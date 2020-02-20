The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference girls and boys basketball tournaments played their first-round games on Tuesday, with the higher seeded teams hosting each opening-round contest.
Games were held at several locations, including East Burke, Draughn, Bunker Hill, Patton, Hibriten, West Caldwell, McDowell, Watauga, Hickory and Alexander Central.
Here’s a look at how things turned out:
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Girls Basketball
No. 1 East Burke 66,
No. 8 West Caldwell 23
The Cavaliers received a game-high 17 points from Riley Haas, while Graleigh Hildebran and Ashlyn Stilwell added 11 apiece and Sarah Grace Lockee finished with 10. East Burke (22-3) outscored the Warriors in all four quarters, including by a 21-0 margin in the fourth period.
West Caldwell (3-16) got 16 points from Jaleah Battle.
No. 4 Draughn 84,
No. 5 Fred T. Foard 65
The Wildcats led 19-11 after the first quarter, 52-26 at halftime and 70-40 entering the final frame on their way to a 19-point win. Draughn improved to 12-13, while Foard fell to 10-15.
No. 2 Bunker Hill 67, No. 7 Hibriten 26
The Bears cruised past the Panthers to move their record to 19-6. On the other side, Hibriten dropped to 4-20.
No. 3 Patton 50,
No. 6 West Iredell 27
The Panthers collected a 23-point win over the Warriors behind a game-high 17 points from Zakiah King, while Reece Fisher finished with 16 and Neveah Duckworth added eight. Patton improved to 15-9, while West Iredell fell to 11-14.
Boys Basketball
No. 1 Hibriten 83,
No. 8 Bunker Hill 56
The Panthers got a game-high 16 points from Daren Perry, with Kobe Woodruff notching 14. Nordre Battle chipped in 13 points for Hibriten, which upped its record to 22-2.
The Bears (3-22) were paced by 14 points from Carson Sigmon and nine from Desmond Anderson.
No. 4 East Burke 62, No. 5 Draughn 40
The Cavaliers outscored the Wildcats in every quarter en route to a 22-point victory. Logan Shuford led all scorers with 23 points for East Burke (14-11), which also received eight apiece from Aasin Lor and Christian Smith.
Draughn (13-12) got 13 points from Denver Treadway and nine each from Isaac Walker and Nick Chrisco.
No. 2 West Caldwell 72, No. 7 Fred T. Foard 64
The Warriors grabbed an eight-point win over the Tigers, improving their record to 22-3. Foard dropped to 6-19 following its seventh loss in eight games.
No. 3 Patton 70, No. 6 West Iredell 51
The Panthers won all four quarters on their way to a 17-7 record. The Warriors (7-18) trailed 18-15 after the opening quarter, 38-24 at the half and 51-36 through three quarters before losing by 19 points.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Girls BasketballNo. 4 McDowell 58, No. 5 Alexander Central 38
The Titans were led by a game-high 19 points from Makenna Parkins against the Cougars, with Alana Torres adding 13. McDowell (12-11) also received nine points apiece from Daisy Rice and Naliyah Boyce.
Alexander Central (12-13) received 17 points from Madeleine Jenkins and seven from Sydney Hayes.
No. 3 Watauga 62, No. 6 South Caldwell 45
The Pioneers won by 17 points behind a game-high 20 points from Chelsi Hodges. Rebekah Farthing added 14 points for Watauga (16-7), which also got 11 from Brelyn Sturgill.
The Spartans (11-12) were led by 12 points from Olivia Miller, with Kaitlyn Propst chipping in 10.
No. 2 Hickory 56, No. 7 St. Stephens 12
After holding the Indians scoreless in the first quarter, the Red Tornadoes won the second period 13-5, the third quarter 20-5 and the fourth frame 7-2 in a 44-point win. Hickory moved to 19-5, while St. Stephens fell to 2-23.
Boys Basketball
No. 5 South Caldwell 67, No. 4 McDowell 63
The Spartans led 22-13 at the end of the opening quarter, 38-27 at the half and 48-43 after three periods before winning by four points. South Caldwell improved to 8-15, while the Titans fell to 10-13.
No. 3 Alexander Central 60, No. 6 Watauga 36
The Cougars received a game-high 15 points from Evan Presnell in a 24-point victory over the Pioneers. Jem Lowrance added 12 points for Alexander Central (15-10), with Maddox Kerley and Zach Herman chipping in eight apiece.
Watauga (7-16) was paced by 11 points from Jackson Earnhardt, while Andrew Freeman scored seven.
No. 2 Hickory 61, No. 7 St. Stephens 44
The Red Tornadoes earned a 17-point win over the Indians. Hickory moved to 20-4, while St. Stephens fell to 5-20.
