The Bandys wrestling team traveled to Mooresville on Wednesday for a nonconference quad match against host Lake Norman, Southlake Christian Academy and Mountain Island Charter, coming away with wins in two of its three matches. Consequently, the Trojans are now 8-22 on the season after beating Southlake Christian (46-23) and Mountain Island Charter (60-12) and losing to Lake Norman (68-9).
Against Southlake Christian, the Trojans received wins from Bryce Kirkland (106 pounds; forfeit), Trey Story (113; forfeit), Bryson Burkett (126; pin), Ian Powers (138; forfeit), Barrett Hershberger (145; forfeit), Trey Ballew (152; 11-2 major decision), Austin Cline (182; forfeit) and Andrew McCrary (285; forfeit).
Winning wrestlers for Bandys against Mountain Island Charter were Kirkland (106; forfeit), Story (113; forfeit), Kynna Joyner (120; forfeit), Burkett (126; second-period pin), William Nix (132; forfeit), Powers (138; first-period pin), Ballew (152; first-period pin), Cline (182; forfeit), Camden Mongene (195; forfeit) and McCrary (285; forfeit).
In the loss to Lake Norman, the Trojans got victories from Cline (182; 8-7 decision) and Mongene (195; first-period pin).
Boys basketball
Hibriten 61, Bandys 41
The Panthers grabbed a 20-point win over the Trojans in nonconference action on Wednesday in Lenoir. Hibriten improved to 13-1 following its fifth straight win, while Bandys dropped to 6-9 after losing its fourth consecutive road game.
Swimming
South Caldwell dominates
Caldwell County meet
The Spartans won 19 of 22 events during Wednesday’s Caldwell County championship meet involving them, Hibriten and West Caldwell at the Lenoir Aquatic Center. The Panthers won two events, while the Warriors emerged victorious in the remaining one.
Team-wise, South Caldwell received victories from the foursome of Abigail Chapman, Katie Cannon, Kayana Taylor and Greer Bolick in the girls’ 200-yard medley relay (2:09.66); Ben Tomberlin, Matthew Hutchinson, Brody Carroll and Luke Powell in the boys’ 200-yard medley relay (1:50.38); Cannon, Bolick, Chapman and Taylor in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay (1:52.95); Tomberlin, Powell, Hutchinson and Carroll in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay (1:37.82); Alexis Felts, Melanie Ruiz, Macie Annas and Scout Bolick in the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay (4:57.09); and Russell Striegel, Michael Mesa, Peyton Chester and Max Macchia in the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay (4:31.29).
Individually, the Spartans got wins from Taylor in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle (2:02.43) and the girls’ 100-yard butterfly (1:02.19), Powell in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle (2:00.85) and the boys’ 500-yard freestyle (5:24.45), Tomberlin in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley (2:17.86) and the boys’ 100-yard butterfly (1:02.60), Carroll in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle (22.93) and the boys’ 100-yard backstroke (56.82), Hutchinson in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle (51.90) and the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.79), Greer Bolick in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle (6:21.77), Scout Bolick in the girls’ 100-yard backstroke (1:19.01) and Cannon in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke (1:21.42).
Hibriten’s Cassidy Lowe won the girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:34.82), while teammate Natalie Garcia won the girls’ 100-yard freestyle (1:02.04). Meanwhile, West Caldwell’s only win came from Zoie Miller in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle (27.69).
Maiden girls, Lincolnton boys win South Fork 2A meet
Four South Fork 2A Conference teams converged at Shelby High School on Wednesday, with the Maiden girls taking first place with 238 points and the Lincolnton boys finishing first with 199. Finishing second through fourth on the girls’ side were Newton-Conover (207 points), Lincolnton (151) and West Lincoln (142), while the Maiden, West Lincoln and Newton-Conover boys took second through fourth with 125, 96 and 51 points, respectively.
Newton-Conover won nine out of 21 events, while Maiden earned five victories. Team wins for the Catawba County squads included first place in the girls’ 200-yard medley relay for Newton-Conover’s Ellen Williams, Fiona Finch, Chloe Hedrick and Kylee Spizzo (2:23.69), first place in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay for Newton-Conover’s Finch, Angelica Aragon-Zamora, Hedrick and Spizzo (2:06.21) and first place in the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay for Maiden’s Tori Bumgarner, Trinity Bangs, Noelle Poovey and Natalie Lail (5:16.56).
Individually, the Red Devils received wins from Williams in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:58.71) and the girls’ 500-yard freestyle (7:26.48), Hedrick in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle (1:04.61) and the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke (1:25.64), Timothy Eustice in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle (1:01.20) and the boys’ 100-yard backstroke (1:13.70) and Zamora in the girls’ 100-yard backstroke (1:20.68).
Individual winners for the Blue Devils included Poovey in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle (2:46.30), Lail in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle (32.65), Nathan Jimenez in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle (23.66) and Liam Cuppett in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle (8:19.55).
Lincolnton won the remaining seven events.
