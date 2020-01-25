Thursday was a celebratory night for the Hickory boys basketball team, as the Red Tornadoes defeated McDowell 73-47 at home to improve to 15-3 overall and 5-2 in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play. The win was the fifth straight for Hickory, which has won those five contests by an average of 20.6 points per game.
The victory also marked the 350th career win for Hickory head coach Andy Poplin, who is 151-37 in seven seasons at the helm of the Red Tornadoes. Hickory has posted a winning record each season, including five straight 20-win campaigns entering 2019-20.
Senior guard Cody Young was also honored after reaching the 1,000-point mark in Hickory’s 47-45 road win over Alexander Central last Friday. Young currently has 1,053 points in his high school career.
Against McDowell (8-9, 3-4 Northwestern 3A/4A), the Red Tornadoes were led by 14 points from Davis Amos, 12 from Dallas Culbreath and 11 from Nick Everhardt. Young added 10 points, while Jayden Maddox had eight.
The Titans were paced by 12 points from Mason McPeters, with Seth Harrison finishing with eight and Jandon Robbins chipping in seven.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hickory 63, McDowell 43
The Red Tornadoes captured their third consecutive win with a 20-point victory over the Titans on Thursday in Hickory. Hickory moved to 14-4 overall and 5-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while McDowell dropped to 8-9 and 3-4.
WRESTLING
Fred T. Foard 66, Abingdon (Virginia) 10
The Tigers upped their record to 40-0 with a win over the Falcons on Thursday at Appalachian State University in Boone. Winning wrestlers for Foard were William Auton (106 pounds; pin), Brock Carey (113; pin), Dawson Cody (120; pin), Jamie Richard (126; forfeit), Zane Birtchet (132; pin), Dalton Jackson (145; pin), David Weaver (160; pin), Jacob Belton (182; forfeit), Landon Foor (195; pin), Dylan Smith (220; forfeit) and Mo McAfee (285; pin).
