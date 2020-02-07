The Fred T. Foard girls basketball team defeated West Iredell 61-52 on Wednesday in Newton. The Tigers trailed 19-17 after the opening quarter and 26-25 at halftime before rallying to take a 42-40 advantage entering the fourth frame.
Foard (9-12, 4-7 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) avenged a 64-59 loss to the Warriors on Jan. 10 in Statesville, collecting its second straight home win in the process. Conversely, West Iredell fell to 10-11 overall and 4-7 in league play following its fifth loss in six games.
Boys basketball
West Iredell 66, Fred T. Foard 60
The Warriors beat the Tigers on Wednesday in Newton to improve to 7-14 overall and 3-8 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. Foard dropped to 5-16 and 1-10 despite getting 20 points from Peyton Hemphill, 14 from Daniel Lackey and 10 from Corbin Bishop.
Wrestling
Patton sweeps Bandys,
Hibriten in nonconference
tri-match
Patton earned two victories in a nonconference tri-match on Wednesday in Lenoir, defeating Bandys 58-24 and host Hibriten 42-39. Winning wrestlers for Patton (26-13) against the Trojans included Reid Pons (106 pounds; first-period pin), Mariano Mendez (113; third-period pin), John Aguilar Ramirez (120; forfeit), Dilan Patton (126; third-period pin), Alex Moua (145; third-period pin), Danny Marshall (152; third-period pin), Eliseo Ramirez (160; forfeit), Sheldon Jordan (170; forfeit), Kaleb Spann (182; 11-3 major decision) and Jeffrey Rivas (220; forfeit).
Bandys (8-30) got wins from William Nix (132; second-period pin), Joey Levix (138; first-period pin), Camden Mongene (195; first-period pin) and Andrew McCrary (285; forfeit) in the loss to Patton.
In the win over Hibriten (18-15), Patton received victories from Pons (106; first-period pin), Mendez (113; first-period pin), Ramirez (120; forfeit), Patton (126; second-period pin), Jerry Sarath (138; first-period pin), Moua (145; first-period pin) and Spann (182; first-period pin). As for Hibriten, its winning grapplers against Patton were Josiah Honer (132; forfeit), Carter Hinton (152; first-period pin), Caden Crowe (160; 15-8 decision), Christian Maldonado (170; first-period pin), Azariah Moore (195; first-period pin), Xzavien Barnes (220; first-period pin) and Daniel Baker (285; forfeit).
The remaining bout saw Hibriten face off with Bandys, with the Panthers collecting a 48-24 win behind victories from Honer (126; forfeit), Chandler Wyke (138; third-period pin), James Ball (145; third-period pin), Hinton (152; third-period pin), Crowe (160; forfeit), Sadharri Moore (170; forfeit), Barnes (220; forfeit) and Baker (285; second-period pin). Meanwhile, Bandys received wins from Bryce Kirkland (106; second-period pin), Trey Story (113; 6-4 decision), Nix (132; second-period pin), Austin Cline (182; 2-1 decision) and Mongene (195; first-period pin).
