pin).
In the victory over West Iredell, the Tigers added wins from William Auton (106; pin), Carey (113; pin), Dawson Cody (120; pin), Richard (126; forfeit), Birtchet (132; forfeit), Wharton (138; pin), Jackson (145; forfeit), Whalen (152; pin), Weaver (160; pin), Lloyd (170; pin), Foor (182; pin), McAfee (220; 9-1 major decision) and Smith (285; forfeit).
North Lincoln 51, Bandys 30; Kings Mountain 60, Bandys 24
The Trojans were swept in a tri-match on Tuesday in Lincolnton, falling to 8-24 overall and 0-4 in the South Fork 2A Conference. Against conference foe North Lincoln, Bandys’ wins came from Kynna Joyner (120; forfeit), Bryson Burkett (126; forfeit), Ian Powers (138; forfeit), Trey Ballew (152; second-period pin) and Patrick Carpenter (285; forfeit).
The Trojans added four more victories against nonconference Kings Mountain, as Burkett (126; second-period pin), William Nix (132; second-period pin), Austin Cline (182; first-period pin) and Camden Mongene (195; second-period pin) collected wins.
Newton-Conover 39,
East Lincoln 33
The Red Devils grabbed a hard-fought win over the Mustangs in a South Fork 2A Conference tilt on Tuesday in Newton. Winning wrestlers for Newton-Conover (24-12, 3-1 South Fork 2A) were Camden Spencer (113; first-period pin), Jordan Henze (132; second-period pin), Josh Nichols (170; first-period pin), Cole Clark (182; third-period pin), Sakarri Morrison (195; third-period pin), Owen Clark (220; first-period pin) and Ryan Walker (285; 8-3 decision).
Lincolnton 60, Maiden 15
The Wolves topped the Blue Devils on Tuesday in Maiden. Maiden’s wins came from Nathaniel Poovey (126; 7-4 decision), Jesse Hewitt (182; 9-3 decision), Aaron Lefevers (195; 9-5 decision) and DJ Spring (220; third-period pin).
The Blue Devils are now 4-10 overall and 1-3 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.