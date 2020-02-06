The St. Stephens wrestling team opened the 3A dual state playoffs by hosting the first and second rounds on Tuesday at Arndt Middle School. The Indians beat Kings Mountain 57-12 in the first round before collecting a 37-25 victory over Statesville in Round 2.
North Henderson (18-9) was also in action, losing to Statesville by a 41-28 score in the opening round.
St. Stephens (32-8) won 11 of 14 weight classes against Kings Mountain, with the latter taking the first bout when 160-pounder Peyton Fisher earned a 10-7 decision over Jayden Jackson. The Indians won the next four bouts as Dorian Whitworth (170; second-period pin of Trey Crawford), Justin Beltran (182; first-period pin of Jathan Callahan), Andre Britt (195; second-period pin of Dylan Mullins) and Robert Valencia (220; first-period pin of Chris Ruffalo) all won via pinfall.
After the Mountaineers (32-13) got a win from 285-pounder Alchino Richardson (5-2 decision over Ryan Campbell), St. Stephens reeled off another streak, this time collecting five straight victories. Cesar Chavez Alonzo (106; third-period pin of Lucas Sanders), Jovanny Urzua (113; second-period pin of Ryne Smith), Coy Reid (120; first-period pin of Jordan Moore), Evan Trossi (126; 8-3 decision over Koby Rikard) and Kymani Evans (132; 11-6 decision over Calem Messick) all won for the Indians.
Kings Mountain’s final win came from Darrell Whittaker (138; first-period pin of Daniel Queen), but St. Stephens ended the match with Anthony Bravo’s 7-3 decision over Landon Greene at 145 and Andrew Kehoe’s third-period pin of Chris Schrader at 152.
In the win over Statesville (31-8), the Indians started the match with a forfeit victory from Luke Apollonio at 170. After the Greyhounds’ Garrett Steele (182; first-period pin of Whitworth) countered with a pinfall, St. Stephens won the next two weight classes — Beltran (195; 6-3 decision over Robert Shuford) and Britt (220; third-period pin of Marc Williams).
Statesville nabbed wins in the next two bouts, with Jason Shuford (285; 11-1 major decision over Campbell) and Leo Martinez (106; first-period pin of Alonzo) emerging victorious. However, St. Stephens won at 113 (Urzua 5-2 decision over Parker Galliher) and 120 (Braxton Hankinson 4-3 decision over Brixan Burgess) before Statesville’s Antonio Caldwell earned a 7-3 decision over Reid at 126.
Following a victory by the Indians’ Trossi (132; 6-3 decision over Andrew Holtz), the Greyhounds’ last win of the night came from Joe Dishman (138; third-period pin of Dalen Milligan). St. Stephens bounced back with wins from Garrett Bolling (145; forfeit), Beck Nestor (1525; 18-10 major decision over Garrison Fontaine) and Kehoe (160; 6-4 decision over Steven Myers.
St. Stephens hosts West Henderson in the third round tonight at 6 p.m., with the winner facing either Enka or Piedmont at approximately 7:30 p.m. to determine who will advance to the state championship on Saturday in Greensboro.
Madison 42, Bunker Hill 36
Action between the Bears and Patriots in the opening round of the 2A dual state playoffs began at 126 pounds on Tuesday in Claremont, with Madison’s Kyle Jamerson pinning Bunker Hill’s Tyler Fox in the second period. The contest was a back-and-forth affair from there, and the Patriots (16-8) ultimately advanced thanks to a disqualification at 120 when the referee determined that a Bunker Hill grappler had utilized an illegal move that led to an injury for Madison.
Alex Betancourt (132; first-period pin of Gage Chandler) picked up the Bears’ first victory, while Bunker Hill (28-5) grabbed its first lead thanks to Jose Hernandez (138; 10-3 decision over Tacoma Reed). Other victorious wrestlers for the hosts included Jadan Speaks (152; 16-11 decision over Daniel Laredo), Rodney McManus (170; first-period pin of Damian Borowski), Aaron Bryant (195; forfeit), Casey Bolick (220; forfeit) and Lawson Vang (106; forfeit).
For Madison, other wrestlers nabbing wins were Isaac Gosnell (145; second-period pin of Brian Bouttavong), Trevor Szabo (160; second-period pin of Clayton Dobbins), JJ Calloway (182; third-period pin of Johan Chavez), Connor Foley (285; second-period pin of Lawson York) and Zach Morrow (113; first-period pin of Christian Garcia. Their victories tied things at 36-all before the DQ at 120 allowed the Patriots to move on.
The Patriots lost to Surry Central (28-3) by a 45-30 score in the second round. Surry Central defeated East Henderson (25-6) 45-36 in Round 1.
Girls basketball
Bandys 55, East Lincoln 40
The Trojans received 24 points from Logan Dutka and nine from Macy Rummage in a 15-point win over the Mustangs on Tuesday in Catawba. Laci Paul and Caroline McIntosh added eight points apiece for Bandys (15-5, 8-3 South Fork 2A Conference), with Toni Laney scoring six.
East Lincoln (14-7, 8-3) was led by a game-high 26 points from Brianna Tadlock.
Maiden 49, North Lincoln 41
The Blue Devils topped the Knights on Tuesday in Maiden, receiving 14 points each from Cree Bass and Maggie Sigmon. Maggie Andrews added seven points for Maiden (10-11, 7-4 South Fork 2A Conference).
North Lincoln (12-7, 5-6) got a game-high 16 points from Rachel Seagle.
Bunker Hill 74, West Caldwell 45
The Bears knocked off the Warriors on Tuesday in Lenoir. Bunker Hill improved to 15-6 overall and 8-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while West Caldwell is now 2-13 and 1-10.
Watauga 45, St. Stephens 35
The Pioneers earned a 10-point victory over the Indians on Tuesday in Hickory. Watauga moved to 15-5 overall and 8-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while St. Stephens fell to 2-20 and 0-10.
Boys basketball
East Lincoln 68, Bandys 67
The Mustangs slipped past the Trojans on Tuesday in Catawba behind a game-high 20 points from Justin Kuthan. Jeremiah Jones added 15 points for East Lincoln (17-4, 9-2 South Fork 2A Conference), which also received 13 apiece from Evan Montanari and Myles Adams.
Bandys (7-14, 2-9) was led by 18 points from Spencer Ledford and 13 from Zackery Wright. Quenten Maddox (12 points) and Brendon Harrill (11) also reached double figures for the Trojans.
North Lincoln 68, Maiden 51
Led by a game-high 22 points from Cole Seagle, the Knights took down the Blue Devils on Tuesday in Maiden. North Lincoln (12-7, 7-4 South Fork 2A Conference) also got 14 points from Jack Carter and 11 from Daniel Carter.
Maiden (7-14, 3-8) was led by 15 points from Reilley Copeland and 13 from Anthony Breland. Iziah Morgan added eight points, with Dru McCullough scoring seven.
West Caldwell 105, Bunker Hill 80
The Warriors surpassed the century mark in a 25-point win on Tuesday in Lenoir. West Caldwell improved to 20-1 overall and 10-1 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Bunker Hill is now 3-18 and 1-10.
Watauga 70, St. Stephens 59
The Pioneers captured an 11-point victory over the Indians on Tuesday in Hickory. Watauga moved to 7-13 overall and 4-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, while St. Stephens dropped to 5-17 and 1-9.
