The Bandys boys basketball team handed West Lincoln its 67th consecutive loss dating back to 2017 with a 76-40 win on Friday in Lincolnton. The Trojans won all four quarters on their way to a season sweep of the Rebels.
Bandys (8-14, 3-9 South Fork 2A Conference) was led by a game-high 18 points from Spencer Ledford, with Chris Culliver adding 15 and Zackery Wright also reaching double figures with 13. Nate Ervin chipped in eight points for the visitors, while Joseph Cockman scored six.
West Lincoln (0-22, 0-12) received 13 points from Chevy Short and 12 from Daniel Wesson. Garrett Sain added eight points for the Rebels.
Boys basketball
Freedom 83,
Alexander Central 65
The Patriots earned an 18-point win over the Cougars on Friday in Taylorsville, building a 14-10 lead after the opening quarter, a 33-28 advantage at the half and a 63-50 lead entering the fourth period. Bradley Davis scored a game-high 28 points for Freedom (20-1, 9-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), which also got 21 from James Freeman.
Maddox Kerley was the leading scorer for Alexander Central (13-9, 6-4) with 21 points, while Jem Lowrance and Evan Presnell had 12 apiece.
McDowell 69,
South Caldwell 65
The Titans grabbed a four-point victory over the Spartans on Friday in Marion, improving to 10-11 overall and 5-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. South Caldwell fell to 6-14 and 4-6.
Hibriten 66,
Fred T. Foard 46
The Panthers knocked off the Tigers by 20 points on Friday in Lenoir, upping their overall record to 19-2 and their Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference mark to 11-1. Foard dropped to 5-17 and 1-11.
West Caldwell 73,
West Iredell 54
West Caldwell ran its winning streak to four games with a 19-point win over West Iredell on Friday in Statesville. West Caldwell moved to 21-1 overall and 11-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while West Iredell is now 7-15 and 3-9.
Patton 57, East Burke 44
The Panthers led 12-9 after the opening quarter, 18-11 at halftime and 29-18 through three periods on their way to a 13-point victory on Friday in Icard. Jackson Vance had 17 points for Patton (15-6, 9-3 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), which also received 10 from Bryson Holsclaw.
East Burke (11-11, 7-5) was led by Luke Coble’s game-high 18 points.
East Lincoln 78, Maiden 40
The Mustangs blew past the Blue Devils on Friday in Denver, getting a game-high 16 points from Evan Montanari to go with 13 from Justin Kuthan. Myles Adams added 12 points for East Lincoln (18-4, 10-2 South Fork 2A Conference), which also got 10 from Jeremiah Jones.
Maiden (7-15, 3-9) was paced by 14 points from Anthony Breland and eight from Iziah Morgan.
North Lincoln 57,
Newton-Conover 48
The Knights were up 11-9 after the first quarter, 24-17 at halftime and 36-31 at the end of three frames en route to a nine-point triumph on Friday in Lincolnton. North Lincoln is now 13-7 overall and 8-4 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while Newton-Conover is 14-8 and 8-4.
Girls basketball
Bandys 49, West Lincoln 26
The Trojans took a 15-7 lead after the opening quarter before outscoring the Rebels 9-0 in the second period and 16-9 in the third quarter of a 23-point win on Friday in Lincolnton. Macy Rummage led all scorers with 17 points for Bandys (16-5, 9-3 South Fork 2A Conference), while Logan Dutka had 16.
Chloe Norman was the only double-figure scorer for West Lincoln (2-18, 1-11) with 10 points.
Freedom 77,
Alexander Central 46
Four players registered double figures in scoring for the Patriots as they defeated the Cougars on Friday in Taylorsville. Blaikley Crooks paced Freedom (21-0, 10-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) with a game-high 20 points, while Josie Hise scored 17 and Jayda Glass and Christena Rhone finished with 14 and 12, respectively.
Alexander Central (12-10, 4-6) got 11 points from Nikki Hagy and 10 from Gracie Harrington.
McDowell 51,
South Caldwell 43
The Titans picked up an eight-point win over the Spartans on Friday in Marion. Makenna Parkins had 21 points to lead all scorers for McDowell (11-10, 6-5 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), while Naliyah Boyce added 17.
South Caldwell (9-11, 1-9) got 12 points from Olivia Miller and 11 from Taylor Austin.
Fred T. Foard 68, Hibriten 59
The Tigers won back-to-back games for the first time since collecting three straight victories from Dec. 6-11 thanks to a nine-point win over the Panthers on Friday in Lenoir. Foard improved to 10-12 overall and 5-7 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Hibriten is now 3-18 and 1-11.
West Caldwell 49,
West Iredell 46
West Caldwell moved to 3-13 overall and 2-10 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a three-point win over West Iredell on Friday in Statesville. West Iredell dropped to 10-12 and 4-8.
East Burke 53, Patton 33
The Cavaliers were up 19-7 after the opening quarter, 23-13 at halftime and 36-22 heading into the final period on Friday in Icard. East Burke improved to 19-3 overall and 12-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while the Panthers fell to 13-8 and 9-3.
Maiden 60, East Lincoln 45
The Blue Devils received 14 points apiece from Maggie Sigmon and Cree Bass on Friday in Denver to improve to 11-11 overall and 8-4 in the South Fork 2A Conference. Gracie Arrowood added nine points for Maiden and Maggie Andrews finished with eight, while the Mustangs (14-8, 8-4 South Fork 2A) were paced by 14 points from Brianna Tadlock and 11 from Katie Cox.
Newton-Conover 86,
North Lincoln 46
The Red Devils continued to roll with a 40-point victory over the Knights on Friday in Lincolnton. Newton-Conover is now 19-2 overall and 12-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference following its 11th win in a row, while North Lincoln is 12-8 and 5-7.
