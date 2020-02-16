The Newton-Conover girls basketball team built an 18-point lead after the first quarter on its way to defeating East Lincoln 69-53 on Friday in Denver. Chyna Cornwell led all scorers with 35 points for the Red Devils, who finished the regular season with an overall record of 21-2 and a South Fork 2A Conference mark of 14-0.
Jahlea Peters and Cassidy Geddes also reached double figures for Newton-Conover with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Mustangs (15-9, 8-5 South Fork 2A) were paced by 32 points from Brianna Tadlock.
Girls basketball
South Caldwell 68,
Alexander Central 32
The Spartans cruised past the Cougars on Friday in Hudson behind 15 points and nine assists from Taylor Austin. South Caldwell (11-11, 3-9 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) also received 12 points and six rebounds from Olivia Miller, 12 points and five boards from Kaitlyn Propst and 11 points and nine rebounds from Faith Curtis.
Alexander Central (12-12, 4-8) was led by 14 points and 12 rebounds from Nikki Hagy, with Sydney Hayes chipping in six points and 11 boards.
Draughn 47, Patton 44
The Wildcats outlasted the Panthers in overtime on Friday in Valdese, upping their overall record to 11-13 and their Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference mark to 7-7. Abby Parker paced Draughn with a game-high 17 points, while Ella Abernathy scored 13.
Patton (14-9, 10-4 Northwestern Foothills 2A) got 12 points from Reece Fisher and 10 from Nevaeh Duckworth.
Bandys 53, North Lincoln 38
The Trojans knocked off the Knights on Friday in Lincolnton, with Macy Rummage leading all scorers with 23 points. Logan Dutka added 10 points and Toni Laney had eight for Bandys (18-5, 11-3 South Fork 2A Conference).
Two players reached double figures for North Lincoln (13-9, 6-8) as Aly Wadkovsky scored 16 points and Ashlyn White had 12. The Knights’ Ayanna Gaddy chipped in eight points.
Maiden 63, Lincolnton 25
The Blue Devils led 15-2 after the opening quarter, 33-11 at halftime and 53-21 entering the fourth period on Friday in Maiden. Cree Bass led Maiden (12-12, 9-5 South Fork 2A Conference) with 15 points, while Anaia Shank-Golden had 10 and Maggie Andrews scored nine.
The Wolves (3-19, 2-12) received 12 points from Mackenzie Sand-Odom and eight from Haley Morris.
Boys basketball
East Lincoln 71, Newton-Conover 49
The Red Devils were up 29-27 at the half before coughing up the lead over the final two quarters on Friday in Denver. Mathew Martinez led the Red Devils (15-9, 9-5 South Fork 2A Conference) with 16 points, while Trey Kennedy added 12.
The Mustangs (20-4, 12-2) got a game-high 27 points from Justin Kuthan, with Evan Montanari adding 18. Myles Adams registered 12 points for East Lincoln.
Alexander Central 57, South Caldwell 41
The Cougars beat the Spartans on Friday in Hudson to move to 14-10 overall and 7-5 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Jem Lowrance was Alexander Central’s leading scorer with 23 points and six rebounds, while Maddox Kerley had 16 points and 10 boards.
South Caldwell (7-15, 5-7) received 10 points and seven rebounds from Justin Eggers, with Colby Collins and Trey Ramsey scoring seven points each.
Hibriten 55, West Caldwell 37
The Panthers topped the Warriors on Friday at home to clinch at outright Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference title. Hibriten improved to 21-2 overall and 13-1 in league play, while West Caldwell is now 21-3 and 11-3.
Draughn 60, Patton 54
The Wildcats collected a six-point victory over the Panthers on Friday in Valdese, receiving a game-high 24 points from Nick Chrisco as they moved to 13-11 overall and 7-7 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Patton dropped to 14-9 and 10-4 despite 17 points from Chris Lytle.
North Lincoln 74, Bandys 52
The Knights defeated the Trojans by a 22-point final margin on Friday in Lincolnton, receiving a game-high 20 points from Will Dedmon. Jack Carter added 16 points for North Lincoln (15-7, 10-4 South Fork 2A Conference), which also got 13 from Cole Seagle.
Spencer Ledford scored 14 points to pace Bandys (8-16, 3-11), while Zackery Wright added 13 and Chris Culliver finished with 11.
Lincolnton 60, Maiden 44
The Wolves earned a 16-point victory over the Blue Devils on Friday in Maiden. Davis Grooms led Lincolnton (10-13, 6-8 South Fork 2A Conference) with 17 points, while DeJarris Gash and Connor Williams scored 14 apiece.
Maiden (7-17, 3-11) was led by 17 points from Dru McCullough and 12 from Iziah Morgan.
