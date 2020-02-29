The Hickory girls basketball team hit the road in the second round of the 3A state playoffs on Thursday, upsetting Dudley 62-53 in Greensboro. The 11th-seeded Red Tornadoes led by nine points after each of the first two quarters, but were outscored 20-13 in the third period before extending their advantage back to nine by the end of the contest.
Hickory (21-6) put three players in double figures. Aysha Short led the way with 17 points, while Shelby Darden had 15 and Finley Lefevers scored 14.
The Panthers (20-8) received a game-high 21 points from Quinzia Fulmore. Marissa Wooten added 19 points for Dudley.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 7 Franklin 49, No. 10 Bunker Hill 46
The Bears’ season came to an end with a three-point loss to the Panthers in the second round of the 2A state playoffs on Thursday in Franklin. Bunker Hill (21-8) hit four 3-pointers compared to three for the hosts, but an Addie Wray 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed the mark as Franklin escaped with a win.
The Panthers (21-6) got 13 points from Canaan Drake, nine from Sydney Williams, eight from Nevaeh Tran and seven from Makayla Brewer. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill was paced by Wray’s game-high 14 points to go with 10 from Madison Stotts, nine from Olivia Ellis and eight from Faith Isenhour.
No. 2 East Burke 49, No. 18 West Wilkes 44
The Cavaliers survived a tough test from the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2A state playoffs on Thursday in Icard, getting 19 points from Riley Haas and 13 from Ashlyn Stilwell in the five-point victory. Sarah Grace Lockee added seven points for East Burke (26-3).
West Wilkes (19-7) was led by Carson Ledford’s game-high 20 points, with Jamilyn Wilcox chipping in 14.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 13 Lexington Senior 48, No. 4 Hibriten 44
The Panthers were eliminated in the second round of the 2A state playoffs on Thursday in Lenoir. Avery Keller led all scorers with 23 points from Hibriten (24-4), which also got 10 from Nordre Battle and seven from Daren Perry.
The Yellow Jackets (22-5) received 16 points from Derrick Dearmon and 15 from Alex Holt. Micah Williams added 10 points for Lexington Senior.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard 4, Freedom 0
The Tigers blanked the Patriots in both teams’ season opener on Thursday in Newton. Foard (1-0) held a 27-6 advantage in shots, a 17-5 edge in shots on goal and a 13-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Katie Perry finished with two goals for the Tigers, while Brianna See and Rebeca Leal scored one apiece to go with two assists from Ilene Calhoun and one each from Abigail Matthews and Hannah Cummings.
Alexis Wolgemuth had five saves for Foard in goal as she pitched a shutout against Freedom (0-1).
