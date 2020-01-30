Justin Whalen

Team nabs 7th straight league title

The Fred T. Foard wrestling team celebrated a regular-season conference championship for the seventh year in a row on Tuesday in Icard, easily dispatching East Burke and Hibriten on its way to an overall record of 42-0 and a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference mark of 7-0. The Tigers defeated the Cavaliers 75-3 and the Panthers 77-0 to cap an undefeated regular season.

Foard won 13 of 14 bouts against East Burke, getting victories from William Auton (106 pounds; forfeit), Ian Willis (113; forfeit), Spencer Bechtol (120; forfeit), Jamie Richard (126; 6-4 decision), Zane Birtchet (132; forfeit), Braden Wharton (138; pin), Justin Whalen (152; pin), David Weaver (160; forfeit), Hunter Lloyd (170; pin), Landon Foor (182; pin), Jacob Belton (195; pin), Mo McAfee (220; pin) and Dylan Smith (285; forfeit).

The Tigers also dominated Hibriten, winning all 14 weight classes. Victorious grapplers included Auton (106; pin), Willis (113; 10-0 major decision), Bechtol (120; pin), Richard (126; 9-2 decision), Birtchet (132; pin), Wharton (138; 15-0 technical fall), Dalton Jackson (145; pin), Whalen (152; pin), Weaver (160; pin), Lloyd (170; 15-0 technical fall), Foor (182; pin), Belton (195; pin), Smith (220; pin) and McAfee (285; pin).

Newton-Conover 60,

Bandys 15

The Red Devils ended the regular season with a win over their county rivals on Tuesday in Catawba. Newton-Conover (25-13, 4-2 South Fork 2A Conference) received victories from Camden Spencer (113; third-period pin), Savannah Brown (120; forfeit), Jason Brawley (138; 6-4 decision), Ethan Clark (145; first-period pin), Charlie Pettery (152; second-period pin), Michael Forney (160; 8-2 decision), Josh Nichols (170; forfeit), Cole Clark (182; forfeit), Sakarri Morrison (195; second-period pin), Owen Clark (220; forfeit) and Ryan Walker (285; second-period pin).

Winning wrestlers for the Trojans (8-26, 0-6) were Bryce Kirkland (106; second-period pin), Bryson Burkett (126; first-period pin) and William Nix (132; 2-1 decision).

Girls basketball

Bunker Hill 70,

West Iredell 37

The Bears ran past the Warriors on Tuesday in Claremont, collecting a 33-point win to improve to 13-6 overall and 6-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. West Iredell fell to 9-10 and 3-6 following its fourth straight loss.

Fred T. Foard 63, Draughn 61

The Tigers ended a three-game losing streak with a two-point victory over the Wildcats on Tuesday in Newton, upping their overall record to 8-11 and their Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference mark to 3-6. Draughn is now 9-10 and 5-4.

Freedom 83, Hickory 51

The Patriots completed a season sweep of the Red Tornadoes on Tuesday in Morganton, keeping their perfect record intact at 19-0 overall and 8-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Hickory dropped to 14-5 and 5-3.

McDowell 48,

St. Stephens 15

The Indians trailed 11-5 after the first quarter, 22-7 at halftime and 37-13 through three periods on Tuesday in Marion. The Titans moved to 9-9 overall and 4-4 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while St. Stephens is now 2-18 and 0-8.

Boys basketball

Bunker Hill 62,

West Iredell 59

The Bears earned their first Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference win with a three-point triumph over the Warriors on Tuesday in Claremont. Bunker Hill (3-16, 1-8 Northwestern Foothills 2A) led 14-9 at the end of the opening quarter, 27-26 at the half and 44-43 after three frames.

The Bears were paced by 23 points from Ethan Hildebran, 14 from Keenan Kee and 11 from Desmond Anderson in the victory over West Iredell (6-13, 2-7).

Draughn 65, Fred T. Foard 63

The Wildcats slipped past the Tigers on Tuesday in Newton, improving their overall record to 10-9 and their Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference mark to 4-5. Foard is now 5-14 and 1-8.

Freedom 70, Hickory 63

The Patriots led after the first two quarters but trailed 52-50 entering the fourth period before rallying for a seven-point win over the Red Tornadoes on Tuesday in Morganton. James Freeman led Freedom (19-1, 7-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) with 27 points, while Bradley Davis had 22.

Hickory (15-4, 5-3) received a game-high 31 points from Davis Amos to go with 10 from Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle.

St. Stephens 74,

McDowell 62

The Indians were down 20-17 at the end of the opening quarter before winning the final three frames on their way to a 12-point victory over the Titans on Tuesday in Marion. St. Stephens improved to 5-15 overall and 1-7 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while McDowell is now 8-10 and 3-5.

