Davis Amos was honored for recently surpassing the 1,000-point threshold in his high school career, scoring a game-high 22 points go with eight rebounds as the Hickory boys basketball team defeated Alexander Central 45-42 on Tuesday in Hickory. Dallas Culbreath added nine points for the Red Tornadoes (18-4, 8-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), who also received six apiece from Cody Young and Jayden Maddox.
The Cougars (13-10, 6-5) were led by 20 points and eight rebounds from Jem Lowrance, with Maddox Kerley tallying six points and seven boards. Evan Presnell and Zach Herman also scored six points each for Alexander Central.
Boys basketballSouth Caldwell 78,
St. Stephens 60
The Spartans grabbed an 18-point win over the Indians on Tuesday in Hickory, improving to 7-14 overall and 5-6 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. St. Stephens fell to 5-18 and 1-10.
Patton 69, Fred T. Foard 48
Despite outscoring the Panthers 16-10 in the fourth quarter, the Tigers were unable to overcome Patton on Tuesday in Morganton. Clay Patterson paced Foard (5-18, 1-12 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) with 11 points, with Daniel Lackey adding nine.
The Panthers are now 16-6 overall and 10-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A following its second win in a row.
East Burke 71, West Caldwell 65
The Cavaliers upset the Warriors on Tuesday in Icard behind 20 points from Logan Shuford and 12 apiece from Luke Coble and Christian Smith. Trey Ward chipped in 10 points for East Burke (12-11, 8-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference).
West Caldwell dropped to 21-2 overall and 11-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A despite getting a game-high 26 points from Anthony Isbell and 19 from Hunter Baker.
Draughn 69, West Iredell 58
The Wildcats collected an 11-point victory over the Warriors on Tuesday in Statesville, running their overall record to 12-11 and their Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference mark to 6-7. West Iredell is now 7-16 and 3-10.
Hibriten 78, Bunker Hill 64
The Panthers topped the Bears on Tuesday in Claremont, putting five players in double figures in their sixth consecutive win. Daren Perry had 17 points for Hibriten (20-2, 12-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), while Avery Keller finished with 16, Kobe Woodruff scored 15 and Nordre Battle and Luke Absher had 13 apiece.
Bunker Hill (3-20, 1-12) was paced by Ethan Hildebran’s game-high 20 points. Desmond Anderson added 18, while Clayson Chapman scored eight.
Lake Norman Charter 85,
Bandys 59
The Knights cruised past the Trojans on Tuesday in Catawba, getting a game-high 27 points from Donovan Atwell to go with 16 from Alec Edens and 15 from Jackson Porter. Lake Norman Charter moved to 17-5 overall and 12-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference after capturing its fifth victory in a row.
Bandys (8-15, 3-10) received 13 points from Spencer Ledford and 11 from Quenten Maddox. Zackery Wright was also in double figures with 10 points for the Trojans.
Girls basketballHickory 60,
Alexander Central 52
Head coach Barbara Helms guided the Red Tornadoes to an eight-point triumph over the Cougars on Tuesday in Hickory, earning her 450th career win in the process. Helms is 412-65 since becoming Hickory’s coach in 2003, and she is 450-102 overall.
The Red Tornadoes (17-5, 8-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) were paced by 18 points and 17 rebounds from Shelby Darden, with Finley Lefevers adding 15 points and five boards to go with 12 points and four rebounds from Kayla Soublet. Meanwhile, the Cougars (12-11, 4-7) got a game-high 20 points from Sydney Hayes and 10 from Gracie Harrington, with the duo adding nine and seven rebounds, respectively.
South Caldwell 57,
St. Stephens 24
The Spartans rolled past the Indians on Tuesday in Hickory. South Caldwell (10-11, 2-9 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) received a game-high 14 points from Olivia Miller, while Taylor Austin and Catherine Huggins scored 12 apiece.
St. Stephens (2-21, 0-11) got eight points from Joselin Turner and seven from Ryleigh Rhodes.
Patton 60, Fred T. Foard 51
The Panthers led 10-8 after the opening quarter, but the Tigers rallied to tie the game at 22-22 entering halftime before being outscored 21-12 in the third period of Tuesday’s contest in Morganton. Patton moved to 14-8 overall and 10-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Foard is now 10-13 and 5-8.
East Burke 53, West Caldwell 29
The Cavaliers knocked off the Warriors on Tuesday in Icard, receiving 17 points from Riley Haas and 16 from Ashlyn Stilwell. East Burke (20-3, 13-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) also received eight points from Aubrie Griggs.
West Caldwell (3-14, 2-11) was led by 18 points from Jaleah Battle, with Layla Patterson scoring seven.
West Iredell 60, Draughn 49
The Warriors were too much for the Wildcats on Tuesday in Statesville. West Iredell improved to 11-12 overall and 5-8 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while Draughn fell to 10-13 and 6-7.
Bunker Hill 62, Hibriten 21
The Bears had no trouble with the Panthers on Tuesday in Claremont, upping their record to 17-6 overall and 10-3 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference following their fifth straight win. Hibriten dropped to 3-19 and 1-12 after its sixth loss in a row.
Bandys 54,
Lake Norman Charter 44
The Trojans picked up a 10-point victory over the Knights on Tuesday in Catawba. Logan Dutka led all scorers with 19 points for Bandys (17-5, 10-3 South Fork 2A Conference), which also got 10 each from Macy Rummage and Toni Laney and eight from Laci Paul.
Lake Norman Charter (7-15, 3-10) was led by 17 points from Jillian Villanti and 12 from Marissa Sorvillo.
