The Maiden girls basketball team earned perhaps its biggest win of the season on Tuesday at home, knocking off East Lincoln by a 63-50 final to move into a tie with the Mustangs for second place in the South Fork 2A Conference. Cree Bass scored 17 points, while Gracie Arrowood added 16 and Maggie Andrews finished with 12 for the Blue Devils (6-8, 4-1 South Fork 2A).
East Lincoln (9-5, 4-1) received a game-high 21 points from Brianna Tadlock. Katie Cox was the Mustangs’ next highest scorer with nine points.
Girls basketballBandys 65,
West Lincoln 34
The Trojans rolled past the Rebels on Tuesday in Catawba, getting 18 points from Logan Dutka, 12 from Macy Rummage and 10 from Toni Laney in the 31-point win. Bandys (10-4, 3-2 South Fork 2A Conference) outscored West Lincoln in every quarter.
The Rebels (2-11, 1-4) were led by nine points from Alexa Bieberich.
Newton-Conover 81,
North Lincoln 52
The Red Devils turned a 16-14 lead after the opening quarter into a 33-24 advantage at the half and a 61-36 lead through three periods on their way to 29-point victory on Tuesday in Newton. Newton-Conover improved to 12-2 overall and 5-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while the Knights are now 9-4 and 2-3.
Fred T. Foard 60,
Hibriten 21
The Tigers didn’t allow the Panthers to score more than eight points in any quarter during Tuesday’s 39-point win in Newton. Alexis Wolgemuth had 22 points to lead Foard (7-8, 2-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), which also received 14 from Samaria Tipps and 10 from Carley West.
Hibriten fell to 2-12 overall and 0-5 in league play.
Boys basketballEast Lincoln 75, Maiden 48
The Mustangs extended the Blue Devils’ losing streak to three games on Tuesday in Maiden, getting a game-high 19 points from Myles Adams to go with 14 from Justin Kuthan, 11 from Jeremiah Jones and 10 each from Evan Montanan and Petey Nichols. Maiden (6-8, 2-3 South Fork 2A Conference) was paced by 13 points from Iziah Morgan and six apiece from Dru McCullough and Reilley Copeland.
East Lincoln moved to 11-3 overall and 4-1 in the conference following its fifth consecutive win.
Bandys 69,
West Lincoln 47
The Trojans collected a 22-point win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Catawba. Brendan Harrill, Parker Styborski and Chris Culliver had 11 points apiece to lead Bandys (6-8, 1-4 South Fork 2A Conference), while Nate Ervin added 10.
Austin Flowers led West Lincoln (0-15, 0-5) with nine points.
North Lincoln 82,
Newton-Conover 63
The Red Devils couldn’t keep up with the Knights on Tuesday in Newton, as they trailed 19-17 after the first quarter, 38-33 at halftime and 64-53 entering the fourth period. North Lincoln improved to 8-5 overall and 3-2 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Newton-Conover is now 9-6 and 3-2.
Hibriten 70,
Fred T. Foard 53
The Panthers outscored the Tigers 20-7 in the second quarter to break a 14-14 tie, and they also outscored Foard 22-18 in the third frame en route to a 17-point victory on Tuesday in Newton. Hibriten moved to 12-1 overall and 5-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while the Tigers dropped to 4-11 and 0-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.