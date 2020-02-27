The Bandys girls basketball team won its first playoff game since 2015, besting Pisgah 57-40 in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs on Tuesday in Catawba. The Trojans led 21-8 after the first quarter, 27-14 at halftime and 43-29 through three periods before winning by a 17-point final margin.
Fourteenth-seeded Bandys (20-6) was led by Logan Dutka’s game-high 30 points, with Macy Rummage adding 14. Meanwhile, the 19th-seeded Bears (17-10) received 14 points from Carter Gibson and eight apiece from Morgan Putnam and Chloe Parris.
Girls basketballNo. 2 East Burke 63,
No. 31 Central Davidson 29
Four players reached double figures for the Cavaliers in their 2A state playoff opener on Tuesday in Icard. Sarah Grace Lockee led the way with a game-high 15 points, while East Burke (25-3) also got 14 from Graleigh Hildebran, 11 from Ashlyn Stilwell and 10 from Riley Haas.
The Spartans (11-13) got 12 points from Madison Neal and eight from Emma Jackson.
No. 5 Mountain Heritage 68,
No. 28 Maiden 36
The Cougars overwhelmed the Blue Devils in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Tuesday in Burnsville, getting a game-high 18 points from Hannah Tipton to go with 15 apiece from Hanna Ray and Kylie Robinson. Maiden (14-14) received 11 points from Cree Bass, but was no match for a Mountain Heritage squad that improved to 20-6.
No. 6 Shelby 67,
No. 27 Draughn 35
The Golden Lions earned a 32-point victory over the Wildcats in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs on Tuesday in Shelby. Shelby collected its 15th straight win to move to 22-1, while Draughn fell to 12-15 to end the season.
No. 5 Enka 67,
No. 28 Alexander Central 35
The Cougars couldn’t keep up with the Jets in the first round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday in Candler. Enka (22-4) was paced by a game-high 29 points from Emily Carver to go with 20 from Hadleigh Dill.
Alexander Central (12-14) got 10 points from Gracie Harrington.
No. 12 N. Mecklenburg 74,
No. 21 South Caldwell 47
The Vikings knocked off the Spartans in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs on Tuesday in Huntersville. North Mecklenburg (19-7) was led by Jessica Timmons’ 28-point effort, with Alona Dunlap chipping in 13.
South Caldwell (11-13) got 12 points from Katlyn Wynn and 10 from Taylor Austin.
Boys basketballNo. 4 Hibriten 71,
No. 29 Draughn 63
The Panthers topped the Wildcats in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Tuesday in Lenoir. Avery Keller had 17 points to lead all scorers for Hibriten (24-3), which also got 16 from Nordre Battle, 13 from Kobe Woodruff and 10 each from Daren Perry and Luke Absher.
Isaac Walker led Draughn (13-13) with 15 points.
No. 21 North Lincoln 62,
No. 12 West Caldwell 48
The Warriors couldn’t escape their late-season funk in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Tuesday in Lenoir, losing for the fourth time in five games. West Caldwell ended the season at 22-5, while the Knights moved to 17-8.
No. 7 Hendersonville 60,
No. 26 Newton-Conover 47
The Bearcats took down the Red Devils in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs on Tuesday in Hendersonville. Hendersonville upped its record to 22-5, while Newton-Conover finished the season at 15-11.
No. 10 East Lincoln 55,
No. 23 East Burke 38
The Mustangs knocked off the Cavaliers in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Tuesday in Denver. East Lincoln (24-4) was led by Justin Kuthan’s game-high 22 points, with Jeremiah Jones adding 12.
East Burke (14-13) received nine points from Logan Shuford and seven apiece from Cam Propst and Trey Ward.
No. 9 Ben L. Smith 73,
No. 24 Alexander Central 44
The Golden Eagles soared past the Cougars in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday in Greensboro. Ben L. Smith (19-7) was paced by 16 points from Silas Mason, with Nick McMullen scoring 15 and Khalid Hinds adding 11.
Alexander Central (16-12) got 16 points from Jem Lowrance and 10 from Maddox Kerley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.