Macy Rummage

Bandys' Macy Rummage (10) shoots a 3-pointer in this file photo.

 David Scearce/Record File Photo

The South Fork 2A Conference girls and boys basketball tournaments began on Monday, with the higher seeded teams hosting each first-round contest. Games were held at Newton-Conover, Bandys, Maiden, East Lincoln, North Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter.

Here’s a glance at how area squads performed:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 1 Newton-Conover 73, No. 8 West Lincoln 25

The Red Devils thoroughly dominated the Rebels en route to their 14th straight win. Chyna Cornwell paced Newton-Conover (22-2) with 32 points and 17 rebounds, including the 2,000th rebound of her high school career.

West Lincoln (2-21) was outscored 33-9 in the first quarter, 22-6 in the second and 12-4 in the third. Both teams scored six points in the final period.

No. 2 Bandys 72, No. 7 Lincolnton 41

The Trojans led 21-9 after the opening quarter, 39-18 at halftime and 62-32 entering the fourth frame. Macy Rummage led all scorers with 20 points for Bandys (19-5), which also received 15 from Logan Dutka and 12 apiece from Laci Paul and Olivia Little.

Mackenzie Sand-Odom was the only double-digit scorer for the Wolves (3-20) with 10 points.

No. 3 Maiden 52, No. 6 Lake Norman Charter 35

The Blue Devils got a game-high 19 points from Cree Bass to go with 17 from Maggie Sigmon in a 17-point victory over the Knights. Maiden (13-12) has now won back-to-back games and six of its past seven contests.

Lake Norman Charter (8-16) was paced by 10 points from Marissa Sorvillo.

Other scores: No. 4 East Lincoln (16-9) 66, No. 5 North Lincoln (13-10) 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

No. 5 Lincolnton 61, No. 4 Newton-Conover 56

The Red Devils couldn’t hold on to a 29-28 halftime advantage in a five-point loss to the Wolves. Newton-Conover (15-10) had beaten Lincolnton four straight times since losing all three meetings during the 2017-18 season.

The Wolves (11-13) earned their second straight win after also beating Maiden on the road last week.

No. 3 North Lincoln 60, No. 6 Maiden 38

The Knights cruised past the Blue Devils, building a 22-7 lead after the first quarter, a 38-16 advantage at the half and a 56-24 lead through three periods before being outscored 14-4 in the fourth quarter. Jack Carter and Cole Seagle had 13 points apiece for North Lincoln (16-7), with Adrian Callahan adding 11.

Maiden (7-18) received 13 points from Dru McCullough, while Brennan James had seven and Jalen Robinson finished with five.

No. 2 East Lincoln 88, No. 7 Bandys 38

The Mustangs won all four quarters against the Trojans. East Lincoln (8-17) was up 24-9 after the first quarter, 46-17 at the half and 75-33 at the end of three periods before winning by a 50-point final margin.

Bandys (8-17) lost its third straight game and fell to 1-6 over its last six contests.

Other scores: No. 1 Lake Norman Charter (19-5) 81, No. 8 West Lincoln (0-25) 34

Tags

Load comments