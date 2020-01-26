The Newton-Conover girls basketball team dominated Lincolnton on the road Friday, cruising to a 73-17 win after building a 26-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, a 44-10 halftime advantage and a 63-11 lead through three frames. The Red Devils moved to 15-2 overall and 8-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference following their seventh straight victory.
The Wolves have dropped six of their past seven games and are now 2-14 and 1-7. They have been outscored 870-447 this winter.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Freedom 66, St. Stephens 17
The Patriots topped the Indians on Friday in Hickory to remain undefeated at 18-0 overall and 7-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. St. Stephens lost its 13th consecutive contest and is now 2-17 and 0-7.
Watauga 59, South Caldwell 54
The Pioneers pulled out a close win over the Spartans on Friday in Hudson, receiving a game-high 24 points from Brooke Byrd to go with 15 from Rebekah Farthing as they improved to 12-5 overall and 5-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. South Caldwell (9-8, 1-6 Northwestern 3A/4A) was paced by 16 points from Olivia Miller, 13 from Taylor Austin and 12 from Catherine Huggins.
West Caldwell 43, Fred T. Foard 41
The Warriors won their first game since Feb. 23, 2019, with a two-point victory over the Tigers on Friday in Newton, snapping a 12-game losing streak dating back to last season. West Caldwell is now 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Foard is 7-11 and 2-6 and is currently riding a three-game losing skid.
East Burke 57, Bunker Hill 42
In a battle of two of the top three teams in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, the Cavaliers emerged victorious on Friday in Claremont. Riley Haas had a game-high 23 points for East Burke (15-3, 8-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A), which also got 13 from Graleigh Hildebran and 11 from Ashlyn Stilwell.
Bunker Hill (12-6, 5-3) was led by 14 points from Addie Wray, with Madison Stotts adding nine and Camryn Bryant scoring eight.
Draughn 70, Hibriten 36
The Wildcats were too much for the Panthers on Friday in Valdese, outscoring them in every quarter en route to a 34-point win. Draughn moved to 9-9 overall and 5-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Hibriten dropped to 3-14 and 1-7.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Newton-Conover 58, Lincolnton 56
The Red Devils survived the Wolves in overtime on Friday in Lincolnton, rallying from a 20-10 deficit after the opening quarter to force an extra session and ultimately outlast the hosts. Newton-Conover is now 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Lincolnton is 7-10 and 3-5.
Freedom 103, St. Stephens 64
The Patriots surpassed the century mark on Friday in Hickory, receiving 20 points from Bradley Davis, 18 from James Freeman and 12 from Que Rice in a 39-point win over the Indians. Freedom upped its overall record to 17-1 and its Northwestern 3A/4A Conference mark to 6-1.
St. Stephens is now 4-15 and 0-7 after getting a game-high 24 points from Will Rose, 15 from Mikey Daaboul and 11 from Dayton Anderson.
South Caldwell 59, Watauga 42
The Spartans collected a 17-point triumph over the Pioneers on Friday in Hudson, moving to 6-11 overall and 4-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Watauga suffered its fourth straight loss as it fell to 6-10 and 3-4.
West Caldwell 68, Fred T. Foard 57
The Warriors’ 11-point win over the Tigers on Friday in Newton kept them unbeaten at 17-0 overall and 8-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Foard hung tough but fell to 5-13 and 1-7 as it remained winless at home (0-7).
East Burke 66, Bunker Hill 54
The Cavaliers led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter, 42-32 at halftime and 49-44 after three periods on their way to a 12-point win on Friday in Claremont. East Burke (9-9, 5-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) was paced by Luke Coble’s 22-point effort to go with 13 apiece from Micah Chrisco and Aasin Lor.
The Bears (2-16, 0-8) received 16 points from Carson Sigmon and 11 each from Desmond Anderson and Keenan Kee.
Hibriten 79, Draughn 45
The Panthers blew past the Wildcats on Friday in Valdese, moving to 15-2 overall and 7-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Draughn fell to 9-9 and 3-5.
WRESTLING
Maiden 61, Bandys 11
The Blue Devils defeated their county rivals on Friday in Maiden, getting wins from Jose Silbapompa (106 pounds; second-period pin), Landon Bradley (120; forfeit); Nathaniel Poovey (126; 20-12 major decision), Zachary Beard (132; 12-9 decision), Tyrus Cobb (138; 3-1 decision), Ethan Bentley (145; 7-4 decision), Zachary Wise (152; third-period pin), Jordan Wise (160; forfeit), Caden Farthing (170; forfeit), Jesse Hewitt (182; forfeit), Kevin Brown (220; forfeit) and DJ Spring (285; first-period pin). The victory moved Maiden to 5-10 overall and 2-3 in the South Fork 2A Conference.
The Trojans (8-25, 0-5 South Fork 2A) received wins from Trey Story (113; first-period pin and Camden Mongene (195; first-period pin).
Lincolnton 41, Newton-Conover 26
The Wolves took down the Red Devils on Friday in Newton, upping their overall record to 26-6 and their South Fork 2A Conference mark to 4-1. Newton-Conover (24-13, 3-2 South Fork 2A) received victories from Josh Nichols (170; pin), Cole Clark (182; pin), Sakarri Morrison (195; 21-4 technical fall), Owen Clark (220; 4-0 decision) and Ryan Walker (285; forfeit).
