The South Fork 2A Conference girls and boys basketball tournaments began on Monday, with the higher seeded teams hosting each first-round contest. Games were held at Newton-Conover, Bandys, Maiden, East Lincoln, North Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter.
Here’s a glance at how area squads performed:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 1 Newton-Conover 73, No. 8 West Lincoln 25
The Red Devils thoroughly dominated the Rebels en route to their 14th straight win. Chyna Cornwell paced Newton-Conover (22-2) with 32 points and 17 rebounds, including the 2,000th rebound of her high school career.
West Lincoln (2-21) was outscored 33-9 in the first quarter, 22-6 in the second and 12-4 in the third. Both teams scored six points in the final period.
No. 2 Bandys 72, No. 7 Lincolnton 41
The Trojans led 21-9 after the opening quarter, 39-18 at halftime and 62-32 entering the fourth frame. Macy Rummage led all scorers with 20 points for Bandys (19-5), which also received 15 from Logan Dutka and 12 apiece from Laci Paul and Olivia Little.
Mackenzie Sand-Odom was the only double-digit scorer for the Wolves (3-20) with 10 points.
No. 3 Maiden 52, No. 6 Lake Norman Charter 35
The Blue Devils got a game-high 19 points from Cree Bass to go with 17 from Maggie Sigmon in a 17-point victory over the Knights. Maiden (13-12) has now won back-to-back games and six of its past seven contests.
Lake Norman Charter (8-16) was paced by 10 points from Marissa Sorvillo.
Other scores: No. 4 East Lincoln (16-9) 66, No. 5 North Lincoln (13-10) 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 5 Lincolnton 61, No. 4 Newton-Conover 56
The Red Devils couldn’t hold on to a 29-28 halftime advantage in a five-point loss to the Wolves. Newton-Conover (15-10) had beaten Lincolnton four straight times since losing all three meetings during the 2017-18 season.
The Wolves (11-13) earned their second straight win after also beating Maiden on the road last week.
No. 3 North Lincoln 60, No. 6 Maiden 38
The Knights cruised past the Blue Devils, building a 22-7 lead after the first quarter, a 38-16 advantage at the half and a 56-24 lead through three periods before being outscored 14-4 in the fourth quarter. Jack Carter and Cole Seagle had 13 points apiece for North Lincoln (16-7), with Adrian Callahan adding 11.
Maiden (7-18) received 13 points from Dru McCullough, while Brennan James had seven and Jalen Robinson finished with five.
No. 2 East Lincoln 88, No. 7 Bandys 38
The Mustangs won all four quarters against the Trojans. East Lincoln (8-17) was up 24-9 after the first quarter, 46-17 at the half and 75-33 at the end of three periods before winning by a 50-point final margin.
Bandys (8-17) lost its third straight game and fell to 1-6 over its last six contests.
Other scores: No. 1 Lake Norman Charter (19-5) 81, No. 8 West Lincoln (0-25) 34
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.