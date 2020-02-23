The third-seeded Patton boys basketball team defeated top-seeded Hibriten 66-63 in overtime in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tournament title game on Saturday afternoon at East Burke High School. Patton (19-7) was led by 25 points from tournament MVP Jackson Vance, while Bryson Holsclaw and Connor Rudisill added 10 apiece.
Nordre Battle and Avery Keller led Hibriten (23-3) with 14 points each, while Luke Absher had 13 and Daren Perry finished with 11.
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 2 East Lincoln 51, No. 1 Lake Norman Charter 49
The Mustangs knocked off the Knights in overtime in the South Fork 2A Conference tournament championship game on Friday night at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. East Lincoln (23-4) was paced by 18 points from Justin Kuthan, with Evan Montanari adding 10 and Myles Adams chipping in eight.
Lake Norman Charter (20-6) received a game-high 20 points from Donovan Atwell, while Cal Reed finished with 12.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}No. 1 Freedom 59, No. 3 Alexander Central 44{/span}
The Patriots beat the Cougars in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament title contest on Saturday afternoon at McDowell High School. Freedom (24-1) led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, 30-25 at the half and 53-37 through three periods before defeating Alexander Central (16-11) by a 15-point final margin.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}No. 1 Freedom 56, No. 3 Watauga 29{/span}
The Patriots rolled past the Pioneers in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament championship game on Saturday afternoon at McDowell High School. Freedom improved to 25-0, while Watauga dropped to 17-8.
