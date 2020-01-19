The Hickory girls basketball team got all it could handle from Alexander Central, but was able to avoid losing its second straight game thanks to a 61-58 win over the Cougars on Friday in Taylorsville. Aysha Short led the Red Tornadoes (12-4, 3-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) with a game-high 18 points to go with six rebounds and eight steals, while Shelby Darden and Finley Lefevers added 15 points apiece.
Gracie Harrington paced Alexander Central (10-7, 2-3) with 16 points to go with eight rebounds and four steals, while Sydney Hayes scored 13 points. Hayes also pulled down eight rebounds for the hosts.
Girls basketball
East Burke 65, West Caldwell 27
The Cavaliers outscored the Warriors in every quarter on Friday in Lenoir, including holding them scoreless in the second period. Riley Haas had 22 points to lead all scorers, with East Burke (13-3, 6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) also receiving 11 points from Gracie Ruff and eight from Sarah Grace Lockee.
West Caldwell (0-8, 0-6) got 15 points from Jaleen Battle and five from Lacy Manuel.
Patton 68, Fred T. Foard 25
The Panthers cruised past the Tigers on Friday in Newton, building a 21-0 lead after the first quarter, a 33-8 advantage at halftime and a 54-18 lead through three periods. Samaria Tipps (13 points) and Carley West (11) reached double figures for Foard (7-9, 2-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference).
Patton improved to 9-6 overall and 5-1 in league play.
Draughn 71, West Iredell 62
The Wildcats earned a nine-point win over the Warriors on Friday in Valdese, improving their overall record to 8-8 and their Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference mark to 4-2. West Iredell fell to 9-7 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
Bandys 62, Lake Norman Charter 43
The Trojans led 18-9 after the opening quarter, 33-26 at halftime and 43-36 at the end of three periods en route to a 19-point victory over the Knights on Friday in Huntersville. Bandys (11-4, 4-2 South Fork 2A Conference) was paced by a game-high 22 points from Macy Rummage, with Logan Dutka adding 19, Caroline McIntosh chipping in nine and Toni Laney scoring eight.
Jade Taylor and Marissa Sorvillo scored 11 points each for Lake Norman Charter (5-10, 1-5), which also received 10 from Jillian Villanti.
Boys basketball
Hickory 47, Alexander Central 45
Fifteen points from Cody Young and 14 from Davis Amos helped the Red Tornadoes collect a hard-fought victory over the Cougars on Friday in Taylorsville, moving their overall record to 12-3 and their Northwestern 3A/4A mark to 3-2. Meanwhile, Alexander Central (9-8, 2-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) was led by 14 points from Maddox Kerley and 11 from Jem Lowrance.
Alexander Central led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter before Hickory rallied to take a 22-17 lead at the half. The Red Tornadoes held a 32-31 advantage entering the final frame.
West Caldwell 84 East Burke 59
The Warriors were up 16-11 after the first quarter, 32-23 at halftime and 57-40 at the end of three periods on their way to a 25-point win over the Cavaliers on Friday in Lenoir. Anthony Isbell led all scorers with 28 points for West Caldwell (15-0, 6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), with Javon Elleby adding 20 and Malek Patterson scoring 12.
East Burke (7-9, 3-3) got 16 points from Trey Ward, while Christian Smith finished with 13, Luke Coble scored 11 and Aasin Lor chipped in 10.
Patton 66, Fred T. Foard 54
The Panthers rallied from a 25-19 deficit after the opening quarter to earn a 12-point win over the Tigers on Friday in Newton. Patton moved to 10-5 overall and 4-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2a Conference, while Foard fell to 4-12 and 0-6.
Draughn 73, West Iredell 68
The Wildcats captured a five-point victory over the Warriors on Friday in Valdese, upping their record to 9-7 overall and 3-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. West Iredell dropped to 6-10 overall and 2-4 in league play.
Lake Norman Charter 52, Bandys 50
The Trojans led throughout Friday’s contest in Huntersville, but fell on a last-second basket from the Knights’ Cal Reed. Lake Norman Charter (11-4, 6-0 South Fork 2A Conference) was led by a game-high 17 points from Donovan Atwell, while Jackson Porter had 15 and Reed scored 14.
Bandys (6-10, 1-5) received 12 points from Brandon Ledford and 11 from Quenten Maddox. Chris Culliver chipped in 10 points for the Trojans.
Wrestling
South Caldwell 53, Alexander Central 22
The Spartans beat the Cougars on Friday in Hudson, winning 10 of 14 weight classes to move to 15-11 overall and 4-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Winning wrestlers for South Caldwell included Jonah McBurney (106 pounds; forfeit), Tyler Queen (113; first-period pin), Jade Hutto (126; 6-5 decision), Hunter Hudson (145; 12-3 major decision), Anthony Romero (152; third-period pin), Ben Shore (160; 8-0 major decision), CJ Crawford (182; second-period pin), Justin Chester (195; forfeit), Cole McCall (220; first-period pin) and Josh Voelkel (285; third-period pin).
As for Alexander Central (7-13, 0-5), it got victories from Dylan Dalton (120; 16-4 major decision), Adam Icard (132; first-period pin), Caleb Fountain (138; second-period pin) and Noah Medders (170; first-period pin).
